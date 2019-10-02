North Dakota State vs. Illinois State: Preview, how to watch the top-6 FCS matchup

No. 1 North Dakota State is set to take on a third straight ranked opponent Saturday afternoon. The top-ranked Bison will travel to Normal, Illinois, to face No. 6 Illinois State in Week 6 of the FCS football season.

The Redbirds (3-1) moved up two spots in Monday's latest FCS Coaches' Poll while North Dakota State (4-0) was unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week. Saturday's meeting will be the first 2019 in-conference game for both MVFC squads.

Here’s everything you need to know before Saturday's clash.

Game day information

Saturday's game between North Dakota State and Illinois State is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch, listen and track it.

When: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 | Live stats

Where: Hancock Stadium | Normal, Illinois

How to watch: NBC North Dakota, NBC Sports Chicago or stream it on ESPN+

How to listen: Bison Radio Network or WJBC AM 1230 / 93.7 FM

Series history

North Dakota State topped Illinois State 28-14 in last year's head-to-head meeting in Fargo on Oct. 20. Lance Dunn scored three of NDSU's four rushing touchdowns. For the Redbirds, star running back James Robinson racked up 128 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Bison have won nine of 11 all-time meetings against Illinois State, including the last seven straight since 2011. The streak includes a 29-27 win in the 2015 FCS national championship game, marking North Dakota State's fourth straight title at the time.

The last time the Redbirds defeated the Bison was Oct. 16, 2010, in Normal.

The 2019 matchup

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ILLINOIS STATE No. 1/1 Latest rankings (Coaches Poll/FCS STATS) No. 6/14 Bye Last week Bye 4-0 (0-0 MVFC) 2019 record 3-1 (0-0 MVFC) 15-0 2018 record 6-5 Matt Entz (4-0, first year) Coach (school record; season) Brock Spack (77-46, 11th year) 9 FCS playoff appearances 7 7 FCS national championships 0 182.5 (85th) Passing offense 193.3 (77th) 286.8 (5th) Rushing offense 193.3 (34th) 42.3 (6th) Scoring offense (points scored per game) 28.3 (53rd) 13.8 (7th) Scoring defense (points allowed per-game) 17.0 (T-11th) +4 Turnover margin -4

Both teams rely heavily on the run game, though in different ways. The Bison's deep offense has four players with at least 25 carries through four games, with Adam Cofield's 41 being the high mark. Ty Brooks is the leading rusher with 289 yards while quarterback Trey Lance has a team-high six rushing touchdowns.

Illinois State, meanwhile, has a clear primary option in the backfield with 2018 Walter Payton Award finalist James Robinson. The senior running back is 17th in the nation with 432 rushing yards and tied for first with eight scores. Robinson has received more than 48 percent of the Redbirds' carries this season.

Here's how the two teams' leading rushers stack up statistically through four games:

RUNNING BACK ATTEMPTS NET RUSH YDS YPC RUSH TD REC. REC. YDS REC. TD Ty Brooks (NDSU) 40 289 7.2 1 2 25 0 James Robinson (ISU) 79 432 5.5 8 3 7 0

