football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | September 20, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 4

Check out these 5 college football games to watch in Week 4

Two Week 4 Top 25 teams are playing on Friday, Sept. 20. Check out this week's Top 25 scores and schedule below.

Tonight, No. 10 Utah plays at Southern California and No. 20 Boise State is at home against Air Force.

College football rankings: Week 4 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the schedule for Week 4 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 4

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (57) 3-0 1544 1
2 Alabama (5) 3-0 1489 2
3 Georgia 3-0 1385 3
4 LSU 3-0 1336 6
5 Oklahoma 3-0 1315 4
6 Ohio State 3-0 1291 5
7 Notre Dame 2-0 1072 8
8 Auburn 3-0 1056 10
9 Florida 3-0 997 11
10 Utah 3-0 936 7
11 Michigan 2-0 905 13
12 Texas 2-1 877 9
13 Wisconsin 2-0 781 15
13 Penn State 3-0 714 17
15 UCF 3-0 677 16
16 Oregon 2-1 643 12
17 Texas A&M 2-1 544 18
18 Iowa 3-0 495 19
19 Washington State 3-0 473 20
20 Boise State 3-0 343 22
21 Virginia 3-0 207 NR
22 Washington 2-1 164 24
23 California 3-0 161 14
24 Arizona State 3-0 137 NR
25 TCU 2-0 122 NR

Also receiving votes: Kansas State 91, Oklahoma State 51, Army 50, Michigan State 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Temple 7, Iowa State 7, Mississippi State 4, Appalachian State 2, Minnesota 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 3

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

College football Week 4 preview: Top games, what to watch, rankings

Our Week 4 preview is here for the 2019 college football season. Here's rundown of the top games, what to watch for this weekend and where we stand with the rankings.
2019 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Notre Dame managed a perfect record through 12 games last year, before falling in the Cotton Bowl to eventual national champion Clemson. Will the Fighting Irish be chasing perfection in December once again this year?
Ohio State football schedule 2019: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here's Ohio State's full 2019 football schedule. The Buckeyes finished 13-1 last year, but missed out on the CFP. What's in store for them this year?
