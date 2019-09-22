College football rankings: Week 5 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 4

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 4

The new Week 5 Top 25 college football rankings are out. Wisconsin has moved into the top 10 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll, while California also made a jump in the rankings.

On Saturday, Wisconsin routed Michigan and Georgia beat Notre Dame in two big games. Georgia picked up a first-place vote in the AP and Coaches Poll.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 5

Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 5.

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 5

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Clemson (55) 4-0 1,543 1 2 Alabama (6) 4-0 1,485 2 3 Georgia (1) 4-0 1,400 3 4 LSU 4-0 1,344 4 5 Ohio State 4-0 1,288 6 6 Oklahoma 3-0 1,283 5 7 Auburn 4-0 1,169 8 8 Wisconsin 3-0 1,071 13 9 Florida 4-0 1,022 9 10 Notre Dame 2-1 989 7 11 Texas 3-1 968 12 12 Penn State 3-0 848 13 13 Oregon 3-1 839 16 14 Iowa 3-0 714 18 15 California 4-0 547 23 16 Boise State 4-0 524 20 17 Washington 3-1 498 22 18 Virginia 4-0 430 21 19 Utah 3-1 426 10 20 Michigan 2-1 287 11 21 Southern California 3-1 257 NR 22 UCF 3-1 252 15 23 Texas A&M 2-2 233 17 24 Kansas State 3-0 230 NR 25 Michigan State 3-1 104 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma State 57, Southern Methodist 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa State 31, Appalachian State 24, Washington State 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi State 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona State 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 5