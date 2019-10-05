Undefeated college football teams in 2019

Through Week 6 of the 2019 college football season, there are 16 undefeated FBS teams remaining. Expect the number to continue to plummet during the next few weeks.

Last season, Clemson finished 15-0 as the only undefeated team. Alabama, Notre Dame and UCF all entered bowl season undefeated. But Alabama fell to Clemson in the CFP national title game, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the CFP semifinals and UCF lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the AP Poll Top 25.

No. 1 Alabama (5-0)

Last game: def. Ole Miss, 49-7

Next: at Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 | CBS

Toughest games remaining: at Texas A&M (Oct. 12), vs. LSU (Nov. 9), at Auburn (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2009 (14-0, won BCS National Championship Game)

The Tide rolled again, beating Ole Miss 59-31 in Tuscaloosa. Tua Tagovailoa finished with seven touchdowns (6 passing, 1 rushing) on 419 total yards as Alabama outgained the Rebels 573-476. WR Devonta Smith had 11 catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns. Alabama trailed 10-7 in the first quarter before reeling off 38 straight points.

No. 2 Clemson (5-0)

Last game: def. North Carolina, 21-20

Next: vs. Florida State | TBA Saturday, Oct. 12 | ABC

Toughest games remaining: vs. Florida State (Oct. 12), vs. Wake Forest (Nov. 16), `at South Carolina (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, won College Football Playoff National Championship Game)

Clemson stuffed UNC on a two-point conversion try with 1:17 remaining in regulation to avoid an upset in Chapel Hill. The Tigers took their first lead of the game with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, on a 38-yard touchdown connection between Trevor Lawrence and Tee Higgins. UNC responded with a Javonte Williams touchdown run, but Sam Howell was gang tackled on the ensuing 2-point try to lock up Clemson's 20th straight win.

SCOREBOARD: Track every undefeated team with live stats

No. 3 Georgia (5-0)

Last game: def. Tennessee, 43-14

Next: vs. South Carolina | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 | ESPN

Toughest games remaining: vs. Florida (Nov. 2 in Jacksonville), at Auburn (Nov. 16), vs. Texas A&M (Nov. 23)

Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

UGA trailed 14-10 in the second quarter before scoring the final 33 points in a rout. Jake Fromm was an efficient 24-for-29 for 288 yards and two touchdowns and got big help from the ground. Georgia rushed 41 times for 238 yards and a pair of scores.

No. 4 Ohio State (6-0)

Last game: def. No. 25 Michigan State, 34-10

Next: at Northwestern | 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 | FS1

Toughest games remaining: vs. Wisconsin (Oct. 26), vs. Penn State (Nov. 23), at Michigan (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP Poll)

Ohio State rolled again, overcoming a somewhat slow start to rout Michigan State. J.K. Dobbins starred with 172 yards and a touchdowns, but Master Teague III and Justin Fields also added at least 61 yards apiece. OSU ended up with 323 rushing yards.

No. 5 LSU (5-0)

Last game: def. Utah State, 42-6

Next: vs. Florida | 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 | ESPN

Toughest games remaining: vs. Florida (Oct. 12), at Mississippi State (Oct. 19) at Alabama (Nov. 9)

Last undefeated season: 1958 (11-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

Joe Burrow did it again. He passed for 344 yards and five touchdowns (with one interception) in a 36-point home win against what looked like could have been a dangerous Utah State. Instead, the Tigers had 601 total yards and intercepted Aggies QB Jordan Love three times.

No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0)

Last game: def. Kansas, 45-20

Next: vs. Texas (Dallas, Texas) | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 | FOX

Toughest games remaining: vs. Texas (Oct. 12 in Dallas), vs. TCU (Nov. 23), at Oklahoma State (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2000 (13-0, won BCS National Championship Game)

Oklahoma trailed early but sped by Kansas in a 25-point win. Jalen Hurts had 228 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 56 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. OU has a big, big game next, as the Sooners play rival Texas.

