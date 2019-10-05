College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 6

We are through Week 6 of the 2019 college football season. Stanford stunned No. 15 Washington, 23-13, on Saturday. Find Week 6 scores and the schedule for Top 25 teams below.
No. 10 Florida's defense dominated in a 24-13 win against No. 7 Auburn and No. 4 Ohio State won big against No. 25 Michigan State.
College football rankings: Week 6 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the full schedule for Week 6 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Alabama: OFF
- No. 2 Clemson: OFF
- No. 3 Georgia 43, Tennessee 14
- No. 4 Ohio State 34, No. 25 Michigan State 10
- No. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6
- No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20
- No. 10 Florida 24, No. 7 Auburn 13
- No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0
- No. 9 Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0
- No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31
- No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7
- No. 13 Oregon 17, California 7
- No. 19 Michigan 10, No. 14 Iowa 3
- Stanford 23, No. 15 Washington 13
- No. 16 Boise State 38, UNLV 13
- No. 17 Utah: OFF
- Cincinnati 27, No. 18 UCF 24
- No. 20 Arizona State: OFF
- Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35
- No. 22 Wake Forest: OFF
- No. 23 Virginia: OFF
- No. 24 SMU 43, Tulsa 37 (3OT)
- No. 25 Texas A&M: OFF
UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking this season's remaining unbeaten teams
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 6
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama (29)
|5-0
|1,478
|2
|2
|Clemson (18)
|5-0
|1,426
|1
|3
|Georgia (4)
|4-0
|1,375
|3
|4
|Ohio State (7)
|5-0
|1,324
|5
|5
|LSU
|4-0
|1,322
|4
|6
|Oklahoma
|4-0
|1,264
|6
|7
|Auburn
|5-0
|1,186
|7
|8
|Wisconsin
|4-0
|1,046
|8
|9
|Notre Dame
|3-1
|996
|10
|10
|Florida
|5-0
|986
|9
|11
|Texas
|3-1
|919
|11
|12
|Penn State
|4-0
|878
|12
|13
|Oregon
|3-1
|817
|13
|14
|Iowa
|4-0
|731
|14
|15
|Washington
|4-1
|603
|17
|16
|Boise State
|4-0
|559
|16
|17
|Utah
|4-1
|534
|19
|18
|UCF
|4-1
|352
|22
|19
|Michigan
|3-1
|350
|20
|20
|Arizona State
|4-1
|249
|NR
|21
|Oklahoma State
|4-1
|215
|NR
|22
|Wake Forest
|5-0
|190
|NR
|23
|Virginia
|4-1
|186
|18
|24
|SMU
|5-0
|151
|NR
|T-25
|Texas A&M
|3-2
|147
|23
|T-25
|Michigan State
|4-1
|147
|25
Others Receiving Votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1.
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 5
- No. 1 Clemson 21, North Carolina 20
- No. 2 Alabama 59, Ole Miss 31
- No. 5 Ohio State 48, Nebraska 7
- No. 6 Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16
- No. 7 Auburn 56, Mississippi State 23
- No. 8 Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15
- No. 9 Florida 38, Towson 0
- No. 10 Notre Dame 35, vs. 18 Virginia 20
- No. 12 Penn State 59, Maryland 0
- No. 14 Iowa 48, Middle Tennessee 3
- Arizona State 24, No. 15 California 17
- No. 17 Washington 28, No. 21 Southern California 14
- No. 19 Utah 38, Washington State 13
- No. 20 Michigan 52, Rutgers 0
- No. 22 UCF 56, UConn 21
- No. 23 Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27
- Oklahoma State 26, No. 24 Kansas State 13
- No. 25 Michigan State 40, Indiana 31