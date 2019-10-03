NEED TO KNOW:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 4, 2019

Auburn vs. Florida: Time, TV channel, preview

5 college football games to watch in week 6

The biggest game of Week 6 is in Gainesville, Florida. The SEC has a top-10 matchup as No. 7 Auburn plays at No. 10 Florida. Check out the game time, TV channel and preview information below.

The undefeated vs. undefeated game is the first meeting in the Auburn-Florida series since 2011.

Auburn vs. Florida: Time, TV channel

You can watch the Tigers and the Gators at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5. The game is on CBS.

TV SCHEDULE: Game time and TV channel information for the season

Auburn vs. Florida: Preview

Though the two longtime conference rivals have played 83 times, Saturday marks the first Auburn-Florida game since 2011. It's also the first meeting between the two when both are in the Top 10 since 1997. That year, No. 7 Florida got by No. 6 Auburn, 24-10.

On Saturday, No. 7 Auburn travels to The Swamp to meet No. 10 Florida.

Because the two are in different divisions, the losing team isn't doomed in its title hopes, though both Auburn and Florida aren't seen as favorites in their divisions — Auburn is ranked in the polls behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 LSU in the SEC West, while Florida is behind No. 3 Georgia for the SEC East.

Both teams bring in dominant defenses and quarterbacks looking to surpass preseason expectations.

At Auburn, highly touted QB Bo Nix has struggled with consistency but still led the Tigers to win against ranked Oregon and Texas A&M. But is Nix settling in? He was 16-for-21 for 335 yards and two touchdowns in the 56-23 romp of Mississippi State.

At Florida, Feleipe Franks was the starter before Kyle Trask came in after Franks' injury against Kentucky. Trask had 162 passing yards in his Gators career before this season. Now he's 51-for-66 (77.3 percent) for 647 yards and 5 touchdowns in helping Florida to get to 5-0.


Auburn		 Tale of the Tape
Florida
No. 7 AP ranking No. 10
5-0 (2-0) Record (SEC) 5-0 (2-0)
38.0 Points per game 34.0
17.2 Points against 8.8
454.4 Yards per game 429.6
320.0 Yards against 277.8
Bo Nix
980 yards (7 TD, 2 INT)		 Passing leader Kyle Trask*
647 yards (5 TDs, 2 INT)
JaTarvious Whitlow
463 yards (5 per att.), 7 TDs		 Rushing leader Lamical Perine
197 yards (3.6 per att.), 3 TDs
Seth Williams
289 yards, 4 TDs		 Receiving leader Van Jefferson
248 yards, TD
Derrick Brown
13 tackles, 4 tfl, 2 sacks		 Defensive leader David Reese
36 tackles, 2 tfl, 1 sack
def. Mississippi State, 56-23 Last week def. Towson, 38-0
at Arkansas (Oct. 19) Next at LSU (Oct. 12)

*Feleipe Franks has more passing yards (698) but is out for the season.

The quarterback is always going to be the most scrutinized player on the field and be potentially the biggest difference-maker, but that might be magnified this week.

That's because both defenses are a force.

Florida is tied for second in the country with 24 sacks, with Jonathan Greenard's four pacing the Gators.

Auburn doesn't have the same sack total, but the Tigers have held the dangerous Oregon and Texas A&M offenses in check. Ducks QB Justin Herbert and A&M QB Kellen Mond got their yards (577 total), but they didn't get much run support. Auburn allowed only 146 yards on 54 attempts (2.7 average) in those two wins.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking all undefeated teams this season

So, what gives in what looks like a bout between strong defenses? Auburn already has 17 rushing touchdowns to rank third in the nation.  If the Tigers can get that push up front, it might not need Nix to duplicate his performance against Mississippi State to leave Gainesville with a win. But if he does...look out.

Though the Tigers are ranked "only" No. 7 in the AP Poll, they have three first-place votes — one of five teams to get a No. 1 vote this week. If Auburn can pick up a third impressive win against a ranked team (and the third away from home), expect the Tigers to pick up even more No. 1 votes.

