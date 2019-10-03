Auburn vs. Florida: Time, TV channel, preview

The biggest game of Week 6 is in Gainesville, Florida. The SEC has a top-10 matchup as No. 7 Auburn plays at No. 10 Florida. Check out the game time, TV channel and preview information below.

The undefeated vs. undefeated game is the first meeting in the Auburn-Florida series since 2011.

Auburn vs. Florida: Time, TV channel

You can watch the Tigers and the Gators at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5. The game is on CBS.

Auburn vs. Florida: Preview

Though the two longtime conference rivals have played 83 times, Saturday marks the first Auburn-Florida game since 2011. It's also the first meeting between the two when both are in the Top 10 since 1997. That year, No. 7 Florida got by No. 6 Auburn, 24-10.

On Saturday, No. 7 Auburn travels to The Swamp to meet No. 10 Florida.

Because the two are in different divisions, the losing team isn't doomed in its title hopes, though both Auburn and Florida aren't seen as favorites in their divisions — Auburn is ranked in the polls behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 LSU in the SEC West, while Florida is behind No. 3 Georgia for the SEC East.

Both teams bring in dominant defenses and quarterbacks looking to surpass preseason expectations.

At Auburn, highly touted QB Bo Nix has struggled with consistency but still led the Tigers to win against ranked Oregon and Texas A&M. But is Nix settling in? He was 16-for-21 for 335 yards and two touchdowns in the 56-23 romp of Mississippi State.

At Florida, Feleipe Franks was the starter before Kyle Trask came in after Franks' injury against Kentucky. Trask had 162 passing yards in his Gators career before this season. Now he's 51-for-66 (77.3 percent) for 647 yards and 5 touchdowns in helping Florida to get to 5-0.



Auburn Tale of the Tape

Florida No. 7 AP ranking No. 10 5-0 (2-0) Record (SEC) 5-0 (2-0) 38.0 Points per game 34.0 17.2 Points against 8.8 454.4 Yards per game 429.6 320.0 Yards against 277.8 Bo Nix

980 yards (7 TD, 2 INT) Passing leader Kyle Trask*

647 yards (5 TDs, 2 INT) JaTarvious Whitlow

463 yards (5 per att.), 7 TDs Rushing leader Lamical Perine

197 yards (3.6 per att.), 3 TDs Seth Williams

289 yards, 4 TDs Receiving leader Van Jefferson

248 yards, TD Derrick Brown

13 tackles, 4 tfl, 2 sacks Defensive leader David Reese

36 tackles, 2 tfl, 1 sack def. Mississippi State, 56-23 Last week def. Towson, 38-0 at Arkansas (Oct. 19) Next at LSU (Oct. 12)

*Feleipe Franks has more passing yards (698) but is out for the season.

The quarterback is always going to be the most scrutinized player on the field and be potentially the biggest difference-maker, but that might be magnified this week.

That's because both defenses are a force.

Florida is tied for second in the country with 24 sacks, with Jonathan Greenard's four pacing the Gators.

Auburn doesn't have the same sack total, but the Tigers have held the dangerous Oregon and Texas A&M offenses in check. Ducks QB Justin Herbert and A&M QB Kellen Mond got their yards (577 total), but they didn't get much run support. Auburn allowed only 146 yards on 54 attempts (2.7 average) in those two wins.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking all undefeated teams this season

So, what gives in what looks like a bout between strong defenses? Auburn already has 17 rushing touchdowns to rank third in the nation. If the Tigers can get that push up front, it might not need Nix to duplicate his performance against Mississippi State to leave Gainesville with a win. But if he does...look out.

Though the Tigers are ranked "only" No. 7 in the AP Poll, they have three first-place votes — one of five teams to get a No. 1 vote this week. If Auburn can pick up a third impressive win against a ranked team (and the third away from home), expect the Tigers to pick up even more No. 1 votes.

The pick Auburn 21,

Florida 17

Auburn vs. Florida: History, top games

Though Florida won seven in a row from 1995 through 2000, Auburn leads the all-time series at 43-38-2. The Tigers have also won three in a row...though the two haven't played since 2011.

The home teams have a good history in the series. Since 1976, the home team is 22-8.

It's also notable that five of Auburn's last six wins have come against a Florida team ranked in the top 4, though that stretch goes back to 1993. One of the stunners came in Florida's 2006 national championship season — the Gators' only loss in a 13-1 year.

No. 19 Auburn upset No. No. 4 Florida (38-35) in 1993

No. 6 Auburn upset No. 1 Florida (36-33) in 1994

Unranked Auburn upset No. 1 Florida (23-20) in 2001

No. 11 Auburn upset No. 2 Florida (27-17) in 2006

Unranked Auburn upset No. 4 Florida (20-17) in 2007

In Auburn's 2001 win, Florida QB Rex Grossman passed for 364 yards, but Auburn picked him off four times and held the Gators to negative-36 rushing yards. Damon Duval hit the game-winning 44 yard field goal with 10 seconds to play: