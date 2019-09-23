FCS football rankings: Villanova makes big jump after knocking off Towson

Villanova is the latest riser in the FCS Coaches' Poll, jumping five spots to No. 13 after knocking off then-No. 5 Towson in overtime.
That CAA thriller could just be a prelude for what's expected to be a wild Week 5, featuring five ranked matchups and a jampacked slate of conference clashes.
Here is the full top 25, released Monday, Sept. 23:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|North Dakota State (26)
|4-0
|650
|1
|2
|James Madison
|3-1
|622
|2
|3
|South Dakota State
|3-1
|600
|3
|4
|Kennesaw State
|3-1
|551
|6
|5
|UC Davis
|2-2
|491
|4
|6
|Weber State
|1-2
|462
|7
|7
|Northern Iowa
|2-1
|455
|8
|8
|Illinois State
|3-1
|424
|10
|9
|Nicholls
|2-1
|404
|9
|10
|Towson
|3-1
|397
|5
|11
|Montana State
|3-1
|378
|14
|12
|Jacksonville State
|3-1
|376
|13
|13
|Villanova
|4-0
|356
|18
|14
|Central Arkansas
|3-1
|351
|12
|15
|Furman
|2-2
|310
|15
|16
|Maine
|2-2
|252
|16
|17
|Montana
|3-1
|240
|19
|18
|North Carolina A&T
|2-1
|208
|17
|19
|Delaware
|3-1
|177
|20
|20
|Youngstown State
|3-0
|174
|21
|21
|Eastern Washington
|1-3
|132
|11
|22
|Southeastern Louisiana
|2-1
|109
|23
|23
|Princeton
|1-0
|72
|24
|24
|Elon
|2-2
|53
|22
|25
|North Dakota
|2-1
|44
|NR