Clemson football schedule 2019: Dates, times, opponents, results

Clemson hasn’t lost a football game since falling to Alabama in the national championship on January 1, 2017. They avenged that loss with a perfect season and title of their own in 2018.
Clemson Tigers 2019 full football schedule
Here is the full, detailed schedule for Clemson’s 2019 football season, with past games and results first, then the TV schedule for future games below.
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Location
|RESULT
|Georgia Tech
|Thursday, Aug. 29
|8 p.m.
|Clemson, SC
|W, 52-14
|Texas A&M
|Saturday, Sept. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Clemson, SC
|W, 24-10
|Syracuse
|Saturday, Sept. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Syracuse, NY
|W, 41-6
|Charlotte
|Saturday, Sept. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Clemson, SC
|W, 52-10
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Location
|TV
|North Carolina
|Saturday, Sept. 28
|3:30 p.m.
|Chapel Hill, NC
|ABC
|Florida State
|Saturday, Oct. 12
|TBD
|Clemson, SC
|TBD
|Louisville
|Saturday, Oct. 19
|TBD
|Louisville, KY
|TBD
|Boston College
|Saturday, Oct. 26
|TBD
|Clemson, SC
|TBD
|Wofford
|Saturday, Nov. 2
|TBD
|Clemson, SC
|TBD
|NC State
|Saturday, Nov. 9
|TBD
|Raleigh, NC
|TBD
|Wake Forest
|Saturday, Nov. 16
|TBD
|Clemson, SC
|TBD
|South Carolina
|Saturday, Nov. 30
|TBD
|Columbia, SC
|TBD
2019 SEASON PREVIEW: 15 games that will impact the CFP race this season
Tickets
You can find tickets to each of Clemson’s home games here.
2018’s results
The Tigers went 15-0 last year, beating Alabama 44-16 in the national championship.
Here’s what happened in every game of Clemson’s 2018 schedule:
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|Result
|Score
|Furman
|Saturday, September 1
|Clemson, SC
|W
|48-7
|Texas A&M
|Saturday, September 8
|College Station, TEX
|W
|28-26
|Georgia Southern
|Saturday, September 15
|Clemson, SC
|W
|38-7
|Georgia Tech
|Saturday, September 22
|Atlanta, GA
|W
|49-21
|Syracuse
|Saturday, September 29
|Clemson, SC
|W
|27-23
|Wake Forest
|Saturday, October 6
|Winston-Salem, NC
|W
|63-3
|NC State
|Saturday, October 20
|Clemson, SC
|W
|41-7
|Florida State
|Saturday, October 27
|Tallahassee, FLA
|W
|59-10
|Louisville
|Saturday, November 3
|Clemson, SC
|W
|77-16
|Boston College
|Saturday, November 10
|Chestnut Hill, MA
|W
|27-7
|Duke
|Saturday, November 17
|Clemson, SC
|W
|35-6
|South Carolia
|Saturday, November 24
|Clemson, SC
|W
|56-35
|Pittsburgh
|Saturday, December 1
|Charlotte, NC
|W
|42-10
|Notre Dame
|Saturday, December 29
|Arlington, TEX
|W
|30-3
|Alabama
|Monday, January 7
|Santa Clara, CA
|W
|44-16
MORE: Programs with the most national championships
Top returning players
One of Clemson’s biggest strengths last season was its monstrous defensive line. But Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, and Dexter Lawrence are all gone thanks to the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
So which returning players will be leading the charge for the Tigers?
The first choice is obvious: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In 2018, the true freshman threw for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. On the biggest stage in the sport — the national championship — he was 20-for-32 for 347 yards, 3 touchdowns, and zero picks. Hard to get much better than that, but don’t be surprised if he puts up bigger numbers against a slightly easier regular season in 2019.
Lawrence’s partner in the backfield, Travis Etienne, is also poised for another monster year. Etienne improved drastically between his freshman and sophomore years, rushing for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Sustaining that level of production would be a tall task, but you can guarantee that Etienne will be one of the Tigers’ most lethal weapons this year.
Lawrence wouldn’t have had the coming out party that he did were it not for the talented duo of Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins. Ross racked up 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns, while Higgins had 936 yards and 12 touchdowns. With Hunter Renfrow gone, those numbers might even go up this season.
Preseason ranking
We have Clemson sitting at No. 1 in our preseason Top 25. Here’s that breakdown:
1. Clemson
The Tigers will go into the season as the huge ACC favorites, national title favorites with Alabama and possibly the Heisman frontrunner in QB Trevor Lawrence. The schedule is also far from daunting, so it would be a slight surprise if the Tigers don’t go 12-0 (or 13-0 with an ACC crown). Can any ACC team even stay within two touchdowns?
LATEST RANKINGS: AP Top 25 | Coaches Poll
The 2020 College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff era is entering its sixth season in the 2019-20 season. Will it be the first season since the inaugural playoff that Clemson and Alabama don’t play in either a CFP semifinal or national championship?
Whether the Tigers and Tide play each other or not, here are the dates and sites for the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP national championship.
MORE: Clemson dominates Alabama to win 2018 College Football Playoff title
When is the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals?
The CFP semifinals are set for Dec. 28, 2019. One semifinal is the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other semifinal is the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
When is the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship?
The CFP national championship is a bit later in 2020. The two winners of the semifinals will meet on the second Monday of January in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.
|YEAR
|GAME
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
|2019
|No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Clemson
2021-2024 CFP national championship locations and dates
2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11
2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10
2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8