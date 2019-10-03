RANKINGS:

NEW

Wisconsin crashes volleyball top 10

⬆️ Ohio State ties Georgia for No. 3 in AP football poll

📈 Nicholls, Furman move up in FCS Coaches' Poll

football-fbs flag

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | October 7, 2019

The best Lee Corso moments from College GameDay

Who has the best reptile mascot?

Lee Corso's headgear picks on ESPN’s College GameDay are a staple of college football Saturdays.

Corso, a former coach, has been a featured analyst on College GameDay since the show began in 1987. However, the tradition of putting on the mascot headgear began in 1996. 

TRACKING CORSO: How accurate are Lee Corso's picks on College GameDay? Meet the man who tracks them

Here are some of the best, most memorable Lee Corso moments:

His first-ever headgear pick

We have to throw it back to the first headgear pick. Corso picked Ohio State to beat Penn State in Columbus on Oct. 5, 1996. The crowd approved.

All the times he hung out with live animals 

For Corso's 300th headgear pick, he brought, and held, a real live horned frog. 

Then there was the time he picked Navy to beat Army back in 2017, and fed a live goat.

Plus, his love for dogs. 

via GIPHY

The time he was Cowboy Corso 

For his pick on the Nov. 28, 2015 episode of College GameDay Corso put on the Pistol Pete headgear and truly embraced his inner cowboy. 

The time he wrestled actor Bill Murray

Back in 2013, Corso and actor Bill Murray battled it out while Corso picked the Seminoles to beat Clemson. 

2019-2020 PICKS: See the full record of every Lee Corso pick of 2019-2020 

The time he got in a sword fight with Kirk Herbstreit 

Back in November 2013, Corso picked the Trojans and suffered a bloody cut while doing it. Fun fact, he is 22-1 when choosing USC. The lone loss was when the Trojans fell to Washington on Nov. 12, 2016. 

The time he dressed up as James Madison

Corso came out in full costume back in 2015 to proclaim that the Dukes would pick up a win over Richmond. He got that pick wrong, but we still give credit for the outfit. 

The time he dressed in full Spartan gear, with huge hands 

In November 2014, Corso picked Michigan State over Ohio State. His pick was ultimately wrong, but we will never forget his "this is Sparta!"

The time back in 1999 he really went for it with his Hokie pick 

The time when he brought out a bratwurst in Wisconsin 

The time he gave his best rattler impression

Back in 2008, Corso had some impressive sound effects to go with this headgear pick. 

The time he rode off on a motorcycle as the Duck 

The time Corso wore his own Corso headgear and then fought actor Will Ferrell

The time Corso was emotional while celebrating 20 years of headgear picks

Oklahoma vs. Texas: Series history, scores, all-time games

Texas and Oklahoma play again in their historic rivalry on Saturday, Oct. 12. Here's a look at the series history, all-time games and scores.
READ MORE

Texas's Roschon Johnson started the season as a backup QB. Now he's the Longhorns' go-to tailback

Roschon Johnson arrived at Texas expecting a season of learning how to be a college quarterback, not being the Longhorns' emergency fix at running back. Yet five games into the season, the freshman is arguably the No. 11 Longhorns' most reliable option at tailback and just produced a rugged and impressive 121-yard performance in a win at West Virginia.
READ MORE

FCS football rankings: Nicholls, Furman creep up in latest Coaches' Poll

Here are the top storylines and notable movers in the latest FCS Coaches' Poll, released Oct. 7.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners