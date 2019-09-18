College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 4

We're into Week 4 of the college football season. There are two Top 25 teams in action on Friday, Sept. 20: No. 10 Utah and No. 20 Boise State. Find this week's Top 25 scores and schedule below.
Clemson is again No. 1 in the AP Poll. No. 3 Georgia plays No. 7 Notre Dame in Week 4's biggest game. No. 8 Auburn visits No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 11 Michigan plays at No. 13 Wisconsin in two more important games.
Here is the full schedule for Week 4 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Clemson vs. Charlotte | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 2 Alabama vs. Southern Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame | 8 p.m. | CBS
- No. 4 LSU at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 6 Ohio State vs. Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 9 Florida vs. Tennessee | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 10 Utah at Southern California | 9 p.m. Friday | FS1
- No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 12 Texas vs. Oklahoma State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 15 UCF at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN2
- No. 16 Oregon at Stanford | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 19 Washington State vs. UCLA | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 20 Boise State vs. Air Force | 9 p.m. Friday | ESPN2
- No. 21 Virginia vs. Old Dominion | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 22 Washington at BYU | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN2
- No. 23 California at Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 24 Arizona State vs. Colorado | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 25 TCU vs. SMU | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 4
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (57)
|3-0
|1544
|1
|2
|Alabama (5)
|3-0
|1489
|2
|3
|Georgia
|3-0
|1385
|3
|4
|LSU
|3-0
|1336
|6
|5
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|1315
|4
|6
|Ohio State
|3-0
|1291
|5
|7
|Notre Dame
|2-0
|1072
|8
|8
|Auburn
|3-0
|1056
|10
|9
|Florida
|3-0
|997
|11
|10
|Utah
|3-0
|936
|7
|11
|Michigan
|2-0
|905
|13
|12
|Texas
|2-1
|877
|9
|13
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|781
|15
|13
|Penn State
|3-0
|714
|17
|15
|UCF
|3-0
|677
|16
|16
|Oregon
|2-1
|643
|12
|17
|Texas A&M
|2-1
|544
|18
|18
|Iowa
|3-0
|495
|19
|19
|Washington State
|3-0
|473
|20
|20
|Boise State
|3-0
|343
|22
|21
|Virginia
|3-0
|207
|NR
|22
|Washington
|2-1
|164
|24
|23
|California
|3-0
|161
|14
|24
|Arizona State
|3-0
|137
|NR
|25
|TCU
|2-0
|122
|NR
Also receiving votes: Kansas State 91, Oklahoma State 51, Army 50, Michigan State 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Temple 7, Iowa State 7, Mississippi State 4, Appalachian State 2, Minnesota 1.
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 3
- No. 1 Clemson 41, Syracuse 6
- No. 2 Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
- No. 3 Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0
- No. 4 LSU 65, Northwestern State 14
- No. 5 Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14
- No. 6 Ohio State 51, Indiana 10
- No. 7 Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14
- No. 8 Auburn 55, Kent State 16
- No. 9 Florida 29, Kentucky 21
- No. 10 Michigan: OFF
- No. 11 Utah 31, Idaho State 0
- No. 12 Texas 48, Rice 13
- No. 13 Penn State 17, Pitt 10
- No. 14 Wisconsin: OFF
- No. 15 Oregon 35, Montana 3
- No. 16 Texas A&M 62, Lamar 3
- No. 17 UCF 45, Stanford 27
- Arizona State 10, No. 18 Michigan State 7
- No. 19 Iowa 18, Iowa State 17
- No. 20 Washington State 31, Houston 24 (Friday)
- Temple 20, No. 21 Maryland 17
- No. 22 Boise State 45, Portland State 10
- No. 23 Washington 52, Hawai'i 20
- BYU 30, No. 24 Southern California 27 (OT)
- No. 25 Virginia 31, Florida State 24
