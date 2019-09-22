TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | September 22, 2019

College football rankings: Week 5 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 4

The new Week 5 Top 25 college football rankings are out. Wisconsin has moved into the top 10 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll, while California also made a jump in the rankings.

On Saturday, Wisconsin routed Michigan and Georgia beat Notre Dame in two big games. Georgia picked up a first-place vote in the AP and Coaches Poll.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 5

Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 5.

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 5

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (55) 4-0 1,543 1
2 Alabama (6) 4-0 1,485 2
3 Georgia (1) 4-0 1,400 3
4 LSU 4-0 1,344 4
5 Ohio State 4-0 1,288 6
6 Oklahoma 3-0 1,283 5
7 Auburn 4-0 1,169 8
8 Wisconsin 3-0 1,071 13
9 Florida 4-0 1,022 9
10 Notre Dame 2-1 989 7
11 Texas 3-1 968 12
12 Penn State 3-0 848 13
13 Oregon 3-1 839 16
14 Iowa 3-0 714 18
15 California 4-0 547 23
16 Boise State 4-0 524 20
17 Washington 3-1 498 22
18 Virginia 4-0 430 21
19 Utah 3-1 426 10
20 Michigan 2-1 287 11
21 Southern California 3-1 257 NR
22 UCF 3-1 252 15
23 Texas A&M 2-2 233 17
24 Kansas State 3-0 230 NR
25 Michigan State 3-1 104 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma State 57, Southern Methodist 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa State 31, Appalachian State 24, Washington State 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi State 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona State 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 5

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (62) 4-0 1622 1
2 Alabama (2) 4-0 1558 2
3 Georgia (1) 4-0 1475 3
4 Oklahoma 3-0 1388 4
5 LSU 4-0 1378 5
6 Ohio State 4-0 1335 6
7 Auburn 4-0 1198 9
8 Florida 4-0 1138 8
9 Wisconsin 3-0 1100 14
10 Notre Dame 2-1 980 7
11 Penn State 3-0 964 12
12 Texas 3-1 959 13
13 Oregon 3-1 816 17
14 Iowa 3-0 778 18
15 Boise State 4-0 558 20
16 California 4-0 505 23
17 Washington 3-1 485 21
18 Virginia 4-0 450 22
19 Utah 3-1 445 11
20 Michigan 2-1 389 10
21 Texas A&M 2-2 270 15
22 Kansas State 3-0 262 25
23 UCF 3-1 233 16
24 Wake Forest 4-0 143 NR
25 Southern California 3-1 130 NR

