FCS football rankings: Villanova makes big jump after knocking off Towson

Dropped Out: Southeast Missouri St. (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Southeast Missouri State, 43; The Citadel, 24; Stony Brook, 23; Yale, 15; Northern Arizona, 12; South Carolina State, 12; Sam Houston State, 11; Houston Baptist, 8; Dartmouth, 5; Indiana State, 3; Tennessee Tech, 3; Sacramento State, 2; Wofford, 1.

Fallout from North Dakota State-UC Davis

Voters were clearly impressed with UC Davis in its 27-16 loss to top-ranked North Dakota State in Fargo. The Aggies dropped just one spot to No. 5 ahead of another big test against No. 17 Montana.

UC Davis outgained the Bison 422-356 and nearly matched NDSU in possession time (29:33 to 30:27) — not an easy feat against the two-time defending national champs. The Aggies trailed by just four points heading into the fourth quarter before two late interceptions allowed the Bison to clinch their 25th straight victory, third longest in FCS history.

UC Davis now begins Big Sky conference play against two formidable foes in the Grizzlies and No. 25 North Dakota. NDSU rolls into MVFC play at No. 8 Illinois State this Saturday, followed by a homecoming game against No. 7 Northern Iowa.

The NDSU defense came up big with a pair of interceptions late in the game to hold No. 4 UC Davis to one touchdown in a 27-16 Bison win Saturday. pic.twitter.com/qGRElRjPWo — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) September 22, 2019

Villanova rises, Towson dips after back-and-forth OT affair

Towson was perhaps the hottest team in the nation entering last weekend, rising from preseason No. 12 to No. 5 behind a 3-0 start. But in came 3-0 Villanova, and after six ties and four lead changes, the Wildcats escaped with the intact perfect record.

Villanova's 52-45 overtime win was its first over a top-5 opponent in six years. Quarterback Daniel Smith's (six touchdowns) two-yard rushing score gave the Wildcats the lead in the first overtime, and the defense clinched the game with a 4th and 1 stop at the 7-yard line.

Villanova rose five spots to No. 13 while Towson dropped five spots to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Wildcats began the year without a single vote in the preseason poll, but joined the Top 25 in Week 3 after wins over Colgate, Bucknell and Lehigh. Villanova is 4-0 for the first time since its 2009 run to the national championship.

Meanwhile, Towson's dip allowed Kennesaw State to slide up two spots to No. 4. The Owls own the nation's top rushing offense (411.3 yards per game) and looked impressive in its 35-24 win over Missouri State on Saturday. Bronson Rechsteiner led that charge with 221 yards and a touchdown run.

No new teams entered the top 10, despite some heavy shuffling below the top 3 of North Dakota State, James Madison and South Dakota State.

Eastern Washington's early-season struggles continue

Eastern Washington continues its descent down the rankings with a 1-3 start following last year's runner-up finish. EWU lost to Idaho 35-27 on Saturday and slips to No. 21 in Monday's latest poll.

Eric Barriere has not disappointed in his first full year as starter, leading FCS passers with 1,392 yards along with 16 total touchdowns. But the Eagles' defense has struggled mightily, allowing an average of 40.5 points per game (including games against FBS Washington and DII Lindenwood).

EWU hosts No. 25 North Dakota next before starting conference play against Sacramento State. The Eagles have some work to do to make a run at a seventh FCS playoff appearance this decade.

Games to watch in Week 5

Five ranked matchups are scheduled for Week 5 this weekend in FCS football. Here's when you can follow each top game this weekend:

No. 2 James Madison at No. 24 Elon, 2 p.m. ET | Live stats

No. 16 Maine at No. 13 Villanova, 3:30 p.m. ET | Live stats

No. 17 Montana at No. 5 UC Davis, 4 p.m. ET | Live stats

No. 25 North Dakota at No. 21 Eastern Washington, 5:05 p.m. ET | Live stats

No. 7 UNI at No. 6 Weber State, 8 p.m. ET | Live stats

