Two more DII football teams beat FCS opponents in Week 4. Here's how it happened.

Ho hum. Another week in DII football brings more upsets over FCS schools. This week's edition came courtesy of Charleston (WV) and Kentucky State.

For those keeping tabs at home, that's nine wins that DII football programs have tallied over their FCS foes in 2019. Week 1 saw six DII upsets, one of which was orchestrated by the very same Kentucky State team that took down Jackson State in Week 4. The Thorobreds have two wins since 2017, and both have come against the upper division.

Let's take a look at how Saturday's DII football wins went down.

This is the second loss in a row to a DII school for Valpo, who struggled with Truman a week ago. The outcome of this one was thanks in large part to a career day from freshman kicker Tim McCutchen.

The Crusaders actually jumped out to the early 7-0 lead, but just over three minutes later the Golden Eagles' quarterback Brant Grisel tied it with his 10th touchdown pass of the season. Grisel is one of the more under-the-radar quarterbacks thus far in 2019. He finished the day with 333 yards, his third 300-yard day of the season. Normally, his top target has been Mike Strachan, who has been amongst the best receivers in DII football thus far. Today, Grisel had a duo of receivers carry the load as Xavion Gordon (102 yards) and Tremaine Ross (118 yards, one touchdown) had big days.

But it was the freshman McCutchen who was the hero. The kicker, who had two field goals entering Saturday's action, took care of the rest, scoring the final 12 points of the game with a career-high four field goals. Charleston (WV) is now 3-1 and heads to Wheeling next weekend before a big showdown with top 5 Notre Dame (OH) one week later.

The Thororeds got the Charlie Jackson era underway with a much needed win — their first in over a year — in Week 1, stunning FCS Robert Morris 13-7. Kentucky State would lose its DII opener the next week, oddly enough by the same 13-7 score.

After scoring just 20 points in the first two weeks of the season, Kentucky State erupted at the Circle City Classic hosted by Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Jackson State was no stranger to the Thorobreds, owners of a 7-3 record over its DII foes. The Tigers certainly made it exciting, scoring 15 unanswered fourth-quarter points, making this one a fun finish.

But the Thorobreds prevailed. Quarterback Jaylen Myers completed only one pass against Jackson State but it went 31 yards for a touchdown to Jonathan Powell. Myers also ran for a touchdown (and a team-best 92 yards) leading the offense to victory. Brett Sylve, one of the heroes from the Thorobreds opening day victory, added 81 yards on the ground and another score as well.

Stay tuned, DII football fans. We're not done yet. Central State takes on Alabama A&M at 7 p.m. ET looking to pull off the hat trick of DII football wins in Week 4.