College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 5

The 2019 college football season has two top 25 vs. top 25 matchups for Week 5. Check out the complete Top 25 scores and schedule below.

On Saturday, No. 10 Notre Dame is home against No. 18 Virginia. No. 21 USC visits No. 17 Washington. On Friday, two top 25 teams are in action: No. 12 Penn State and No. 15 California.

College football rankings: Week 5 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 5 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 5

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Clemson (55) 4-0 1,543 1 2 Alabama (6) 4-0 1,485 2 3 Georgia (1) 4-0 1,400 3 4 LSU 4-0 1,344 4 5 Ohio State 4-0 1,288 6 6 Oklahoma 3-0 1,283 5 7 Auburn 4-0 1,169 8 8 Wisconsin 3-0 1,071 13 9 Florida 4-0 1,022 9 10 Notre Dame 2-1 989 7 11 Texas 3-1 968 12 12 Penn State 3-0 848 13 13 Oregon 3-1 839 16 14 Iowa 3-0 714 18 15 California 4-0 547 23 16 Boise State 4-0 524 20 17 Washington 3-1 498 22 18 Virginia 4-0 430 21 19 Utah 3-1 426 10 20 Michigan 2-1 287 11 21 Southern California 3-1 257 NR 22 UCF 3-1 252 15 23 Texas A&M 2-2 233 17 24 Kansas State 3-0 230 NR 25 Michigan State 3-1 104 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma State 57, Southern Methodist 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa State 31, Appalachian State 24, Washington State 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi State 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona State 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 4

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations