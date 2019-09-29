TRENDING:

😱 Stunner: Washington tops No. 1 Stanford volleyball

NEW

AP poll: Alabama replaces Clemson as No. 1

🏆 Where the WNBA Finals starters went to college

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | September 29, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 6

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 5

We have college football rankings for Week 6. In the new AP Poll, Alabama has moved to No. 1 after beating Ole Miss. Below, find the Week 6 scores and schedule for Top 25 teams.

Clemson was ranked No. 1, but the Tigers dropped to No. 2 after beating North Carolina 21-20. There are four newly ranked teams: Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest and SMU.

College football rankings: Week 6 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 6 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking this season's remaining unbeaten teams

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 6

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (29) 5-0 1,478 2
2 Clemson (18) 5-0 1,426 1
3 Georgia (4) 4-0 1,375 3
4 Ohio State (7) 5-0 1,324 5
5 LSU 4-0 1,322 4
6 Oklahoma 4-0 1,264 6
7 Auburn 5-0 1,186 7
8 Wisconsin 4-0 1,046 8
9 Notre Dame 3-1 996 10
10 Florida 5-0 986 9
11 Texas 3-1 919 11
12 Penn State 4-0 878 12
13 Oregon 3-1 817 13
14 Iowa 4-0 731 14
15 Washington 4-1 603 17
16 Boise State 4-0 559 16
17 Utah 4-1 534 19
18 UCF 4-1 352 22
19 Michigan 3-1 350 20
20 Arizona State 4-1 249 NR
21 Oklahoma State 4-1 215 NR
22 Wake Forest 5-0 190 NR
23 Virginia 4-1 186 18
24 SMU 5-0 151 NR
T-25 Texas A&M 3-2 147 23
T-25 Michigan State 4-1 147 25

Others Receiving Votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 5

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

College football rankings: Week 6 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

The 2019 college football season is onto Week 6 games. Get the AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25 here.
READ MORE

The best offensive lines in FCS football this season, by the numbers

According to the stats through five weeks, Youngstown State, North Dakota State and Davidson have the best offensive lines in all of FCS college football.
READ MORE

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25: Alabama is new No. 1, Cal falls and SMU breaks in

In the AP top 25 Poll heading into Week 6, Alabama is the new No. 1, SMU is ranked for the first time since 1986 and Cal takes a big fall. Let's break it down.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners