College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 6

We are through Week 6 of the 2019 college football season. Stanford stunned No. 15 Washington, 23-13, on Saturday. Find Week 6 scores and the schedule for Top 25 teams below.

No. 10 Florida's defense dominated in a 24-13 win against No. 7 Auburn and No. 4 Ohio State won big against No. 25 Michigan State.

Here is the full schedule for Week 6 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (29) 5-0 1,478 2 2 Clemson (18) 5-0 1,426 1 3 Georgia (4) 4-0 1,375 3 4 Ohio State (7) 5-0 1,324 5 5 LSU 4-0 1,322 4 6 Oklahoma 4-0 1,264 6 7 Auburn 5-0 1,186 7 8 Wisconsin 4-0 1,046 8 9 Notre Dame 3-1 996 10 10 Florida 5-0 986 9 11 Texas 3-1 919 11 12 Penn State 4-0 878 12 13 Oregon 3-1 817 13 14 Iowa 4-0 731 14 15 Washington 4-1 603 17 16 Boise State 4-0 559 16 17 Utah 4-1 534 19 18 UCF 4-1 352 22 19 Michigan 3-1 350 20 20 Arizona State 4-1 249 NR 21 Oklahoma State 4-1 215 NR 22 Wake Forest 5-0 190 NR 23 Virginia 4-1 186 18 24 SMU 5-0 151 NR T-25 Texas A&M 3-2 147 23 T-25 Michigan State 4-1 147 25

Others Receiving Votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1.

