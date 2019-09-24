College football Week 5 preview: Top games, what to watch, rankings

It's the final week of September games as we hit Week 5 of the 2019 college football season. Check out our preview below, which includes top games, what to watch and the Top 25 rankings.

There's important positioning to be won in the conference races, division standings and in the national rankings. In two big games, No. 10 Notre Dame plays No. 18 Virginia and No. 17 Washington faces No. 21 Southern California.

College football Week 5 preview: Top games

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Navy at Memphis | 8 p.m. Thursday | ESPN

There are 23 undefeated teams, with only eight of those not ranked in the AP Poll. On Thursday, two of them match up in AAC play. Memphis is close, coming in 26th in the Coaches after wins against Ole Miss, Southern and South Alabama. Navy slumped to 3-10 last year but is 2-0 already with wins against Holy Cross and East Carolina. The winner will get a leg up on what looks like a strong division race with SMU and Tulane.

No. 12 Penn State at Maryland | 8 p.m. Friday | FS1

A couple of weeks ago, Maryland looked like a rising Big Ten East contender and had a national ranking. Now the Terrapins are in danger of falling to 2-2 with dates with Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State still to come. PSU is 39-2-1 in the series all-time.

No. 15 California vs. Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. Friday | ESPN

Cal has been far from dominant, as the Golden Bears are outscoring teams 24.5 to 17.3 on average and are gaining only 5 more yards per game. But 4-0 is 4-0 and Cal has its highest ranking since 2009. The Golden Bears are also the last remaining undefeated team in the Pac-12 after Utah and Washington State lost last week.

No. 1 Clemson at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

UNC was 2-0 and things were looking rosy in Mack Brown's return to Chapel Hill. But the Tar Heels lost close ones to Wake Forest and Appalachian State...and now get top-ranked Clemson. The Tigers have been dominant this season, so Brown and North Carolina would love for this to be close deep into the second half.

RANKINGS: The AP Poll Top 25 | Coaches Poll

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Here's one of two ranked matchups this week. Notre Dame might be coming off a loss to Georgia, but the Irish might have actually gained respect by keeping it as close as it was. Virginia also had a close one in Week 4, though UVA needed to rally to get by Old Dominion at home.

No. 17 Washington vs. No. 21 Southern California | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

JT Daniels went down and Kedon Slovis led the Trojans to wins against Fresno State and Stanford. When Slovis left early against then-No. 10 Utah, the former third-string QB Matt Fink stepped in and passed for 351 yards and three touchdowns to lead the upset. But Washington has appeared to rebound well since the stunning home loss to California with blowout wins against Hawai'i and BYU.

No. 25 Michigan State vs. Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

The Hoosiers have been competitive against ranked Michigan State teams each of the last three years. After winning in 2016, IU lost by eight in 2017 and then by 14 last year. There continues to be questions about the Spartans offense, too. Though MSU scored 31 points at Northwestern, it gained only 337 yards.

No. 7 Auburn vs. Mississippi State | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Bo Nix's consistency continues to be a concern, but Auburn now has a pair of top 25 wins against Oregon and Texas A&M — and neither was at home. While Nix's 100 yards on 12-for-20 passing doesn't seem like much, Auburn didn't commit a turnover against the Aggies. Mississippi State might make things difficult.

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: All the remaining unbeaten teams this season

No. 24 Kansas State at Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

K-State coach Chris Klieman is off to a great start, leading the Wildcats to a big win at Mississippi State and a spot in the polls. But K-State is now heading into conference play, where every game figures to be tough — even Kansas looks much improved. If the Wildcats leave Stillwater 4-0, look out.

No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

ESPN's "College GameDay" is heading to Lincoln, but the first four weeks of the season haven't shown many reasons to think the Huskers can make the huge upset. Nebraska barely beat Illinois last week and now has to face Justin Fields and an OSU team that is crushing foes week after week.

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: All-time appearances, locations

FCS No. 6 Weber State vs. FCS No. 7 Northern Iowa | 8 p.m.

This is the marquee FCS game of the week, as two top-10 teams play in Utah. Weber State is 1-2, but the Wildcats lost to FBS teams San Diego State and Nevada by six. Northern Iowa almost shocked a then-ranked Iowa State team in Week 1. Weber State is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of football at the school.

No. 19 Utah vs. Washington State | 10 p.m. | FS1

This one looked like a Game of the Week candidate before shocking results last week made this a little less appetizing. But both teams still have designs on winning the division and making the Pac-12 Conference title game. Of the two, Utah might have more pressing concerns, as both QB Tyler Huntley and RB Zach Moss are battling injuries.

College football Week 5 preview: What to watch out for, big questions

What does the Group of 5 race look like with UCF's loss?

