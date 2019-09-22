DII football: Here's who stuffed the box scores with the best stats from Week 3

Brook Bolles has the Central Missouri offense rolling. His 500-yard day was just one of the big highlights from Week 3 of the DII football season. Let's take a look at the best stats from the top 25 and a few outside the DII football rankings that made us pay close attention.

WEEK 3 IN REVIEW: Scores, stats from the top 25

Week 3 saw the usual suspects — like Slippery Rock's Roland Rivers III and Notre Dame (OH)'s Jaleel McLaughlin — fill up that stat sheets with monstrous days. But there are plenty of new faces that put up big numbers.

Before we get into the best player stats, let's breakdown the top 25.

The DII football top 25 by the numbers

2 — Pick-sixes the Harding defense had in less than a minute of the play in the third quarter of its 31-0 victory on Saturday.

3, Part I — Top 25 teams that lost this past week. One week after going a remarkable 24-1, the top 25 went 22-3, but to be fair, there were two top 25 matchups. No. 20 West Alabama lost to No. 1 Valdosta State while No. 9 CSU-Pueblo dropped its home opener to No. 17 Colorado School of Mines. No. 14 West Georgia fell to in-state foe Albany State 26-14 in the biggest upset of the week.

DII OVER FCS: Truman bests Valpo, gives DII football seventh win over FCS schools in 2019

3, Part II— Shutouts by the top 25. That's one more than last week. It's been eight-straight quarters since Harding has allowed a score — and nine straight without allowing a touchdown — as it posted its second-straight shutout, ending Southern Arkansas' 17-game home winning streak in 31-0 fashion. Elsewhere, PSAC schools had big days as No. 19 West Chester and No. 11 Slippery Rock both blanked their respective opponents.

6 — Interceptions the Northwest Missouri State defense recorded against Missouri Southern. Jerrell Green led the charge with two.

7 — Touchdowns thrown by both Indiana (Pa) quarterbacks Saturday. Quinton Maxwell threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns before Jalen Reese came on and threw for 189 yards and four touchdowns.

18 — Valdosta State's winning streak, the longest current run in DII football. Southern Arkansas, though not a top 25 team, saw its home winning streak end at 17 this past weekend, which was the longest current run in DII.

23.7 — Average margin of victory for the 23 winning teams, the lowest total of 2019. Wingate had the narrowest margin of victory, coming back to defeat Carson-Newman by two, while Indiana (Pa)'s 63-point win over Lock Haven was the largest of the week.

2,095 — Yards shy Notre Dame (OH)'s Jaleel McLaughlin is of the single-season rushing record. Chadron State's Danny Woodhead ran for 2,756 yards in 13 games in 2006, an average of 212 per game. McLaughlin — who put up his second-straight 240-yard day on Saturday — is averaging 223 yards per game through his first three weeks of 2019.

DII football standout players for Week 3

Let's take a look at some of the best stats from inside the top 25.

Quarterbacks

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Brook Bolles Central Missouri 506 passing, 5 TD Roland Rivers, III Slippery Rock 339 passing, 6 TD Willie Candler West Georiga 324 total yards, 1 TD Paul Dooley West Chester 323 total yards, 2 TD Rogan Wells Valdosta State 309 total yards, 3 TD

Other notables: Jayru Campbell, Ferris State; Gaston Cooper, Bowie State; John Matocha, Colorado School of Mines; Braden Wright, Northwest Missouri State.

Running backs

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Jaleel McLaughlin Notre Dame (OH) 246 rush, 2 TD Domineke McNeill Wingate 176 rush, 1 TD Quinton Childs Midwestern State 174 rush Justin Rankin Northwest Missouri State 150 rush, 1 TD Daniel McCants Tarleton State 106 rush, 1 TD

Other notables: Nate Gunn, Minnesota State; Cameron Mayberry, Colorado School of Mines; Al McKeller, UIndy.

Wide receivers

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Zach Davidson Central Missouri 225 yards, 3 TD Cinque Sweeting Slippery Rock 185 yards, 3 TD Imoni Donadelle Northwest Missouri State 160 yards, 2 TD Shae Wyatt Central Missouri 154 yards, 2 TD Daevon Anderson Grand Valley State 121 yards, 2 TD

Other notables: Chance Cooper, Texas A&M-Commerce; DuShon David, Bowie State; Kenny Edelin, West Chester; Sean O'Dell, Colorado School of Mines; Christian Saulsberry, West Alabama; Dwine Walls, IUP; Nick Williams, CSU-Pueblo.

DII football outside the top 25

The Falcon Bowl — the game when the Notre Dame Falcons and Fairmont State Falcons get together — was a shootout. Fairmont State's quarterback Takwan Crews-Naylor had a big day (364 yards passing and four total touchdowns) while running back Khalik Hamlin ran for 126 yards and a touchdown and receiver Aaron Lewis pulled in 141 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

California (Pa) won big and there were plenty of big stats to go with the victory. Quarterback Noah Mitchell threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns mainly to a duo of receivers as Jordan Dandridge (107 yards and two touchdowns) and Tyson Hill (101 yards and one touchdown) both eclipsed the century mark. Nelson Brown added 105 yards and two scores on the ground.

It's time to pay attention to Charleston (WV)'s quarterback Brant Grisel. He chucked it for 442 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday, hooking up with one of DII football's best receivers thus far — Mike Strachan — for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Mars Hill quarterback Jimmy Urzua tossed it for over 400 yards with three scores. Craig Rucker — a perennial All-American threat at receiver — erupted for 185 yards while Javon Harbison added 102 yards receiving and a score.

Shepherd's Tyson Bagent is making a case for some Harlon Hill love. He had another huge day, throwing it for 394 yards and five touchdowns. Dylan Brewer reeled in 164 of those yards and one score.

Adams State had a duo of running backs eclipse the 100-yard mark in a big win. Jaquez Fredericks toted the rock for 155 yards and two scores while Duson Sproles added 138 yards on the ground. Sioux Falls did the same as Ja'tai Jenkins (102 yards, one touchdown) and Thuro Reisdorfer (113 yards, four touchdowns) had big days on the ground.

Here's who else stood out from outside the DII football top 25.

Torrin Campbell, QB, Shaw: 316 yards, 4 TD

Collin DiGalbo, QB, Kutztown: 414 total yards, 5 total TD

Derrick Evans, QB, Carson-Newman: 265 yards, 4 TD

Tim Heltzel, QB, Glenville State: 333 yards, 3 TD

CJ Fowler, QB, Western New Mexico: 383 yards, 1 TD

Dalton Holst, QB, Chadron State: 350 yards, 3 TD

Jacob Park, QB, Missouri Southern: 442 yards, 3 TD

Kyle Saddler, QB, Augustana (SD): 302 yards, 2 TD

Wyatt Steigerwald, QB, Missouri Western: 336 yards, 3 TD

Shemar Bridges, RB, Fort Valley State: 122 yards

Jaquan Hardy, RB, Tiffin: 168 yards, 3 TD

Nate McCrary, RB, Saginaw Valley State: 131 yards, 1 TD

Michael Roots, RB, Central Washington: 181 yards

Charles Tigner, RB, Fort Hays State: 125 yards, 1 TD

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Johnson C. Smith: 152 yards, 2 TD

Michael Allen, WR, Bloomsburg: 166 yards, 2 TD

Ajay Belanger, WR, Tusculum: 117 yards, 2 TD

Keke Chism, WR, Angelo State: 194 yards, 2 TD

Reggie Colson III, WR, Western New Mexico: 154 yards

Ruben Flowers, WR, Findlay: 132 yards, 1 TD

AJ Greene, WR, New Haven: 105 yards, 2 TD

Charles Hall, WR, Virginia Union: 114 yards, 2 TD

Kielar Harpham, WR, Black Hills State: 113 yards, 2 TD

Harley Hazlett, WR, Fort Hays State: 105 yards, 2 TD

Devon Holmes, WR, Missouri Western: 117 yards, 1 TD

Stanley Jackson, WR, Tiffin: 147 yards, 1 TD

Dominic Pegley, WR, Alderson Broaddus: 120 yards, 1 TD

Austin Ratliff, WR, Glenville State: 126 yards, 1 TD

Jacob Wenzlick, WR, Michigan Tech: 114 yards, 1 TD

Braxton Westfield, WR, Carson-Newman: 169 yards, 3 TD

Tevon Wright, WR, Chadron State: 139 yards, 2 TD

There are a lot of box scores. Did we miss someone in the top 25 or elsewhere that had a monster day? Let us know by sending us a note NCAASupport@turner.com.