College football rankings: Week 6 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

The Week 6 college football rankings are out. In the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, Alabama jumped Clemson for No. 1. Check out the AP and Coaches Poll below. 

Ohio State also moved up in both Top 25 polls after routing Nebraska.

Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 6.

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 6

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 5-0 1,478 2 2 Clemson 5-0 1,426 1 3 Georgia 4-0 1,375 3 4 Ohio State 5-0 1,324 5 5 LSU 4-0 1,322 4 6 Oklahoma 4-0 1,264 6 7 Auburn 5-0 1,186 7 8 Wisconsin 4-0 1,046 8 9 Notre Dame 3-1 996 10 10 Florida 5-0 986 9 11 Texas 3-1 919 11 12 Penn State 4-0 878 12 13 Oregon 3-1 817 13 14 Iowa 4-0 731 14 15 Washington 4-1 603 17 16 Boise State 4-0 559 16 17 Utah 4-1 534 19 18 UCF 4-1 352 22 19 Michigan 3-1 350 20 20 Arizona State 4-1 249 NR 21 Oklahoma State 4-1 215 NR 22 Wake Forest 5-0 190 NR 23 Virginia 4-1 186 18 24 SMU 5-0 151 NR 25 Texas A&M 3-2 147 23 25 Michigan State 4-1 147 25

Others Receiving Votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 6