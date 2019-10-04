NEED TO KNOW:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 4, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 6

5 college football games to watch in week 6

We're in Week 6 of the 2019 college football season. On Friday, No. 18 UCF plays at Cincinnati. Find the Week 6 scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams below.

On Saturday, No. 7 Auburn plays at No. 10 Florida. No. 4 Ohio State is home against No. 25 Michigan State on Saturday night.

College football rankings: Week 6 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 6 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking this season's remaining unbeaten teams

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 6

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (29) 5-0 1,478 2
2 Clemson (18) 5-0 1,426 1
3 Georgia (4) 4-0 1,375 3
4 Ohio State (7) 5-0 1,324 5
5 LSU 4-0 1,322 4
6 Oklahoma 4-0 1,264 6
7 Auburn 5-0 1,186 7
8 Wisconsin 4-0 1,046 8
9 Notre Dame 3-1 996 10
10 Florida 5-0 986 9
11 Texas 3-1 919 11
12 Penn State 4-0 878 12
13 Oregon 3-1 817 13
14 Iowa 4-0 731 14
15 Washington 4-1 603 17
16 Boise State 4-0 559 16
17 Utah 4-1 534 19
18 UCF 4-1 352 22
19 Michigan 3-1 350 20
20 Arizona State 4-1 249 NR
21 Oklahoma State 4-1 215 NR
22 Wake Forest 5-0 190 NR
23 Virginia 4-1 186 18
24 SMU 5-0 151 NR
T-25 Texas A&M 3-2 147 23
T-25 Michigan State 4-1 147 25

Others Receiving Votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 5

