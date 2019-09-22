College football rankings: Week 5 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

The new Week 5 Top 25 college football rankings are out. Wisconsin has moved into the top 10 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll, while California also made a jump in the rankings.
On Saturday, Wisconsin routed Michigan and Georgia beat Notre Dame in two big games. Georgia picked up a first-place vote in the AP and Coaches Poll.
College football rankings: Top 25 Week 5
Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 5.
AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 5
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (55)
|4-0
|1,543
|1
|2
|Alabama (6)
|4-0
|1,485
|2
|3
|Georgia (1)
|4-0
|1,400
|3
|4
|LSU
|4-0
|1,344
|4
|5
|Ohio State
|4-0
|1,288
|6
|6
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|1,283
|5
|7
|Auburn
|4-0
|1,169
|8
|8
|Wisconsin
|3-0
|1,071
|13
|9
|Florida
|4-0
|1,022
|9
|10
|Notre Dame
|2-1
|989
|7
|11
|Texas
|3-1
|968
|12
|12
|Penn State
|3-0
|848
|13
|13
|Oregon
|3-1
|839
|16
|14
|Iowa
|3-0
|714
|18
|15
|California
|4-0
|547
|23
|16
|Boise State
|4-0
|524
|20
|17
|Washington
|3-1
|498
|22
|18
|Virginia
|4-0
|430
|21
|19
|Utah
|3-1
|426
|10
|20
|Michigan
|2-1
|287
|11
|21
|Southern California
|3-1
|257
|NR
|22
|UCF
|3-1
|252
|15
|23
|Texas A&M
|2-2
|233
|17
|24
|Kansas State
|3-0
|230
|NR
|25
|Michigan State
|3-1
|104
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma State 57, Southern Methodist 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa State 31, Appalachian State 24, Washington State 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi State 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona State 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.
Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 5
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (62)
|4-0
|1622
|1
|2
|Alabama (2)
|4-0
|1558
|2
|3
|Georgia (1)
|4-0
|1475
|3
|4
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|1388
|4
|5
|LSU
|4-0
|1378
|5
|6
|Ohio State
|4-0
|1335
|6
|7
|Auburn
|4-0
|1198
|9
|8
|Florida
|4-0
|1138
|8
|9
|Wisconsin
|3-0
|1100
|14
|10
|Notre Dame
|2-1
|980
|7
|11
|Penn State
|3-0
|964
|12
|12
|Texas
|3-1
|959
|13
|13
|Oregon
|3-1
|816
|17
|14
|Iowa
|3-0
|778
|18
|15
|Boise State
|4-0
|558
|20
|16
|California
|4-0
|505
|23
|17
|Washington
|3-1
|485
|21
|18
|Virginia
|4-0
|450
|22
|19
|Utah
|3-1
|445
|11
|20
|Michigan
|2-1
|389
|10
|21
|Texas A&M
|2-2
|270
|15
|22
|Kansas State
|3-0
|262
|25
|23
|UCF
|3-1
|233
|16
|24
|Wake Forest
|4-0
|143
|NR
|25
|Southern California
|3-1
|130
|NR