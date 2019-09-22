TRENDING:

🏐 Penn State ends rival Pitt's perfect start

UNDEFEATED TRACKER

🏐 Two more unbeaten teams fall, just two remain

AP POLL

🏈 Wisconsin joins top 10

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | September 22, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 5

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 4

The new AP Poll has Wisconsin now No. 8 after an impressive win against then-No. 11 Michigan. Check out the complete Top 25 scores and schedule for Week 5 below.

Week 5 has three new teams in the AP Poll: No. 21 Southern California, No. 24 Kansas State and No. 25 Michigan State. No. 3 Georgia also now has a first-place vote as Clemson and Alabama remain Nos. 1 and 2.

College football rankings: Week 5 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the schedule for Week 5 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 5

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (55) 4-0 1,543 1
2 Alabama (6) 4-0 1,485 2
3 Georgia (1) 4-0 1,400 3
4 LSU 4-0 1,344 4
5 Ohio State 4-0 1,288 6
6 Oklahoma 3-0 1,283 5
7 Auburn 4-0 1,169 8
8 Wisconsin 3-0 1,071 13
9 Florida 4-0 1,022 9
10 Notre Dame 2-1 989 7
11 Texas 3-1 968 12
12 Penn State 3-0 848 13
13 Oregon 3-1 839 16
14 Iowa 3-0 714 18
15 California 4-0 547 23
16 Boise State 4-0 524 20
17 Washington 3-1 498 22
18 Virginia 4-0 430 21
19 Utah 3-1 426 10
20 Michigan 2-1 287 11
21 Southern California 3-1 257 NR
22 UCF 3-1 252 15
23 Texas A&M 2-2 233 17
24 Kansas State 3-0 230 NR
25 Michigan State 3-1 104 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma State 57, Southern Methodist 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa State 31, Appalachian State 24, Washington State 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi State 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona State 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 4

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

College football rankings: Week 5 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

The 2019 college football season is into Week 5. Find the AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25 here.
READ MORE

9 winningest FCS teams in college football history

Here are the nine FCS football programs with the most all-time wins.
READ MORE

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25: Pac-12 takes a hit, Boise State rises, Wisconsin enters Top 10

Despite beating Notre Dame, Georgia remained at No. 3 in the AP Poll. UCF fell and Boise State rose, creating a new Group of 5 leader. The Pac-12 took a tumble in the latest poll too.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners