Georgia vs. Notre Dame: Prediction, preview, how to watch

It's finally game week for perhaps the most anticipated game of the year — or at least until 'Bama-LSU. Notre Dame comes down to Athens for a huge showdown with Georgia in a top-10 game. Check out our predictions, preview and how to watch information below.

In a game that has big College Football Playoff implications, No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 3 Georgia play each other for only the third time.

Georgia vs. Notre Dame: Prediction, preview

No more waiting. The much-hyped UGA-Notre Dame showdown is finally in game week.

It's the second top-10 nonconference matchup of the season, following No. 6 LSU vs. No. 9 Texas in Week 2. But this one will feel a little different.

The Irish have played a top-5 SEC program on the road only once before: 1999 at No. 4 Tennessee.

Two years ago, Georgia went to Notre Dame and beat the Irish in Jake Fromm's first start. Since then, UGA has done just about everything except beat Alabama and win a national title. Notre Dame is also looking to take that jump over the final hurdle, as the Irish fell big to Clemson in the CFP semifinals last year.

This game could do a lot for people's perceptions of Notre Dame. The Irish haven't beaten a top-5 team since defeating No. 3 Michigan in 2005 in Ann Arbor. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is 0-4 against top-4 teams; Georgia beat two top-5 teams in consecutive games in the 2017 season alone (Auburn and Oklahoma).

Any time a non-SEC school can beat a highly ranked team in the SEC, it will turn heads.

Notre Dame

Tale of the Tape Georgia

2-0 Record 3-0 (1-0 SEC) No. 7 AP ranking No. 3 Brian Kelly

(62-35, 233-92-2) Coach (record at school, overall) Kirby Smart

(35-10) 13 (1988 most recent) National championships 1 (1980) Ian Book

553 yards (6 TDs, 0 INTs) Passing leader Jake Fromm

601 yards (5 TDs, 0 INTs) Ian Book, Tony Jones Jr.

Both with 127 yards Rushing leader D'Andre Swift

290 yards, 2 TDs Chase Claypool

190 yards, TD Receiving leader George Pickens

162 yards, TD 507.0 Offensive yards per game 565.3 373.0 Yards per game allowed 243.0 50.5 Points per game 49.3 15.5 Points against 7.7

And even if Georgia loses, it still has plenty of time and opportunities to make the CFP for the second time in three years. The Bulldogs still must play Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M and then possibly in the SEC Championship Game. UGA reached the playoffs in 2017 as the one-loss SEC Champion. That could happen again. However, in the five-year history of the CFP, there has yet to be a two-loss team to make the field. That could mean UGA has no margin for error if it loses to Notre Dame.

As for the Irish, could a loss mean the end to CFP hopes? Ranked Virginia and Michigan are still to come, but Southern California, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Stanford don't look like the big-game opportunities they could have been even a week ago — three of them lost and Virginia Tech beat FCS Furman by 7. And since Notre Dame is Independent, there is no conference title game (or 13th game data point) to make a last-minute statement to the Selection Committee. If Notre Dame loses to Georgia, it might be too much of a hill to climb.

Both teams have looked mostly dominant, though really remain untested. With Fromm and D'Andre Swift, UGA has clear offensive starpower. The offensive line might be the difference, as the Bulldogs average 286.7 yards per game and 7.6 yards per rushing attempt.

Notre Dame's Ian Book leads the Irish in both passing and rushing. But there could be big trouble on the defensive front. Through two games against New Mexico and Louisville (teams a combined 5-19 last season), Notre Dame is allowing 461 yards total and nearly 5 yards every attempt. That could doom any Irish chances.

Notre Dame might keep it close for a half, but Georgia should be able to wear down the visiting Irish.

The Pick Georgia 31, Notre Dame 17

Georgia vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, time, TV channel

The Bulldogs and Irish play at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 21. The game will be on CBS.

Georgia vs. Notre Dame: Series history, scores

This is only the third meeting between UGA and Notre Dame, but the first two had big championship implications.

In the 1980 season, No. 1 Georgia played No. 4 Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 1981). With the game tied 3-3, the Irish didn't field a kick, allowing the Bulldogs to fall on the ball. Star UGA RB Hershel Walker scored his first of two touchdowns two plays later. Walker finished with 150 yards as the Bulldogs won 17-10 and the national title.

The two didn't play again until 2017. With No. 15 Georgia playing at No. 24 Notre Dame — and with UGA fans making parts of South Bend look like a sea of red — the Bulldogs won on a late Rodrigo Blankenship field goal. That helped charge Georgia to an eventual appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.