DII football: Here are the players that went off and filled the box scores in Week 4

Week 4 of the DII football season saw a lot of points scored and even more yards thrown up on the ground and in the air. The top 25 alone piled up 824 points, an average of 33.0 points per game. Let's take a look at the best stats from the top 25 and a few outside the DII football rankings that made us pay close attention.

Four weeks into the season, and it seems we know some of the names we'll see. Roland Rivers III eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the fourth straight week and has yet to throw an interception. Jaleel McLaughlin piled up his third-straight 200-yard week and Zimari Manning had a record performance for Tarleton State pulling in 257 yards receiving.

Before we get into the individual stars of the week, let's breakdown the top 25.

The DII football top 25 by the numbers

0 — Total shutouts in Week 4. After the top 25 posted five shutouts over the past two weeks, there was nary a team that could keep the opponent off the board. We told you it was a high-scoring week.

3 — Top 25 teams that lost in Week 4, the same as the previous week. No. 11 Texas A&M-Commerce had the unfortunate task of traveling to Pueblo, Colorado to take on CSU-Pueblo one week after its 15-game home winning streak was snapped. The No. 20-ranked ThunderWolves rebounded for the 24-17 win. Both No. 15 Midwestern State and No. 25 Saginaw Valley State lost to teams outside the top 25.

19 — Valdosta State's winning streak, the longest current run in DII football. Southern Arkansas, though not a top 25 team, saw its home winning streak end at 17 this past weekend, which was the longest current run in DII.

23.2 — Average margin of victory for the 23 winning teams, down 0.5 points from last week for the lowest total of 2019. Harding had the narrowest margin of victory, defeating Henderson State by one point, while Northwest Missouri State put up the largest margin of victory at 49 points.

28 — Consecutive wins in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference by Minnesota State. The Mavericks last loss in the NSIC was Oct. 29, 2016.

110 — Passes attempted by Slippery Rock's Roland Rivers III through four games without throwing an interception. Per the official DII record book, the record for a single-season is 113 attempts without an interception, set by Jeff Allen of New Hampshire in 1975. Rivers III has completed an insane 75 percent of those passes with 19 touchdowns through the air already.

246 — Yards rushing Devante Turner and Koby Wilkerson combined for Central Missouri. Brook Bolles had been leading the charge at quarterback, but the Mules showed they were no one-trick ponies this past weekend. Turner had 138 yards and four touchdowns while Wilkerson had 108 yards and two touchdowns, combining for 65 percent of the Mules 55-point day.

1,872 — Yards shy Notre Dame (OH)'s Jaleel McLaughlin is of the single-season rushing record. Chadron State's Danny Woodhead ran for 2,756 yards in 13 games in 2006, an average of 212 per game. McLaughlin — who put up his third-straight 200-yard day on Saturday — is averaging 223 yards per game through his first four weeks of 2019.

DII football standout players for Week 4

Let's take a look at some of the best stats from inside the top 25.

Quarterbacks

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Roland Rivers, III Slippery Rock 301 pass, 122 rush, 5 total TD Ben Holmes Tarleton 344 pass, 3 TD Ja'Rome Johnson Bowie State 307 pass, 34 rush, 6 total TD Braden Wright Northwest Missouri State 305 pass, 33 rush, 5 total TD Quinton Maxwell Indiana (Pa) 324 pass, 4 TD

Other notables: John Matocha, Colorado School of Mines

Running backs

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Jaleel McLaughlin Notre Dame (OH) 223 rush, 2 TD Cole Chancey Harding 166 rush, 1 TD Jace Jordan Lenoir-Rhyne 159 rush, 2 TD Nate McCrary Saginaw Valley State 156 rush, 1 TD Jamar Thompkins Valdosta State 150 rush, 1 TD

Other notables: Khalil Banks, Tarleton; Duane Brown, IUP; Aryuan Cain-Veasey, Grand Valley State; Kaeln Clark, Wingate; Nate Gunn, Minnesota State; Cameron Mayberry, Colorado School of Mines; Daniel McCants, Tarleton; Dom McNeil, Wingate; Devante Turner, Central Missouri; Koby Wilerson, Central Missouri

Wide receivers

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Zimari Manning Tarleton 257 yards, 3 TD Josh Johnston Colorado School of Mines 160 yards, 2 TD LaTroy Harper Northwest Missouri State 143 yards, 2 TD Daveon Bell Indianapolis 124 yards, 2 TD Jermaine Wynn, Jr. Slippery Rock 122 yards, 1 TD

Other notables: DuShon David, Bowie State; Xavier Land, Midwestern State; Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock; Lorenzo West, Pittsburg State; Dareke Young, Lenoir-Rhyne

DII football outside the top 25

Gannon and Clarion combined for 1,024 yards and 86 points, so you can guess there were some big numbers here. Gannon quarterback Jimmy Keefe threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns, while his favorite target Joey Cox pulled in 113 of those yards and two of those touchdowns. Clarion saw receiver Terrell Ford pull in 152 yards and a touchdown, while back Mylique McGriff ran for 146 and a touchdown. The key to the game for the Knights was the four interceptions put up by their defense.

This will be the normal slot for Tyson Bagent until further notice. Shepherd's quarterback stayed red-hot, throwing for 385 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Brewer was the primary beneficiary, reeling in 146 yards and a touchdown.

Preseason All-American wide receiver Craig Rucker got off to a slow start by his standards. The Mars Hill receiver is back in true form, posting his second huge week in a row, this time going for 161 yards and two touchdowns against Lenoir-Rhyne's outstanding secondary.

