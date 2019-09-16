FCS football rankings: Towson joins top 5; Eastern Washington plunges in poll

The winner of this season's first top-10 meeting took a big step up in the latest FCS Coaches' Poll, released Monday, Sept. 16.
Towson (3-0) climbed three spots to No. 5 after a 45-23 in-conference win over then-No. 9 Maine on Saturday. The Tigers slot behind an unchanged top 4, led by still-unanimous No. 1 North Dakota State.
Here is Monday's full top 25:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
REC.
|
PTS.
|
PREV.
|1
|North Dakota State (26)
|3-0
|650
|1
|2
|James Madison
|2-1
|621
|2
|3
|South Dakota State
|2-1
|593
|3
|4
|UC Davis
|2-1
|570
|4
|5
|Towson
|3-0
|521
|8
|6
|Kennesaw State
|2-1
|511
|7
|7
|Weber State
|1-2
|450
|6
|8
|Northern Iowa
|1-1
|449
|10
|9
|Nicholls
|1-1
|396
|11
|10
|Illinois State
|2-1
|370
|12
|11
|Eastern Washington
|1-2
|367
|5
|12
|Central Arkansas
|3-0
|359
|14
|13
|Jacksonville State
|2-1
|358
|16
|14
|Montana State
|2-1
|340
|15
|15
|Furman
|1-2
|281
|13
|16
|Maine
|1-2
|269
|9
|17
|North Carolina A&T
|2-1
|230
|17
|18
|Villanova
|3-0
|215
|23
|19
|Montana
|2-1
|189
|T-18
|20
|Delaware
|2-1
|153
|T-18
|21
|Youngstown State
|3-0
|104
|NR
|22
|Elon
|2-1
|80
|NR
|23
|Southeastern Louisiana
|1-1
|75
|24
|24
|Princeton
|0-0
|61
|25
|25
|Southeast Missouri State
|1-2
|57
|20