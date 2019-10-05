NEED TO KNOW:

👀 Week 6 college football scores

🐊 SEC volleyball preview: No. 12 Florida vs. No. 15 Kentucky 😺

😱 Dad calls daughter's first college hockey goal

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 6, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 6

2019 college football quarterbacks to watch

We are through Week 6 of the 2019 college football season. Stanford stunned No. 15 Washington, 23-13, on Saturday. Find Week 6 scores and the schedule for Top 25 teams below.

No. 10 Florida's defense dominated in a 24-13 win against No. 7 Auburn and No. 4 Ohio State won big against No. 25 Michigan State.

College football rankings: Week 6 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 6 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking this season's remaining unbeaten teams

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 6

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (29) 5-0 1,478 2
2 Clemson (18) 5-0 1,426 1
3 Georgia (4) 4-0 1,375 3
4 Ohio State (7) 5-0 1,324 5
5 LSU 4-0 1,322 4
6 Oklahoma 4-0 1,264 6
7 Auburn 5-0 1,186 7
8 Wisconsin 4-0 1,046 8
9 Notre Dame 3-1 996 10
10 Florida 5-0 986 9
11 Texas 3-1 919 11
12 Penn State 4-0 878 12
13 Oregon 3-1 817 13
14 Iowa 4-0 731 14
15 Washington 4-1 603 17
16 Boise State 4-0 559 16
17 Utah 4-1 534 19
18 UCF 4-1 352 22
19 Michigan 3-1 350 20
20 Arizona State 4-1 249 NR
21 Oklahoma State 4-1 215 NR
22 Wake Forest 5-0 190 NR
23 Virginia 4-1 186 18
24 SMU 5-0 151 NR
T-25 Texas A&M 3-2 147 23
T-25 Michigan State 4-1 147 25

Others Receiving Votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 5

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

DII football: Let's take a look at the best stats and performances from Week 5

The top 25 combined to score just under 898 points in Week 5 of the DII football season. Here are the best performers and stats that made it happen.
READ MORE

Ashland stuns No. 9 Grand Valley State on game-winning 52-yard Hail Mary

Ashland trailed 10-0 heading into the fourth quarter and came back to defeat No. 9 Grand Valley State, winning the game 20-17 on a last-second hail mary.
READ MORE

DII college football Week 5 schedule, box scores and top games

Two DII college football top-25 matchups highlight an action-filled Week 5. Here are links to box scores, results and top games from Week 5.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners