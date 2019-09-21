North Dakota State football schedule 2019: Dates, times, opponents and results

North Dakota State won an FCS-record seventh national championship in 2018. The Bison aim for No. 8 this year, holding onto the No. 1 spot in the FCS Coaches Poll for the first four weeks of 2019.

North Dakota State has won 25 straight games — the third longest streak in FCS history — ranging back to Nov. 4, 2017.

North Dakota State Bison: 2019 football schedule

Here is the complete 2019 schedule for North Dakota State football, including final results as well as times and TV information for all future games.

UPCOMING GAMES OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) LOCATION TV Illinois State Saturday, Oct. 5 1 p.m. Normal, Ill. NBC ND/ESPN+ Northern Iowa Saturday, Oct. 12 2 p.m. Fargo, N.D. NBC ND/ESPN+ Missouri State Saturday, Oct. 19 3:30 p.m. Fargo, N.D. NBC ND/ESPN+ South Dakota State Saturday, Oct. 26 3 p.m. Brookings, S.D. NBC ND/ESPN+/MIDCOSN Youngstown State Saturday, Nov. 2 6 p.m. Youngstown, Ohio ESPN+ Western Illinois Saturday, Nov. 9 3:30 p.m. Fargo, N.D. NBC ND/ESPN+ South Dakota Saturday, Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Fargo, N.D. NBC ND/ESPN+/MIDCOSN Southern Illinois Saturday, Nov. 23 3 p.m. Carbondale, Ill. NBC ND/ESPN+

Tickets

You can find and purchase tickets for 2019 North Dakota State football games here, via GoBison.com.

2018 season results

North Dakota State finished 15-0 en route to its second straight national title, and seventh overall, in 2018. The Bison defeated Eastern Washington in the national championship game.

Here was every result from the Bison's 2018 schedule:

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION SCORE Cal Poly Saturday, Sept. 1 Fargo, N.D. W, 49-3 North Alabama Saturday, Sept. 15 Fargo, N.D. W, 38-7 Delaware Saturday, Sept. 22 Fargo, N.D. W, 38-10 South Dakota State Saturday, Sept. 29 Fargo, N.D. W, 21-17 Northern Iowa Saturday, Oct. 6 Cedar Falls, Ia. W, 56-31 Western Illinois Saturday, Oct. 13 Macomb, Ill. W, 34-7 Illinois State Saturday, Oct. 20 Fargo, N.D. W, 28-14 South Dakota Saturday, Oct. 27 Vermillion, S.D. W, 59-14 Youngstown State Saturday, Nov. 3 Fargo, N.D. W, 17-7 Missouri State Saturday, Nov. 10 Springfield, Mo. W, 48-7 Southern Illinois Saturday, Nov. 17 Fargo, N.D. W, 65-17 Montana State Saturday, Dec. 1 (FCS Second Round) Fargo, N.D. W, 52-10 Colgate Saturday, Dec. 8 (FCS Quarterfinal) Fargo, N.D. W, 35-0 South Dakota State Friday, Dec. 14 (FCS Semifinals) Fargo, N.D. W, 44-21 Eastern Washington Saturday, Jan. 5 (FCS National Championship) Frisco, Texas W, 38-24

Top returning players

North Dakota State did lose quite a bit of playmakers from last year, returning just seven starters from the 2018 national championship team. Among the departures were three-time national champion Easton Stick, the all-time winningest quarterback in FCS history.

Here are three star Bison who will be back in 2019:

TY BROOKS: Brooks entered 2019 as the leading returning rusher with 737 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2018. He had two 100-plus yard games as a junior, including a 103-yard, one-touchdown day against Montana State in the second round of FCS playoffs. Brooks is part of a deep running back group also including redshirt freshman Saybein Clark and junior Adam Cofield.

JABRIL COX: Cox is an imposing force in the Bison's front seven, finishing with 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions and a team-high 91 total tackles in 2018. The junior linebacker was named an AP second-team All-American and finished fourth in the Buck Buchanan Award race last year. He was named to the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list.

JAMES HENDRICKS: Hendricks finished with five interceptions and a team-best 14 passes defended last year at safety. He picked off two passes in the 2018 FCS playoffs, including one in the national championship game against Eastern Washington.

Preseason rankings

North Dakota State was voted No. 1 in both the FCS Coaches and the STATS FCS Top 25 preseason polls. Both polls are updated weekly.

2020 FCS Championship

The 2020 FCS championship game is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2020. It will be the 10th straight year the national title game will be played in Frisco, Texas.

The road to Frisco gets started on Nov. 24 with the 2019 NCAA Division I Football Championship selection show, announcing the 24 playoff qualifiers. The FCS playoffs begin Nov. 30 with the first round. Click or tap here for the full championship schedule.

Here is the complete FCS championship history since 1978. North Dakota State has won two straight titles and seven of the last eight.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas 2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va. 1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va. 1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va. 1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash. 1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash. 1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M Ruby Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.