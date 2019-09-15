College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 4

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 3

The Week 4 AP Poll was revealed on Sunday, Sept. 15. Follow along here for scores, the schedule and results for ranked teams.

Clemson is the clear No. 1 again, but there were changes. Utah is up to No. 10, while California, Arizona State and TCU are now ranked.

College football rankings: Week 4 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 4 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 4

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Clemson (57) 3-0 1544 1 2 Alabama (5) 3-0 1489 2 3 Georgia 3-0 1385 3 4 LSU 3-0 1336 6 5 Oklahoma 3-0 1315 4 6 Ohio State 3-0 1291 5 7 Notre Dame 2-0 1072 8 8 Auburn 3-0 1056 10 9 Florida 3-0 997 11 10 Utah 3-0 936 7 11 Michigan 2-0 905 13 12 Texas 2-1 877 9 13 Wisconsin 2-0 781 15 13 Penn State 3-0 714 17 15 UCF 3-0 677 16 16 Oregon 2-1 643 12 17 Texas A&M 2-1 544 18 18 Iowa 3-0 495 19 19 Washington State 3-0 473 20 20 Boise State 3-0 343 22 21 Virginia 3-0 207 NR 22 Washington 2-1 164 24 23 California 3-0 161 14 24 Arizona State 3-0 137 NR 25 TCU 2-0 122 NR

Also receiving votes: Kansas State 91, Oklahoma State 51, Army 50, Michigan State 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Temple 7, Iowa State 7, Mississippi State 4, Appalachian State 2, Minnesota 1.

College Football rankings: Results from Week 3

