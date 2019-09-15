DII football: Jaleel McLaughlin runs amok and the rest of the best stats from Week 2

The Week 1 jitters are out of the system. Week 2 of the DII football season saw players light up the box scores, some of which were at astounding rates. Let's take a look at the best stats from the DII football top 25 (and a few outside the rankings that caught our eye) from Week 2.

Familiar names returned to steal the show in Week 2. Roland Rivers III, Slippery Rock's elusive quarterback with the big arm, led all quarterbacks in stats once again, while Notre Dame (OH)'s Jaleel McLaughlin is now over 400 yards rushing in just two weeks of 2019 with another tremendous week.

Before we get into the best player stats, let's breakdown the top 25.

The DII football top 25 by the numbers

1 — Top 25 teams that lost this past week. The top 24 teams all rose victorious, but No. 25 Fort Hays State dropped its second game in a row, losing to Missouri Western on Thursday.

TOP 25 UPSET: Missouri Western holds FHSU to 14 yards rushing in victory

2 — Shutouts by the top 25. That's two more than last week (although Texas A&M-Commerce blanked Selección Nuevo León from Mexico in an exhibition). Indiana (Pa) shut down Millersville 54-0 while Harding, the top-scoring defense from a year ago, blanked Arkansas-Monticello, 24-0.

3 — Times running back Duane Brown touched the ball for No. 24 Indiana (Pa) in its 54-0 rout of Millersville. All three touches were scores: a 46-yard touchdown reception, a 38-yard reception, and a four-yard rush. That is pretty efficient right there.

5 — Interceptions by West Chester's defense against Gannon. Five different Golden Rams picked one off with Jimmy Keefe taking one 61 yards for the first score of the game in West Chester's 48-14 win.

17 — Valdosta State's winning streak, the longest current run in DII football. While it isn't a top 25 team just yet, Southern Arkansas also saw its home winning streak extend to 17 this past weekend, which is the longest current run in DII. Already at 2-0 and with some big games on the slate, the Muleriders may be top 25 bound should they keep it up at home.

26 — Total yards IUP's defense held Millersville to on Saturday. That included holding the Marauders to an impressive -22 on the ground.

26.7 — Average margin of victory for the 24 winning teams, up just a tad from Week 1. Central Missouri posted the largest victory in its 63-point win, while Midwestern State survived the closest, defeating Lindenwood by one.

DII football standout players for Week 2

Let's take a look at some of the best stats from inside the top 25.

Quarterbacks

Player School Stats Roland Rivers, III Slippery Rock 387 total yards, 4 TD passes John Larson Minnesota Duluth 356 total yards, 4 total TD Chance Fuller Fort Hays State 333 pass yards, 2 TD Braden Wright Northwest Missouri State 325 total yards, 3 total TD Paul Dooley West Chester 307 total yards, 3 total TD

Other notables: Brook Bolles, Central Missouri; Jayru Campbell, Ferris State; T.J. Edwards, Indianapolis; John Matocha, Colorado School of Mines; Quinton Maxwell, Indiana (Pa).

Running backs

Player School Stats Jaleel McLaughlin Notre Dame (OH) 258 rush, 3 TD Chauncey Williams West Georgia 218 rush, 2 TD Toriano Clinton UIndy 172 rush, 1 TD Khalil Banks Tarleton State 168 rush, 2 TD Al McKellar UIndy 145 rush, 1 TD

Other notables: Duane Brown, IUP; Quinton Childs, Midwestern State; Nate Gunn, Minnesota State; Austin Micci, CSU-Pueblo; Tyler Minor, Ferris State; D.J. Penick, CSU-Pueblo; Nijere Peoples, Wingate; Justin Rankin, Northwest Missouri State.

Wide receivers

Player School Stats Zimari Manning Tarleton State 155 yards, 2 TD Henry Litwin Slippery Rock 150 yards, 2 TD Lio'undre Gallimore Valdosta State 133 yards, 1 TD Jermaine Wynn, Jr. Slippery Rock 133 yards, 2 TD Christian Saulsberry West Alabama 121 yards, 2 TD

Other notables: Daevon Anderson, Grand Valley State; Manny Ramsey, Fort Hays State; Cam Turner, IUP; Xavier Wade, Ferris State; Shane Zylstra, Minnesota State.

DII football outside the top 25

Chowan may not be on everyone's radar, but the Hawks should be. This team racked up 707 yards on Saturday, and quarterback Bryce Witt led the charge. The junior — who was on our Harlon Hill preseason watch list — threw for 289 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 70 yards and another touchdown. His favorite target, wide receiver Ikeem Watkins reeled in 185 yards and five touchdowns while running back Deshaun Wethington ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns. The Hawks will be on the DII football showcase next week, so the nation will get a chance to get a peek at Witt and his crew.

Henderson State looks like it has a formidable offense this year. The Reddies were led by a trio of stars to get to 2-0, as quarterback Richard Stammetti threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns while his receivers Chase Lodree and L'Liot Curry both went over 100 yards.

Assumption certainly unleashed the Greyhounds on Saturday as not one, but two running backs finished north of 150 yards. Khaleed Exum-Strong went for 191 yards and four touchdowns while Doug Santos added 163 yards and two touchdowns. The Greyhounds weren't the only school with a stable of horses. Fairmont State had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Tyree Randolph and Timothy Smith, while Sean Kelly and Charles West of Missouri Southern did the same.

There was a lot of offense in Week 2 with plenty of 100-yard days. For quarterbacks and running backs, we tried to look for the best combo of yards and touchdowns, while with receivers we took a look at the yardage they piled up. Here are some other eye-popping numbers from outside the top 25:

Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd: 438 yards, 3 TD

Collin DiGalbo, QB, Kutztown: 365 total yards, 5 total TD

Austin Hensley, QB, West Virginia State: 439 yards passing, 3 TD

Austin Reed, QB, West Florida: 289 total yards, 6 total TD

Phillip Tran, QB, St. Anselm: 448 yards passing, 2 TD

Jalen Griffin, RB, Quincy: 129 yards, 2 TD

Gavin Lavat, RB, Frostburg State: 141 yards, 3 TD

Jerko'ya Patton, RB, Limestone: 140 yards, 2 TD

Michael Roots, RB, Central Washington: 102 yards, 3 TD

Javon Butler, WR, Greenville State: 133 yards, 3 TD

Devanaire Conliffe, WR, Ohio Dominican: 131 yards, 2 TD

Charles Hall, WR, Virginia Union: 132 yards

Konnor Maloney, WR, Hillsdale: 172 yards, 1 TD

Zach Pate, WR, West Virginia State: 108 yards, 2 TD

Devin Phelps, WR, Shepherd: 153 yards, 1 TD

Michael Strachan, WR, Charleston (WV): 146 yards, 1 TD

Erik Henneman, TE, Lindenwood: 104 yards, 1 TD

