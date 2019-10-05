Auburn vs. Florida: How the Gators' defense shut down Bo Nix

In a top-10 SEC showdown between No. 7 Auburn and No. 10 Florida, the Gators came away victorious in the first undefeated vs. undefeated game the series has experienced since 2011. Florida remains unbeaten while Auburn enters the loss column as Saturday's game will likely have late-season implications on for two of the conference's top contenders.

Re-live the game with our live updates below.

Florida needed two offensive plays to get ahead of Auburn. Freddie Swain's 64-yard catch and run from Kyle Trask gave the Gators a lead they would never relinquish. But the quick-strike score was an anomaly in Saturday's top-10 matchup.

In fact, offensive fluidity was hard to come by for the most part. Florida and Auburn accounted for eight total turnovers (four apiece) and combined to convert on 6 of 29 third downs. On an afternoon where points were at a premium, the separation in the Gators' 24-13 win over Auburn came under center.

Kyle Trask was 19-of-30 for 234 yards and two touchdowns. By comparison, Bo Nix went 11-for 27 with 145 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The Gators' consistent pressure and coverage appeared overwhelming at times for the true freshman signal caller. Two of his three giveaways came on Florida's side of the field, the second leading to a Gators touchdown.

His lone score came two drives later and stood as the Tigers' only points off of four Florida turnovers. His 32-yard strike to Seth Williams cut the deficit to 14-13 in the second quarter and were Auburn's final points.

While Auburn's offense lacked rhythm, it continued to remain competitive by disrupting Florida's offense. Half of the Gators' turnovers took place inside of Auburn's 30-yard line, stalling drives that could have ultimately resulted in more points.

Still, just 13 total points were scored off of eight turnovers. A game that lacked offense was defined by two chunk plays — Swain's catch and an 88-yard, fourth-quarter run by Lamichal Perine to give Florida a two-possession lead.

With the win, Florida improves to 8-2 in its past 10 home games against top-10 opponents. The result additionally snaps a 3-game skid against Auburn in the series.

The Gators (6-0) picked up a top-10 win and will go for another next week when they head to No. 5 LSU. Auburn drops to 5-1 ahead of a two-game road trip beginning at Arkansas.

Auburn vs. Florida: Score, updates

Florida 24, Auburn 13 | Final

Florida held Auburn to 13 points a week after the Tigers scored 56. The Gators held Auburn to 269 yards and intercepted Bo Nix three times to reach 6-0.

It wasn't pretty, but Florida snapped its three-game losing streak against Auburn.

Florida 24, Auburn 13 | 2:30 4Q

Nix is intercepted a third time, bringing the combined turnover total to eight.

Florida 24, Auburn 13 | 5:46 4Q

Auburn turns it over on downs on the Gators' side of the field. The clock is ticking away in favor of Florida.

Florida 24, Auburn 13 | 9:04 4Q

Off to the races goes Lamical Perine! He shakes a tackle along the sidelines and wins an 88-yard footrace to give the Gators a two-possession lead.

Florida 17, Auburn 13 | 9:19 4Q

Following the Trask fumble, Auburn worked itself into field position that could lend itself to four-down scenarios. However, Nix was sacked for a loss of 22, pushing the Tigers close to midfield, forcing a punt.

Florida 17, Auburn 13 | 11:28 4Q

Trask opened the fourth quarter with a 32-yard connection to Pitts. After working Florida down to the Auburn 20, Trask was stripped for the game's seventh turnover while Derrick Brown recovered his second fumble to keep the deficit at four.

Florida 17, Auburn 13 | 0:30 3Q

Nix and Williams connect for a huge 46-yard gain into the red zone before Donovan Stiner comes up with a huge catch, intercepting the true freshman to give Florida momentum heading into the final quarter of action.

Florida 17, Auburn 13 | 3:54 3Q

Florida ventured across midfield before a holding call derailed the drive. The snap prior to the flag was the first play in opponent territory by either team during the second half.

Florida 17, Auburn 13 | 10:26 3Q

Auburn continues to look for a consistent offensive rhythm, registering its sixth three-and-out to open the second half.

