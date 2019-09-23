TRENDING:

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | September 23, 2019

FCS football rankings: Villanova makes big jump after knocking off Towson

Check out this week's FCS top plays

Villanova is the latest riser in the FCS Coaches' Poll, jumping five spots to No. 13 after knocking off then-No.  5 Towson in overtime. 

That CAA thriller could just be a prelude for what's expected to be a wild Week 5, featuring five ranked matchups and a jampacked slate of conference clashes.

Here is the full top 25, released Monday, Sept. 23:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 North Dakota State (26) 4-0 650 1
2 James Madison 3-1 622 2
3 South Dakota State 3-1 600 3
4 Kennesaw State 3-1 551 6
5 UC Davis 2-2 491 4
6 Weber State 1-2 462 7
7 Northern Iowa 2-1 455 8
8 Illinois State 3-1 424 10
9 Nicholls 2-1 404 9
10 Towson 3-1 397 5
11 Montana State 3-1 378 14
12 Jacksonville State 3-1 376 13
13 Villanova 4-0 356 18
14 Central Arkansas 3-1 351 12
15 Furman 2-2 310 15
16 Maine 2-2 252 16
17 Montana 3-1 240 19
18 North Carolina A&T 2-1 208 17
19 Delaware 3-1 177 20
20 Youngstown State 3-0 174 21
21 Eastern Washington 1-3 132 11
22 Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 109 23
23 Princeton 1-0 72 24
24 Elon 2-2 53 22
25 North Dakota 2-1 44 NR

9 winningest FCS teams in college football history

Here are the nine FCS football programs with the most all-time wins.
READ MORE

North Dakota State football schedule 2019: Dates, times, opponents and results

Here is North Dakota State's complete schedule for the 2019 football season as the Bison look to defend their 2018 FCS national championship.
READ MORE

North Dakota State vs. UC Davis: Preview, how to watch the top-4 FCS battle

No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 4 UC Davis meet in Fargo this weekend in the first top-5 matchup of the 2019 FCS football season. Here's what you need to know before Saturday afternoon's clash.
READ MORE

