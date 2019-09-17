Clemson football schedule 2019: Dates, times, opponents, results

Clemson hasn’t lost a football game since falling to Alabama in the national championship on January 1, 2017. They avenged that loss with a perfect season and title of their own in 2018.

Here’s what Clemson fans have to look forward to in 2019.

Clemson Tigers 2019 full football schedule

Here is the full, detailed schedule for Clemson’s 2019 football season, with past games and results first, then the TV schedule for future games below.

PAST GAMES Opponent Date Time (ET) Location RESULT Georgia Tech Thursday, Aug. 29 8 p.m. Clemson, SC W, 52-14 Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 7 3:30 p.m. Clemson, SC W, 24-10 Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 14 7:30 p.m. Syracuse, NY W, 41-6

UPCOMING GAMES Opponent Date Time (ET) Location TV Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. Clemson, SC ACCN North Carolina Saturday, Sept. 28 TBD Chapel Hill, NC TBD Florida State Saturday, Oct. 12 TBD Clemson, SC TBD Louisville Saturday, Oct. 19 TBD Louisville, KY TBD Boston College Saturday, Oct. 26 TBD Clemson, SC TBD Wofford Saturday, Nov. 2 TBD Clemson, SC TBD NC State Saturday, Nov. 9 TBD Raleigh, NC TBD Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 16 TBD Clemson, SC TBD South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 30 TBD Columbia, SC TBD

2018’s results

The Tigers went 15-0 last year, beating Alabama 44-16 in the national championship.

Here’s what happened in every game of Clemson’s 2018 schedule:

Opponent Date Location Result Score Furman Saturday, September 1 Clemson, SC W 48-7 Texas A&M Saturday, September 8 College Station, TEX W 28-26 Georgia Southern Saturday, September 15 Clemson, SC W 38-7 Georgia Tech Saturday, September 22 Atlanta, GA W 49-21 Syracuse Saturday, September 29 Clemson, SC W 27-23 Wake Forest Saturday, October 6 Winston-Salem, NC W 63-3 NC State Saturday, October 20 Clemson, SC W 41-7 Florida State Saturday, October 27 Tallahassee, FLA W 59-10 Louisville Saturday, November 3 Clemson, SC W 77-16 Boston College Saturday, November 10 Chestnut Hill, MA W 27-7 Duke Saturday, November 17 Clemson, SC W 35-6 South Carolia Saturday, November 24 Clemson, SC W 56-35 Pittsburgh Saturday, December 1 Charlotte, NC W 42-10 Notre Dame Saturday, December 29 Arlington, TEX W 30-3 Alabama Monday, January 7 Santa Clara, CA W 44-16

Top returning players

One of Clemson’s biggest strengths last season was its monstrous defensive line. But Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, and Dexter Lawrence are all gone thanks to the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

So which returning players will be leading the charge for the Tigers?

The first choice is obvious: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In 2018, the true freshman threw for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. On the biggest stage in the sport — the national championship — he was 20-for-32 for 347 yards, 3 touchdowns, and zero picks. Hard to get much better than that, but don’t be surprised if he puts up bigger numbers against a slightly easier regular season in 2019.

Lawrence’s partner in the backfield, Travis Etienne, is also poised for another monster year. Etienne improved drastically between his freshman and sophomore years, rushing for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Sustaining that level of production would be a tall task, but you can guarantee that Etienne will be one of the Tigers’ most lethal weapons this year.

Lawrence wouldn’t have had the coming out party that he did were it not for the talented duo of Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins. Ross racked up 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns, while Higgins had 936 yards and 12 touchdowns. With Hunter Renfrow gone, those numbers might even go up this season.

Preseason ranking

We have Clemson sitting at No. 1 in our preseason Top 25. Here’s that breakdown:

1. Clemson

The Tigers will go into the season as the huge ACC favorites, national title favorites with Alabama and possibly the Heisman frontrunner in QB Trevor Lawrence. The schedule is also far from daunting, so it would be a slight surprise if the Tigers don’t go 12-0 (or 13-0 with an ACC crown). Can any ACC team even stay within two touchdowns?

The 2020 College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff era is entering its sixth season in the 2019-20 season. Will it be the first season since the inaugural playoff that Clemson and Alabama don’t play in either a CFP semifinal or national championship?

Whether the Tigers and Tide play each other or not, here are the dates and sites for the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP national championship.

When is the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Dec. 28, 2019. One semifinal is the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other semifinal is the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

When is the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship is a bit later in 2020. The two winners of the semifinals will meet on the second Monday of January in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

YEAR GAME 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 2019 No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Clemson

2021-2024 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8