Florida 17, Auburn 13 | 12:18 3Q

Florida's offense appeared settled in on its opening drive before a replay review overturned a first down call. Instead of a fresh set of downs, the Gators were faced with third-and-short and punted a play later.

Florida 17, Auburn 13 | Halftime look

Yards: Auburn 92, Florida 200

Turnovers: Auburn 2, Florida 3

Penalties: Auburn 3-35, Florida 5-45

Yards/play: Auburn 3.4, Florida 4.9

QBs: Nix (AUB) 5-for-14, 57 yards, TD, INT; Trask (FLA): 12-for-20, 140 yards, 2 TD

Florida 17, Auburn 13 | Half

Trask returned after missing a series. He took a shot downfield on the final play of the half, sending the ball about 10 rows deep on the sidelines but Florida heads to the locker room with a lead.

Florida 17, Auburn 13 | 5:49 2Q

Emory Jones replaced Kyle Trask under center for Florida. Jones's first series was the longest drive of the afternoon by either team. The redshirt freshman used 4:34 to orchestrate a 10-play drive that culminated with an Evan McPherson field goal.

Florida 14, Auburn 13 | 10:23 2Q

Florida unsuccessfully attempts a fake punt inside its own 35 despite Auburn's offensive struggles. Bo Nix nearly doubles the Tigers' total yardage and closes the gap on the next play with a 32-yard dart to Seth Williams.

That's Nix's fifth touchdown to Williams.

Florida 14, Auburn 6 | 13:28 2Q

Bo Nix joins the turnover party with an interception as Florida and Auburn have five combined turnovers in less than 17 minutes. Shawn Davis came away with an impressive one-handed snag before returning the pick deep into Auburn territory.

Trask makes the Tigers pay with a touchdown strike to Josh Hammond.

Florida 7, Auburn 6 | End 1Q

Well that was an interesting sequence. A muffed punt gave Florida its first takeaway and the ball in the red zone. Trask was off the first two plays of the drive, returning to lose his second fumble as the quarter expired.

Florida 7, Auburn 6 | 3:01 1Q

Auburn has more takeaways (2) than it does first downs (1), moving the chains for the first time on its last possession. Carlson knocks in his second field goal of the afternoon to cap a 7-play drive.

Florida 7, Auburn 3 | 6:14 1Q

Make it back-to-back drives with turnovers. Florida's Dameon Pierce is hit just beyond the line of scrimmage and coughs up the ball. Auburn takes over on the Gators' side of the field.

Florida 7, Auburn 3 | 7:11 1Q

Florida got across midfield through the air but comes away empty-handed. A holding penalty stalled the offense before Christian Tutt jarred the ball loose from Trask.

Auburn's offense continues to try and find its footing, settling for a 48-yard field goal after the turnover.

Florida 7, Auburn 0 | 13:12 1Q

After Auburn goes three and out on its opening drive, Florida needs just two plays to hit paydirt. Kyle Trask found Freddie Swain across the middle and his receiver did the rest, turning a crossing pattern into a 64-yard score.

Pregame — 3:20 p.m.

ESPN's "College GameDay" returned to Gainesville for the first time in six years in anticipation of Saturday's top-10 matchup. The game marks Florida's first between top-10 teams since 2012. The Gators are 7-2 against their past nine top-10 opponents in "The Swamp" while Auburn has won the previous three meetings of this series.

Auburn vs. Florida: Time, TV channel

You can watch the Tigers and the Gators at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5. The game is on CBS.

Auburn vs. Florida: Preview

Though the two longtime conference rivals have played 83 times, Saturday marks the first Auburn-Florida game since 2011. It's also the first meeting between the two when both are in the Top 10 since 1997. That year, No. 7 Florida got by No. 6 Auburn, 24-10.

On Saturday, No. 7 Auburn travels to The Swamp to meet No. 10 Florida.