The pick Auburn 21,
Florida 17

Auburn vs. Florida: History, top games

Though Florida won seven in a row from 1995 through 2000, Auburn leads the all-time series at 43-38-2. The Tigers have also won three in a row...though the two haven't played since 2011.

The home teams have a good history in the series. Since 1976, the home team is 22-8.

It's also notable that five of Auburn's last six wins have come against a Florida team ranked in the top 4, though that stretch goes back to 1993. One of the stunners came in Florida's 2006 national championship season — the Gators' only loss in a 13-1 year.

  • No. 19 Auburn upset No. No. 4 Florida (38-35) in 1993
  • No. 6 Auburn upset No. 1 Florida (36-33) in 1994
  • Unranked Auburn upset No. 1 Florida (23-20) in 2001
  • No. 11 Auburn upset No. 2 Florida (27-17) in 2006
  • Unranked Auburn upset No. 4 Florida (20-17) in 2007

In Auburn's 2001 win, Florida QB Rex Grossman passed for 364 yards, but Auburn picked him off four times and held the Gators to negative-36 rushing yards. Damon Duval hit the game-winning 44 yard field goal with 10 seconds to play:

Date Winner Score Loser Location
Oct. 12, 1912 Auburn 27-13 Florida Auburn, AL
Oct. 11, 1913 Auburn 55-0 Florida Auburn, AL
Oct. 10, 1914 Auburn 20-0 Florida Jacksonville, FL
Oct. 9, 1915 Auburn 7-0 Florida Auburn, AL
Nov. 11, 1916 Auburn 20-0 Florida Jacksonville, FL
Nov. 3, 1917 Auburn 68-0 Florida Auburn, AL
Oct. 8, 1927 Florida 33-6 Auburn Auburn, AL
Oct. 13, 1928 Florida 27-0 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 11, 1929 Florida 19-0 Auburn Montgomery, AL
Oct. 11, 1930 Florida 7-0 Auburn Jacksonville, FL
Oct. 24, 1931 Florida 13-12 Auburn Jacksonville, FL
Nov. 12, 1932 Auburn 21-6 Florida Montgomery, AL
Nov. 25, 1933 Florida 14-7 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Nov. 17, 1934 Florida 14-7 Auburn Montgomery, AL
Nov. 30, 1935 Auburn 27-6 Florida Miami, FL
Nov. 28, 1936 Auburn 13-0 Florida Montgomery, AL
Nov. 27, 1937 Auburn 14-0 Florida Jacksonville, FL
Nov. 26, 1938 Florida 9-7 Auburn Jacksonville, FL
Nov. 30, 1939 Tie 7-7 Tie Auburn, AL
Nov. 30, 1940 Auburn 20-7 Florida Columbus, GA
Oct. 10, 1942 Florida 6-0 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Nov. 3, 1945 Auburn 19-0 Florida Auburn, AL
Nov. 30, 1946 Auburn 47-12 Florida Gainesville, FL
Oct. 11, 1947 Auburn 20-14 Florida Montgomery, AL
Oct. 9, 1948 Florida 16-9 Auburn Tampa, FL
Oct. 8, 1949 Tie 14-14 Tie Mobile, AL
Oct. 14, 1950 Florida 27-7 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 13, 1951 Auburn 14-13 Florida Auburn, AL
Nov. 1, 1952 No. 20 Florida 31-21 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 31, 1953 Auburn 16-7 Florida Auburn, AL
Oct. 2, 1954 No. 20 Florida 19-13 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 1, 1955 Auburn 13-0 Florida Auburn, AL
Nov. 3, 1956 Florida 20-0 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Nov. 2, 1957 No. 4 Auburn 13-0 No. 19 Florida Auburn, AL
Nov. 1, 1958 No. 4 Auburn 6-5 Florida Gainesville, FL
Oct. 31, 1959 No. 8 Auburn 6-0 Florida Auburn, AL