Findlay running backs combined for a huge day in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference record-setting performance. Derek Lynch (131 yards, one touchdown), Reese Crossin (108 yards, one touchdown), and Nate Slagel (103 yards, two touchdowns) spearheaded the attack that put up a G-MAC record 75 points.

Albany State also had a three-headed monster in the backfield on Saturday. Matavion Brooks led the way with 123 yards and a touchdown while Marcuis Fulks added 107 yards and a touchdown. Though he didn't eclipse the century mark, Tracy Scott led the backs with two scores while adding 91 yards on the ground.

Truman had a duo of big rushers. Jaylen Jefferson went for 129 and two touchdowns and Cody Schrader added 126 yards and two more scores. Missouri Western followed suit: Markel Smith had 112 yards and four touchdowns with Jared Scott adding 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's who else stood out from outside the DII football top 25.

John Buska, QB, Adams State: 386 total yards, 4 TD

Wiley Cain, QB, Kentucky Wesleyan: 337 yards, 3 TD

Torrin Campbell, QB, Shaw: 222 yards, 5 TD

Jake Cirillo, QB, East Stroudsburg: 334 total yards, 5 TD

Dalton Cowan, QB, Emporia State: 331 yards, 3 TD

Joe Garbarino, QB, Northwood: 327 yards, 3 TD

Slade Jarman, QB, Fort Valley State: 391 yards, 6 TD

Keaton Mott, QB, Dixie State: 300 yards, 2 TD

Brandon Niksich, QB, Simon Fraser: 312 yards, 2 TD

Haire Preston, QB, Oklahoma Baptist: 374 total yards, 4 total TD

Turner Pullen, QB, McKendree: 357 total yards, 6 total TD

Daniel Smith, QB, Miles: 347 yards, 4 TD

Tucker Strachan, QB, Wheeling: 310 yards, 3 TD

Wyatt Strand, QB, Eastern New Mexico: 195 yards rushing, 2 TD

Nick Watson, QB, Tiffin: 357 total yards, 4 total TD

Bryce Witt, QB, Chowan: 415 total yards, 2 total TD

Ontario Douglas, RB, East Central: 189 yards, 4 TD

Luke Durkin, RB, Shippensburg: 172 yards

Derrick Evans, RB, Carson-Newman: 137 yards, 1 TD

Wallace Foote, RB, Arkansas Tech: 121 yards, 1 TD

Hosea Franklin, RB, Lincoln (MO): 132 yards

Jalen Frye, RB, Bemidji State: 117 yards, 1 TD

Stevie Green, RB, Fayetteville State: 154 yards, 3 TD

Jaquan Hardy, RB, Tiffin: 220 yards, 1 TD

Maxon Hutton, RB, Concordia-St. Paul: 120 yards, 1 TD

Omari Land, RB, Western Oregon: 171 yards

Isaiah Mallory, RB, Oklahoma Baptist: 169 yards, 1 TD

Elijah Miles, RB, Chadron State: 114 yards, 2 TD

Ali Mohamed, RB, Minot State: 112 yards, 1 TD

Jordan Shippy, RB, Tusculum: 173 yards, 2 TD

Paul Terry, RB, Eastern New Mexico: 179 yards, 1 TD

Gei'vonni Washington, RB, Ashland: 125 yards, 3 TD

Kor'Davion Washington, RB, Southern Arkansas: 154 yards, 2 TD

Will Amos, WR, Emporia State: 143 yards, 1 TD

Peter Anderson, WR, Colorado Mesa: 168 yards, 1 TD

Dustin Basks, WR, Central Oklahoma: 136 yards, 1 TD

Tariq Bitson, WR, Adams State: 257 yards, 4 TD

Grady Bresnahan, WR, Minnesota Moorhead: 95 yards, 3 TD

Javier Buffalo, WR, East Stroudsburg: 118 yards, 3 TD

Keke Chism, WR, Angelo State: 123 yards, 2 TD

Matt Cole, WR, McKendree: 176 yards, 3 TD

Dejaun Dantzler, WR, Dixie State: 116 yards, 2 TD

Anthony Evelyn, WR, Lane: 118 yards, 1 TD

David Florence, WR, Kentucky Wesleyan: 176 yards, 1 TD

Dajuan Greene, WR, Elizabeth City State: 192 yards, 2 TD

Harley Hazlett, WR, Fort Hays State: 123 yards, 3 TD

Kevin Jackson, WR, Northeastern State: 140 yards, 4 TD

Stanley Jackson, WR, Tiffin, 155 yards

Danny Kitner, WR, U-Mary: 121 yards, 1 TD

Dwayne Lawson, WR, Missouri Southern: 120 yards

Drew Mahoney, WR, Bentley: 146 yards, 1 TD

Jonatton Mudd, WR, Minnesota Crookston: 119 yards, 2 TD

Dominic Pegley, WR, Alderson Broaddus: 139 yards, 2 TD

Jared Rayburn, WR, Southwestern Oklahoma State: 127 yards, 2 TD

Joseph Ross, WR, Fort Valley State: 106 yards, 3 TD

Leonard Tyree, WR, Miles: 176 yards, 1 TD

Cedric Washington, WR, Ohio Dominican: 110 yards

There are a lot of box scores. Did we miss someone in the top 25 or elsewhere that had a monster day? Let us know by sending us a note NCAASupport@turner.com.