TOP 25 RANKINGS: Breaking down the new AP Poll for Week 3

No. 8 Wisconsin (5-0)

Last game: def. Kent State, 48-0

Next: vs. Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Toughest games remaining: at Ohio State (Oct. 26), vs. Iowa (Nov. 9), at Nebraska (Nov. 16)

Last undefeated season: 1912 (7-0)

Jonathan Taylor's Heisman hopes certainly didn't diminish as the Badgers crushed Kent State. The star running back rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns and also had a receiving score in the 48-0 win. As a team, Wisconsin had 55 rushing attempts for 348 yards. The Badgers also allowed only 124 yards.

No. 10 Florida (6-0)

Last game: def. No. 7 Auburn, 24-13

Next: at LSU | 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 | ESPN

Toughest games remaining: at LSU (Oct. 12), vs. Georgia (Nov. 2 in Jacksonville), at Missouri (Nov. 16)

Last undefeated season: 1911 (5-0-1)

In Week 6's top game, the Gators defense stood tall in a 24-13 win against Auburn. Florida held Tigers QB Bo Nix to 145 yards on 11-for-27 passing while picking him off three times. The teams combined for eight turnovers, though the Florida defense allowed only 269 yards.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: TV channels, game times for the season

No. 12 Penn State (5-0)

Last game: def. Purdue, 35-7

Next: at Iowa | 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, Oct. 12

Toughest games remaining: at Iowa (Oct. 12), vs. Michigan (Oct. 19), at Ohio State (Nov. 23)

Last undefeated season: 1994 (12-0, won Rose Bowl, finished No. 2)

Penn State scored four touchdowns in a little over a quarter before the offense stalled — but it didn't matter. The Nittany Lions defense allowed only 93 yards and nine first downs in the Big Ten win. But it'll get tough in Week 7, as Penn State goes to Iowa for a night game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLLS: AP Top 25 rankings | Coaches Poll

No. 16 Boise State (5-0)

Last game: def. UNLV, 38-13

Next: vs. Hawai'i | 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 | ESPN2

Toughest games remaining: vs. Hawai'i (Oct. 12), at BYU (Oct.19), at Utah State (Nov. 23)

Last undefeated season: 2009 (14-0, won Fiesta Bowl, finished No. 4 in AP Poll)

Boise State put up more than 500 yards to win at UNLV by 25. Hank Bachmeier had 299 passing yards and two touchdowns without an interception. The Broncos also had 182 rushing yards. Boise State also stretched the win streak against the Rebels to six. Week 7 might be a test, though, as 4-1 Hawai'i comes to the Blue Turf.

No. 22 Wake Forest (5-0)

Last game: def. Boston College, 27-24

Next: vs. Louisville | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 | ACC Network

Toughest games remaining: vs. Florida State (Oct. 19), at Clemson (Nov. 16), vs. Duke (Nov. 23)

Last undefeated season: None.

The Demon Deacons won another close game, rushing for 197 yards and forcing three turnovers to beat BC. That follows earlier tight wins against Utah State and North Carolina. Wake Forest gets a week off before facing Louisville, Florida State and NC State in three consecutive home games in four weeks.

No. 24 SMU (6-0)

Last game: def. Tulsa, 43-37 (3OT)

Next: vs. Temple | Saturday, Oct. 19

Toughest games remaining: vs. Temple (Oct. 19), at Houston (Oct. 24), at Memphis (Nov. 2)

Last undefeated season: 1982 (11-0-1, won Cotton Bowl, finished No. 2)

Ranked for the first time since 1986, the Mustangs rallied from down 21 in the fourth quarter to win a 3OT thriller. James Proche made a highlight catch to score the winning touchdown as he posted 11 catches for 153 yards and two scores.

Here are the remaining undefeated teams that aren't ranked in the AP Poll:

Appalachian State (4-0)

Baylor (5-0)

Memphis (5-0)

Minnesota (5-0)

College football undefeated teams by conference

For purposes of this story, Independents are included together.