Oct. 29, 1960 No. 14 Auburn 10-7 Florida Gainesville, FL
Nov. 25, 1961 Auburn 32-15 Auburn Auburn, AL
Nov. 3, 1962 Florida 22-3 No. 10 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Nov. 2, 1963 No. 5 Auburn 19-0 Florida Auburn, AL
Oct. 31, 1964 No. 10 Florida 14-0 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 30, 1965 Auburn 28-17 No. 7 Florida Auburn, AL
Oct. 29, 1966 No. 7 Florida 30-27 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Nov. 4, 1967 Auburn 26-21 Florida Auburn, AL
Nov. 2, 1968 Auburn 24-13 No. 20 Florida Gainesville, FL
Nov. 1, 1969 No. 17 Auburn 38-12 No. 7 Florida Auburn, AL
Oct. 31, 1970 No. 12 Auburn 63-14 Florida Gainesville, FL
Oct. 30, 1971 No. 5 Auburn 40-7 Florida Auburn, AL
Nov. 4, 1972 No. 11 Auburn 26-20 Florida Gainesville, FL
Nov. 3, 1973 Florida 12-8 No. 19 Auburn Auburn, AL
Nov. 2, 1974 No. 11 Florida 25-14 No. 5 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Nov. 1, 1975 No. 11 Florida 31-14 Auburn Auburn, AL
Oct. 30, 1976 No. 12 Florida 24-19 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 29, 1977 Auburn 29-14 No. 18 Florida Auburn, AL
Nov. 4, 1978 Florida 31-7 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Nov. 3, 1979 No. 20 Auburn 19-13 Florida Auburn, AL
Nov. 1, 1980 Florida 21-10 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 31, 1981 Auburn 14-12 Florida Auburn, FL
Oct. 30, 1982 Florida 19-17 No. 19 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 29, 1983 No. 4 Auburn 28-21 No. 5 Florida Auburn, AL
Nov. 3, 1984 No. 13 Florida 24-3 No. 11 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Nov. 2, 1985 No. 2 Florida 14-10 No. 6 Auburn Auburn, AL
Nov. 1, 1986 Florida 18-17 No. 5 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 31, 1987 No. 6 Auburn 29-6 No. 10 Florida Auburn, AL
Oct. 29, 1988 No. 9 Auburn 16-0 Florida Gainesville, FL
Nov. 4, 1989 No. 12 Auburn 10-7 No. 19 Florida Auburn, AL
Nov. 3, 1990 No. 15 Florida 48-7 No. 4 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Nov. 2, 1991 No. 6 Florida 31-10 Auburn Auburn, AL
Oct. 17, 1992 No. 23 Florida 24-9 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 16, 1993 No. 19 Auburn 38-35 No. 4 Florida Auburn, AL
Oct. 15, 1994 No. 6 Auburn 36-33 No. 1 Florida Gainesville, FL
Oct. 14, 1995 No. 3 Florida 49-38 No. 7 Auburn Auburn, FL
Oct. 19, 1996 No. 1 Florida 51-10 No. 10 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 18, 1997 No. 7 Florida 24-10 No. 6 Auburn Auburn, AL
Oct. 17, 1998 No. 5 Florida 24-3 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 16, 1999 No. 7 Florida 32-14 Auburn Auburn, AL
Oct. 14, 2000 No. 10 Florida 38-7 No. 19 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Dec. 2, 2000 No. 7 Florida 28-6 No. 18 Auburn Atlanta, GA
Oct. 13, 2001 Auburn 23-20 No. 1 Florida Auburn, AL
Oct. 19, 2002 Florida 30-23 Auburn Gainesville, FL
Oct. 14, 2006 No. 11 Auburn 27-17 No. 2 Florida Auburn, AL
Sept. 29, 2007 Auburn 20-17 No. 4 Florida Gainesville, FL
Oct. 11, 2011 No. 24 Auburn 17-6 Florida Auburn, AL