Because the two are in different divisions, the losing team isn't doomed in its title hopes, though both Auburn and Florida aren't seen as favorites in their divisions — Auburn is ranked in the polls behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 LSU in the SEC West, while Florida is behind No. 3 Georgia for the SEC East.

Both teams bring in dominant defenses and quarterbacks looking to surpass preseason expectations.

At Auburn, highly touted QB Bo Nix has struggled with consistency but still led the Tigers to win against ranked Oregon and Texas A&M. But is Nix settling in? He was 16-for-21 for 335 yards and two touchdowns in the 56-23 romp of Mississippi State.

At Florida, Feleipe Franks was the starter before Kyle Trask came in after Franks' injury against Kentucky. Trask had 162 passing yards in his Gators career before this season. Now he's 51-for-66 (77.3 percent) for 647 yards and 5 touchdowns in helping Florida to get to 5-0.



Auburn Tale of the Tape

Florida No. 7 AP ranking No. 10 5-0 (2-0) Record (SEC) 5-0 (2-0) 38.0 Points per game 34.0 17.2 Points against 8.8 454.4 Yards per game 429.6 320.0 Yards against 277.8 Bo Nix

980 yards (7 TD, 2 INT) Passing leader Kyle Trask*

647 yards (5 TDs, 2 INT) JaTarvious Whitlow

463 yards (5 per att.), 7 TDs Rushing leader Lamical Perine

197 yards (3.6 per att.), 3 TDs Seth Williams

289 yards, 4 TDs Receiving leader Van Jefferson

248 yards, TD Derrick Brown

13 tackles, 4 tfl, 2 sacks Defensive leader David Reese

36 tackles, 2 tfl, 1 sack def. Mississippi State, 56-23 Last week def. Towson, 38-0 at Arkansas (Oct. 19) Next at LSU (Oct. 12)

*Feleipe Franks has more passing yards (698) but is out for the season.

The quarterback is always going to be the most scrutinized player on the field and be potentially the biggest difference-maker, but that might be magnified this week.

That's because both defenses are a force.

Florida is tied for second in the country with 24 sacks, with Jonathan Greenard's four pacing the Gators.

Auburn doesn't have the same sack total, but the Tigers have held the dangerous Oregon and Texas A&M offenses in check. Ducks QB Justin Herbert and A&M QB Kellen Mond got their yards (577 total), but they didn't get much run support. Auburn allowed only 146 yards on 54 attempts (2.7 average) in those two wins.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking all undefeated teams this season

So, what gives in what looks like a bout between strong defenses? Auburn already has 17 rushing touchdowns to rank third in the nation. If the Tigers can get that push up front, it might not need Nix to duplicate his performance against Mississippi State to leave Gainesville with a win. But if he does...look out.

Though the Tigers are ranked "only" No. 7 in the AP Poll, they have three first-place votes — one of five teams to get a No. 1 vote this week. If Auburn can pick up a third impressive win against a ranked team (and the third away from home), expect the Tigers to pick up even more No. 1 votes.

The pick Auburn 21,

Florida 17

Auburn vs. Florida: History, top games

Though Florida won seven in a row from 1995 through 2000, Auburn leads the all-time series at 43-38-2. The Tigers have also won three in a row...though the two haven't played since 2011.

The home teams have a good history in the series. Since 1976, the home team is 22-8.

It's also notable that five of Auburn's last six wins have come against a Florida team ranked in the top 4, though that stretch goes back to 1993. One of the stunners came in Florida's 2006 national championship season — the Gators' only loss in a 13-1 year.

No. 19 Auburn upset No. No. 4 Florida (38-35) in 1993

No. 6 Auburn upset No. 1 Florida (36-33) in 1994

Unranked Auburn upset No. 1 Florida (23-20) in 2001

No. 11 Auburn upset No. 2 Florida (27-17) in 2006

Unranked Auburn upset No. 4 Florida (20-17) in 2007

In Auburn's 2001 win, Florida QB Rex Grossman passed for 364 yards, but Auburn picked him off four times and held the Gators to negative-36 rushing yards. Damon Duval hit the game-winning 44 yard field goal with 10 seconds to play: