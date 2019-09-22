The longest current home winning streaks in DII football for the 2019 season

Southern Arkansas and Colorado State-Pueblo both picked up losses in Week 3 on the 2019 DII football season. Those losses snapped the longest current home winning streaks and put Indiana (Pa)'s all-time record of 31-straight home wins safely out of reach for a bit longer.

Southern Arkansas — which picked up its 17th consecutive home victory in Week 2 narrowly escaping Oklahoma Baptist 30-28 — was shut down by Harding 31-0 in Week 3. Interestingly enough, Harding was the last team the Muleriders lost to at home before the streak began. CSU-Pueblo lost its home opener in a top 20 showdown against Colorado School of Mines, 34-14 ending the Thunderwolves 15-game run at the ThunderBowl.

The Crimson Hawks record is now out of reach for quite a few seasons to come.

IUP racked up 31-consecutive home wins beginning on Nov. 22, 1986, against West Chester as hosts of the PSAC Championship game. It lasted a DII record six more seasons until Oct. 17, 1992. The Hawks nearly kept the streak alive, losing 35-33 to Towson on Halloween two weeks later. Eerily enough, Towson also happened to be the team that IUP lost to the week prior to the start of the historic win-streak.

Here's a look at the DII football teams with the longest current home winning streaks.

Notre Dame (OH) won its 2019 opening game at home. With another win in Week 3 at Mueller Field in South Euclid, Ohio, Notre Dame (OH) now has 10-straight home wins. An impressive 44-27 victory over No. 20 West Alabama in Week 3, gives Valdosta State its 10-straight home wins at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The reigning champs have three more home games left on the regular-season slate as the Blazers attempt to go undefeated once more in 2019.

Tarleton State — which won in dominating fashion over West Texas A&M in its Lone Star Conference opener in Week 3— is also at 10-straight home victories. The Texans host both Texas A&M-Commerce and Midwestern State — two top 25 teams — in Stephenville, Texas this season, so continuing the streak will be well earned.

Lenoir-Rhyne won its South Atlantic Conference opener over Newberry in Week 3. It was also the Bears ninth-straight home victory in Hickory, North Carolina. Lenoir-Rhyne will face both Carson-Newman and nationally-ranked Wingate at home before 2019 closes, so it will certainly have its hands full.

Ferris State is right behind after an opening weekend win in 2019 to get to eight, but have been on the road since Week 1. The reigning national runners-up finally return home against Northern Michigan in Week 4.

What about the road warriors of DII football? Minnesota State, who has won 27-straight conference games, sits atop the pack with 15 consecutive road wins after yet another NSIC win away from home in Week 3 over Concordia-St. Paul. Ferris State continues to extend its road winning streak, reaching 13 with Week 3's win over Ashland in Ohio.

Here are the top road winning streaks currently in DII football:

Minnesota State — 15

Ferris State — 13

Minnesota Duluth 12

Kutztown — 10