UCF started to earn headlines again debating its College Football Playoff merits, but the Knights then went out and lost to Pitt. That means, for now, Boise State is in the lead position. Though we're still about a month away from the first CFP rankings, the Broncos are No. 15 and No. 16 in the Coaches and AP Poll. UCF is still ranked at No. 22 (AP) and No. 23 (Coaches). But it's not limited to those two. SMU and Memphis are knocking on the door to be ranked. Should Cincinnati, UCF, SMU, Memphis and Navy all go out to have good-to-great seasons, a one-loss AAC team would get a very strong look. It might take an undefeated Boise State season to overcome that kind of resume.

If you're looking for a true darkhorse, look to the Sun Belt: Appalachian State just won at UNC. Though the Mountaineers have a November game at South Carolina, Appalachian State could make a run for a New Year's Six Game should others fall.

A big jump for the Broncos in the polls!



⬆️4️⃣ to #16 in @AP_Top25

⬆️5️⃣ to #15 in the Amway Coaches Poll!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/MfJN7ZAGWP — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 22, 2019

Can Michigan turn things around?

It's still September. So there's time. Rutgers is up this week, meaning the Wolverines should be 3-1 before playing Iowa. Yet the numbers aren't promising. Michigan is averaging 127 rushing yards and 3.5 yards per attempt — previous Jim Harbaugh-era lows were 158 and 4.2 from 2015. The passing game hasn't looked too great, either.

On defense, Michigan is also allowing 208.7 yards per game on the ground after Wisconsin piled up 359 yards last week. Not good. Not Harbaugh-like.

Considering there are four top-10 teams still on the schedule, this week's game against Rutgers might matter more to get Michigan on the right path. Time is running out to right the ship.

Who's winning the Heisman race?

Going into the season, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa were seen as 1A and 1B.

It's changed a bit. Though the Tigers have won in routs every week, headlines about Lawrence's interceptions seem to be popping up more and more. Tua has been taking on more of a load as Alabama's rushing attack has looked atypically pedestrian.

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts and LSU QB Joe Burrow have looked even better than they could have realistically hoped for. Right now, they're among the favorites. Yes, we're still in September. But as we go deep into conference play, Hurts and Burrow have to think a trip to New York City could be in the future.

For non-quarterbacks, Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor is the top candidate. He might stand out from a field of quarterback after quarterback, plus he's the reigning Doak Walker Award winner. He did that last year even with the Badgers going a disappointing 8-5. If he rushes for 2,000 yards again and Wisconsin continues to look like a top-10 team, he'll get a ton of support.

College football rankings: Week 5

RANK ASSOCIATED PRESS Coaches Poll 1.

Clemson (55)

Clemson (62) 2.

Alabama (6)

Alabama (2) 3.

Georgia (1)

Georgia (1) 4.

LSU

Oklahoma 5.

Ohio State

LSU 6.

Oklahoma

Ohio State 7.

Auburn

Auburn 8.

Wisconsin

Florida 9.

Florida

Wisconsin 10.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame 11.

Texas

Penn State 12.

Penn State

Texas 13.

Oregon

Oregon 14.

Iowa

Iowa 15.

California

Boise State 16.

Boise State

California 17.

Washington

Washington 18.

Virginia

Virginia 19.

Utah

Utah 20.

Michigan

Michigan 21.

Southern California

Texas A&M 22.

UCF

Kansas State 23.

Texas A&M

UCF 24.

Kansas State

Wake Forest 25.

Michigan State

Southern California

Week 5 college football schedule

All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Navy at Memphis | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Sept. 27

Duke at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 12 Penn State at Maryland | 8 p.m. | FS1

San Jose State at Air Force | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Arizona State at No. 15 California | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 28

Texas Tech at No. 6 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | FOX

Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (Arlington, TX) | 12 p.m. | ESPN

BYU at Toledo | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Northwestern at No. 8 Wisconsin | 12 p.m. | ABC

Middle Tennessee at No. 14 Iowa | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Holy Cross at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Central Michigan at Western Michigan | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Kansas at TCU | 12 p.m. | FS1

Rutgers at No. 20 Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Buffalo at Miami (OH) | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Delaware at Pitt | 12:30 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

No. 1 Clemson at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 21 Southern California at No. 17 Washington | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia Tech at Temple | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Wake Forest at Boston College | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Iowa State at Baylor | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Ole Miss at No. 2 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Indiana at No. 25 Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

Minnesota at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Akron at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | FloSports

Towson at No. 9 Florida | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

SMU at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Cincinnati at Marshall | 5 p.m. | CBSSN on Facebook

East Carolina at Old Dominion | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico at Liberty | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Arkansas State at Troy | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Mississippi State at No. 7 Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Stanford at Oregon State | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

UConn at No. 22 UCF | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

South Alabama at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UTEP at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UAB at Western Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Nicholls at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 24 Kansas State at Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

N.C. State at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Colorado State at Utah State | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Kentucky at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

UNLV at Wyoming | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Houston at North Texas | 8 p.m. | CBSSN on Facebook

Fresno State at New Mexico State | 8 p.m. | FloSports

Washington State at No. 19 Utah | 10 p.m. | FS1

UCLA at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hawai'i at Nevada | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2