Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | September 16, 2019

FCS football rankings: Towson joins top 5; Eastern Washington plunges in poll

The winner of this season's first top-10 meeting took a big step up in the latest FCS Coaches' Poll, released Monday, Sept. 16. 

Towson (3-0) climbed three spots to No. 5 after a 45-23 in-conference win over then-No. 9 Maine on Saturday. The Tigers slot behind an unchanged top 4, led by still-unanimous No. 1 North Dakota State.

Here is Monday's full top 25:

RANK

SCHOOL

REC.

PTS.

PREV.
1 North Dakota State (26) 3-0 650 1
2 James Madison 2-1 621 2
3 South Dakota State 2-1 593 3
4 UC Davis 2-1 570 4
5 Towson 3-0 521 8
6 Kennesaw State 2-1 511 7
7 Weber State 1-2 450 6
8 Northern Iowa 1-1 449 10
9 Nicholls 1-1 396 11
10 Illinois State 2-1 370 12
11 Eastern Washington 1-2 367 5
12 Central Arkansas 3-0 359 14
13 Jacksonville State 2-1 358 16
14 Montana State 2-1 340 15
15 Furman 1-2 281 13
16 Maine 1-2 269 9
17 North Carolina A&T 2-1 230 17
18 Villanova 3-0 215 23
19 Montana 2-1 189 T-18
20 Delaware 2-1 153 T-18
21 Youngstown State 3-0 104 NR
22 Elon 2-1 80 NR
23 Southeastern Louisiana 1-1 75 24
24 Princeton 0-0 61 25
25 Southeast Missouri State 1-2 57 20

These FCS players are off to stellar starts in 2019

A look at North Dakota State's Trey Lance, North Carolina A&amp;T's Jah-Maine Martin and other players who are making a big impact on the 2019 FCS season.
READ MORE

9 winningest FCS teams in college football history

Here are the nine FCS football programs with the most all-time wins entering the 2019-20 season.
READ MORE

FCS football rankings: North Dakota State leads unchanged top 5; Montana State climbs four spots

North Dakota State is unanimous No. 1 and Montana State moved up to No. 15 in the Week 3 FCS Coaches' Poll, released Monday. Here's what you need to know about the latest rankings.
READ MORE

