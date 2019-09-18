North Dakota State vs. UC Davis: Preview and how to watch the top-4 FCS battle

The first top-5 matchup of the 2019 FCS football season is set for this Saturday at the FargoDome. No. 1 North Dakota State will host No. 4 UC Davis in the top game of Week 4.

North Dakota State, unanimous No. 1 for the second straight week, enters Saturday's game 3-0 with wins over Butler, North Dakota and then-No. 18 Delaware. The Bison outscored those three opponents 142-39. UC Davis (2-1) rebounded from a two-score loss to FBS Cal in Week 1 to defeat San Diego and Lehigh.

This will be the first head-to-head meeting for North Dakota State and UC Davis since 2007. The Bison lead the all-time series 6-4 but the Aggies are 2-1 in their last three trips to Fargo.

Here’s everything you need to know before Saturday's game, including how to watch the matchup.

North Dakota State vs. UC Davis: Preview, how to watch

Game day information

North Dakota State-UC Davis kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 21. Here's how to watch, listen and track Saturday's game.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET | Live stats

Where: Gate City Bank Field at The FargoDome | Fargo, North Dakota

How to watch: NBC North Dakota or ESPN+

How to listen: Bison Radio Network (NDSU) or SPORTS 1140 KHTK (UCD)

Last meeting

North Dakota State topped UC Davis 35-16 in their last meeting on Oct. 6, 2007. In front of a sold-out homecoming game crowd at the FargoDome, Bison running back Tyler Roehl rushed for three first-half touchdowns and finished with 125 all-purpose yards.

NDSU took a 28-10 lead into halftime before each team scored just once more out of the break. The Bison, ranked second at the time, finished the 2007 season at 10-1. UC Davis ended the year at 5-6.

Saturday's game will mark the 11th all-time meeting between the two programs, which includes four Division II playoff games. NDSU is 6-4 against the Aggies overall, including 3-1 in the DII postseason.

The 2019 matchup

NORTH DAKOTA STATE UC DAVIS No. 1/1 Latest rankings (Coaches Poll/FCS STATS) No. 4/4 W, 47-22 over No. 18 Delaware Last week W, 41-13 over Lehigh 3-0 (0-0 MVFC) 2019 record 2-1 (0-0 Big Sky) 15-0 2018 record 10-3 Matt Entz (3-0, first year) Coach (school record; season) Dan Hawkins (17-10, third year) 9 FCS playoff appearances 1 7 FCS national championships 0 191.3 (69th) Passing offense 332.0 (9th) 316.3 (2nd) Rushing offense 105.7 (83rd) 47.3 (2nd) Scoring offense (points scored per game) 30.7 (44th) 13.0 (T-6th) Scoring defense (points allowed per-game) 25.0 (36th)

Two standout quarterbacks will be featured in this matinee matchup, and both of them get it done in different ways. While UC Davis senior Jake Maier — second in the nation in 2018 touchdown passes (34) — relies mostly on his arm, North Dakota State redshirt freshman Trey Lance has been a true dual threat in his first three collegiate starts.

Here's how the two signal-callers match up statistically through their first three games in 2019:

QUARTERBACK CMP-ATT PASS TD RUSH TD INT CMP% PASS YARDS RUSH YARDS Trey Lance (NDSU) 39-of-49 9 4 0 79.6% 542 234 Jake Maier (UCD) 86-of-124 6 0 2 69.4% 921 -40

7 more facts to know: