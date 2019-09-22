College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 5

The new AP Poll has Wisconsin now No. 8 after an impressive win against then-No. 11 Michigan. Check out the complete Top 25 scores and schedule for Week 5 below.
Week 5 has three new teams in the AP Poll: No. 21 Southern California, No. 24 Kansas State and No. 25 Michigan State. No. 3 Georgia also now has a first-place vote as Clemson and Alabama remain Nos. 1 and 2.
College football rankings: Week 5 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the schedule for Week 5 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Clemson at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
- No. 2 Alabama vs. Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech | 12 p.m.
- No. 7 Auburn vs. Mississippi State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 9 Florida vs. Towson | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 12 Penn State at Maryland | 8 p.m. Friday | FS1
- No. 14 Iowa vs. Middle Tennessee | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 15 California vs. Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. Friday | ESPN
- No. 17 Washington vs. No. 21 Southern California | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
- No. 19 Utah vs. Washington State | 10 p.m. | FS1
- No. 20 Michigan vs. Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 22 UCF vs. UConn | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas) | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 24 Kansas State at Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 25 Michigan State vs. Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 5
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (55)
|4-0
|1,543
|1
|2
|Alabama (6)
|4-0
|1,485
|2
|3
|Georgia (1)
|4-0
|1,400
|3
|4
|LSU
|4-0
|1,344
|4
|5
|Ohio State
|4-0
|1,288
|6
|6
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|1,283
|5
|7
|Auburn
|4-0
|1,169
|8
|8
|Wisconsin
|3-0
|1,071
|13
|9
|Florida
|4-0
|1,022
|9
|10
|Notre Dame
|2-1
|989
|7
|11
|Texas
|3-1
|968
|12
|12
|Penn State
|3-0
|848
|13
|13
|Oregon
|3-1
|839
|16
|14
|Iowa
|3-0
|714
|18
|15
|California
|4-0
|547
|23
|16
|Boise State
|4-0
|524
|20
|17
|Washington
|3-1
|498
|22
|18
|Virginia
|4-0
|430
|21
|19
|Utah
|3-1
|426
|10
|20
|Michigan
|2-1
|287
|11
|21
|Southern California
|3-1
|257
|NR
|22
|UCF
|3-1
|252
|15
|23
|Texas A&M
|2-2
|233
|17
|24
|Kansas State
|3-0
|230
|NR
|25
|Michigan State
|3-1
|104
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma State 57, Southern Methodist 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa State 31, Appalachian State 24, Washington State 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi State 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona State 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 4
- No. 1 Clemson 52, Charlotte 10
- No. 2 Alabama 49, Southern Miss 7
- No. 3 Georgia 23, No. 7 Notre Dame 17
- No. 4 LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38
- No. 6 Ohio State 76, Miami (Ohio) 5
- No. 8 Auburn 28, No. 17 Texas A&M 20
- No. 9 Florida 34, Tennessee 3
- Southern California 30, No. 10 Utah 23 (Friday)
- No. 13 Wisconsin 35, No. 11 Michigan 14
- No. 12 Texas 36, Oklahoma State 30
- Pitt 35, No. 15 UCF 34
- No. 16 Oregon 21, Stanford 6
- UCLA 67, No. 19 Washington State 63
- No. 20 Boise State 30, Air Force 19 (Friday)
- No. 21 Virginia 28, Old Dominion 17
- No. 22 Washington 45, BYU 19
- No. 23 California 28, Ole Miss 20
- Colorado 34, No. 24 Arizona State 31
- SMU 41, No. 25 TCU 38
