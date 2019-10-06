College football rankings: Florida rises, Ohio State tied with Georgia for No. 3 in AP Poll

The nation's top two teams didn't play this past week, but there were still major changes in Sunday's new AP Poll. Here's what you need to know:

It's starting to get bunched up top. Alabama and Clemson are again Nos. 1 and 2, but Ohio State has moved into a tie for No. 3 with Georgia. It's the first tie inside the top 3 since Sept. 20, 2015 (Ole Miss and TCU). After UGA and Ohio State, LSU remains fifth. All top-5 teams have received first-place votes: Alabama (32), Clemson (15), Ohio State (10), Georgia (3) and LSU (2). Of those five, only LSU didn't have any a week ago.

Toward the back end, three teams are into the Top 25: No. 22 Baylor, No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Cincinnati. The Bearcats' rise is notable, as they upset previously No. 18 UCF on Friday night to give the Knights their first AAC loss since Nov. 26, 2016 to South Florida. There are three ranked AAC teams — and none is UCF.

Moving up in the AP Poll

Florida has its highest ranking of the season after beating then-No. 7 Auburn, 24-13. The undefeated Gators had actually dropped two spots since the start of the season, as they were No. 8 in the preseason poll. But Saturday's impressive defensive performance vaulted Florida from No. 10 to No. 7. Florida has another big opportunity in Week 7 at No. 5 LSU.

Though Auburn has wins against No. 13 Oregon and No. 24 Texas A&M (and a win against 4-1 Tulane), the Tigers dropped five spots to No. 12. That made room for Penn State to join the top 10. The Nittany Lions won big against Purdue, 35-7, and now have a tough road game at Iowa.

Michigan also moved up three spots, as the Wolverines struggled offensively but were strong on defense to knock out Iowa, 10-3. Michigan is up to 16th, while Iowa fell to 17th.

Three seemed to be the magic number, as five teams moved up that many spots: Florida (to 7th), Michigan (to 16th), Wake Forest (to 19th), Virginia (to 20th) and SMU (to 21st).

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 7

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (32) 5-0 1,503 1 2 Clemson (15) 5-0 1,433 2 T-3 Georgia (3) 5-0 1,393 3 T-3 Ohio State (3) 6-0 1,393 4 5 LSU (2) 5-0 1,352 5 6 Oklahoma 5-0 1,268 6 7 Florida 6-0 1,163 10 8 Wisconsin 5-0 1,105 8 9 Notre Dame 4-1 1,046 9 10 Penn State 5-0 958 12 11 Texas 4-1 947 11 12 Auburn 5-1 920 7 13 Oregon 4-1 828 13 14 Boise State 5-0 654 16 15 Utah 4-1 624 17 16 Michigan 4-1 618 19 17 Iowa 4-1 454 14 18 Arizona State 4-1 388 20 19 Wake Forest 5-0 380 22 20 Virginia 4-1 353 23 21 SMU 6-0 285 24 22 Baylor 5-0 260 NR 23 Memphis 5-0 189 NR 24 Texas A&M 3-2 165 25 25 Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian State 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan State 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, USC 5, Iowa State 5, Pittsburgh 2.

On the outside — at least for now

Last week's No. 15 Washington, No. 18 UCF, No. 21 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Michigan State all dropped out of the Top 25 after losing in Week 6.

In receiving votes, 5-0 Minnesota is next in line with 80 votes — No. 25 Cincinnati has 118. After the Gophers are Missouri (64 votes) and Appalachian State (61).

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: Here are all of the remaining undefeated teams

Looking ahead to Week 7 games

This new poll sets the stage for what could be a season-changing Week 7. In many other years, Notre Dame playing Southern California and Clemson facing Florida State would be two of the biggest games of the week. This year, they're more of a complementary piece to a full plate:

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas (in Dallas) | 12 p.m. Saturday | FOX

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 5 LSU vs. No. 7 Florida | 8 p.m. | ESPN

TV SCHEDULE: Game times and TV channels for Week 7 games — and beyond