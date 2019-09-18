TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | September 18, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 4

Check out these 5 college football games to watch in Week 4

We're into Week 4 of the college football season. There are two Top 25 teams in action on Friday, Sept. 20: No. 10 Utah and No. 20 Boise State. Find this week's Top 25 scores and schedule below.

Clemson is again No. 1 in the AP Poll. No. 3 Georgia plays No. 7 Notre Dame in Week 4's biggest game. No. 8 Auburn visits No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 11 Michigan plays at No. 13 Wisconsin in two more important games.

College football rankings: Week 4 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 4 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 4

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (57) 3-0 1544 1
2 Alabama (5) 3-0 1489 2
3 Georgia 3-0 1385 3
4 LSU 3-0 1336 6
5 Oklahoma 3-0 1315 4
6 Ohio State 3-0 1291 5
7 Notre Dame 2-0 1072 8
8 Auburn 3-0 1056 10
9 Florida 3-0 997 11
10 Utah 3-0 936 7
11 Michigan 2-0 905 13
12 Texas 2-1 877 9
13 Wisconsin 2-0 781 15
13 Penn State 3-0 714 17
15 UCF 3-0 677 16
16 Oregon 2-1 643 12
17 Texas A&M 2-1 544 18
18 Iowa 3-0 495 19
19 Washington State 3-0 473 20
20 Boise State 3-0 343 22
21 Virginia 3-0 207 NR
22 Washington 2-1 164 24
23 California 3-0 161 14
24 Arizona State 3-0 137 NR
25 TCU 2-0 122 NR

Also receiving votes: Kansas State 91, Oklahoma State 51, Army 50, Michigan State 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Temple 7, Iowa State 7, Mississippi State 4, Appalachian State 2, Minnesota 1.

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 3

