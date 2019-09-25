Best new college football uniforms for the 2019 season

The 2019 FBS season is off and running, and with it, some of college football's best new uniforms are on display.
FBS 2019: Shakeup in the AP Poll entering Week 5
The 2019 season marks the 150th year of college football, so we will see a lot of teams sporting the '150' patch as a new element to their football uniforms. Take a peek at the Miami Hurricanes new addition.
Rockin’ the @CFB150 patch all year long. pic.twitter.com/Gsm8IcAyUL— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) July 10, 2019
Several other teams have reworked their older uniforms or flat out revamped them. Let's take a look at some that we'll see in the FBS this season.
Cincinnati
The Bearcats teamed up with Under Armor for a fresh new look but more importantly feature a bunch of new performance innovations in the hope of helping the Bearcats feel more comfortable in their new threads.
Durable, lightweight and virtually impossible to grab. Take another look at Cincinnati’s new jerseys.#Bearcats | @UnderArmour | #ArmourGrid pic.twitter.com/yexQ3wHQGA— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) July 10, 2019
Marshall
The Thundering Herd introduces new all-white jerseys as well as all-green pants into their uniform mix.
Scenes from tonight’s 2019 photo shoot! #HerdFamily pic.twitter.com/30muNbNKsy— Marshall Football (@HerdFB) July 11, 2019
Maryland
The new Maryland uniforms are a throwback to the days of yore. Gone are the flags on helmet and back is the cursive Terps, with that classic Maryland red.
All about the 𝓣𝓮𝓻𝓹𝓼!#FTT x #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/lrwNVavs5n— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 13, 2019
Massachusetts
Per head coach Walt Bell: "It was important to us to honor all the generations of UMass football that came before us. We wanted a clean and simple look that represented the timeless tradition of UMass football."
Honoring our past.— UMass Football (@UMassFootball) August 26, 2019
📸 https://t.co/8q9O8dHtvA#Flagship 🚩#TheFlagshipIsAscending pic.twitter.com/JRgKe6Dyll
Michigan State
The Spartans are going with a completely new look with their alternate jerseys. With more of a fluorescent lime green than the traditional uniform, you won't have any problem spotting Michigan State taking the field in this fresh new style.
Spartans reveal new alternate uniforms for 2019 👀 pic.twitter.com/qlnFWYMK7c— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 13, 2019
DIVISION I STADIUMS: Here are the oldest stadiums in DI
Oregon State
The Beavers social media hashtag is 'Build the Dam', and you do that with the trees known to surround Reser Stadium. That's where Oregon State drew the inspiration — "rooted in the past, climbing for the future" — for its 2019 uniform update.
Rooted in the past, climbing towards the future#𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐃𝐚𝐦 pic.twitter.com/9C0HLncTP1— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) April 20, 2019
Pittsburgh
The Panthers' 2019 uniforms are a new color scheme, shifting from the darker blue and gold to a bright blue and yellow much more familiar to the city of Pittsburgh, featured on the uniforms of the Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins. The numbers have a unique definition to them, coming to a point and making them appear like a brand new computer font.
New thread alert 🚨 Uniforms have arrived. We are honored to play a part representing 150 years of college football. #CFB150 #H2P pic.twitter.com/aM6Yitoh7S— PITT Football Equip (@PITTequipment) June 21, 2019
Vanderbilt
Anchor down. That's exactly what you'll get by the boatload on the Commodores new uniforms, with plenty of anchors adorning the numbers on the jersey.
A new look for Commodore football. ⚓️#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/zwjiDa0xQt— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) June 12, 2019
“Rivets are the strength of the ship. 82 rivets for our strength and our rock Turner Cockrell, who was always battle ready."#RTI | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/XmJGNwJbsa— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) August 11, 2019
Syracuse
You won't have any problem knowing that Cuse is the Orange with its new uniform combinations, 18 to be precise. Gone are the blue helmets as Syracuse will only don orange and white, and new features include stripes on the sleeves and "For the Glory" embroidered on the neckline.
New Syracuse football uniforms revealed; here’s your first look (photos): https://t.co/bdNovIcAjw pic.twitter.com/tFpA7OCdqG— Syracuse Football (@syrfootball) June 22, 2019
Washington
The Huskies teamed with Adidas for their sharp, new unis for the coming 2019 season. This is more of an update than a remodel, and while there isn't anything boisterous or loud about them, these new uniforms certainly deliver the image of a Purple Reign in Seattle.
𝙋𝙐𝙍𝙋𝙇𝙀 + 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿 #PurpleReign x #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/1sEuufC3cy— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 13, 2019
West Virginia
A gray alternate jersey replaces the old gold uniform, with a new numbers font on the front and back.
Don't forget about the grays! 🔥 #HailWV pic.twitter.com/5scbTRMTpj— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) April 13, 2019
Throwbacks
As the season nears, some programs are adding throwback or alternate uniforms to the mix. Here's a look at a few that caught our eye.
Tradition never graduates.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2019
Celebrating the 150th anniversary of college football with an '88 throwback: https://t.co/7dL9FKnfQM#GoIrish ☘️ #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/aurS7nPno7
Back in Black 🔥#CFB150 pic.twitter.com/iP6hohWDUn— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 13, 2019
1984⏪@UAFootball #CFB150 Throwbacks.#WeAreBC🦅 pic.twitter.com/8Q9aOcYLKP— BC Football 🏈 (@BCFootball) August 13, 2019
We stand on the shoulders of those who came before.#CFB150 inspired throwbacks. Coming 9/28.#B1GCats x #GoCats pic.twitter.com/ELbkDXm09o— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 13, 2019
Classic feel— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 13, 2019
Fresh look
9.28.19#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/WSSMQJV9Hx