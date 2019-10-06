College football rankings: Week 7 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

The Week 7 college football rankings have been released on Sunday, Oct. 6. Alabama is again No. 1 in the polls, though Ohio State has moved up. Check out the Top 25 AP and Coaches Poll below.
In the new AP Poll, Ohio State is now tied for No. 3 with Georgia. Florida is up to No. 7 in both the AP and Coaches Poll.
College football rankings: Top 25 Week 7
Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 7.
AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 7
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama (32)
|5-0
|1,503
|1
|2
|Clemson (15)
|5-0
|1,433
|2
|T-3
|Ohio State (10)
|6-0
|1,393
|4
|T-3
|Georgia (3)
|5-0
|1,393
|3
|5
|LSU (2)
|5-0
|1,352
|5
|6
|Oklahoma
|5-0
|1,268
|6
|7
|Florida
|6-0
|1,163
|10
|8
|Wisconsin
|5-0
|1,105
|8
|9
|Notre Dame
|4-1
|1,046
|9
|10
|Penn State
|5-0
|958
|12
|11
|Texas
|4-1
|947
|11
|12
|Auburn
|5-1
|920
|7
|13
|Oregon
|4-1
|828
|13
|14
|Boise State
|5-0
|654
|16
|15
|Utah
|4-1
|624
|17
|16
|Michigan
|4-1
|618
|19
|17
|Iowa
|4-1
|454
|14
|18
|Arizona State
|4-1
|388
|20
|19
|Wake Forest
|5-0
|380
|22
|20
|Virginia
|4-1
|353
|23
|21
|SMU
|6-0
|285
|24
|22
|Baylor
|5-0
|260
|NR
|23
|Memphis
|5-0
|189
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|3-2
|165
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|4-1
|118
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian State 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan State 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, USC 5, Iowa State 5, Pittsburgh 2.
Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 7
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama (42)
|5-0
|1602
|1
|2
|Clemson (20)
|5-0
|1531
|2
|3
|Georgia
|5-0
|1459
|3
|4
|Ohio State (3)
|6-0
|1422
|5
|5
|Oklahoma
|5-0
|1378
|4
|6
|LSU
|5-0
|1364
|6
|7
|Florida
|6-0
|1218
|8
|8
|Wisconsin
|5-0
|1164
|9
|9
|Penn State
|5-0
|1051
|11
|10
|Notre Dame
|4-1
|1033
|10
|11
|Texas
|4-1
|971
|12
|12
|Auburn
|5-1
|929
|7
|13
|Oregon
|4-1
|866
|13
|14
|Boise State
|5-0
|732
|15
|15
|Utah
|4-1
|655
|17
|16
|Michigan
|4-1
|648
|18
|17
|Wake Forest
|5-0
|498
|20
|18
|Iowa
|4-1
|441
|14
|19
|Virginia
|4-1
|345
|22
|20
|Memphis
|5-0
|318
|23
|21
|Texas A&M
|3-2
|306
|21
|22
|SMU
|6-0
|246
|NR
|23
|Baylor
|5-0
|234
|NR
|24
|Arizona State
|4-1
|228
|NR
|25
|Minnesota
|5-0
|131
|NR