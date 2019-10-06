College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 7

In Week 7 college football rankings, Ohio State has moved into a tie for No. 3 with Georgia. Get Week 7 scores and the schedule for Top 25 teams below.
Alabama is again No. 1 in the country, with Clemson second. No. 22 Baylor, No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Cincinnati are new to the AP Top 25. In huge Week 7 games, No. 5 LSU plays No. 7 Florida and No. 6 Oklahoma meets rival No. 11 Texas.
College football rankings: Week 7 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the full schedule for Week 7 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 2 Clemson vs. Florida State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 3 Georgia vs. South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 3 Ohio State: OFF
- No. 5 LSU vs. No. 7 Florida | 8 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Southern California | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 12 Auburn: OFF
- No. 13 Oregon vs. Colorado | 10 p.m. Friday | FS1
- No. 14 Boise State vs. Hawai'i | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 15 Utah at Oregon State | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 16 Michigan at Illinois | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 18 Arizona State vs. Washington State | 3:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 20 Virginia at Miami | 8 p.m. Friday | ESPN
- No. 21 SMU: OFF
- No. 22 Baylor vs. Texas Tech | 4 p.m. | FS1
- No. 23 Memphis at Temple | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 7
|1
|Alabama (32)
|5-0
|1,503
|1
|2
|Clemson (15)
|5-0
|1,433
|2
|T-3
|Ohio State (10)
|6-0
|1,393
|4
|T-3
|Georgia (3)
|5-0
|1,393
|3
|5
|LSU (2)
|5-0
|1,352
|5
|6
|Oklahoma
|5-0
|1,268
|6
|7
|Florida
|6-0
|1,163
|10
|8
|Wisconsin
|5-0
|1,105
|8
|9
|Notre Dame
|4-1
|1,046
|9
|10
|Penn State
|5-0
|958
|12
|11
|Texas
|4-1
|947
|11
|12
|Auburn
|5-1
|920
|7
|13
|Oregon
|4-1
|828
|13
|14
|Boise State
|5-0
|654
|16
|15
|Utah
|4-1
|624
|17
|16
|Michigan
|4-1
|618
|19
|17
|Iowa
|4-1
|454
|14
|18
|Arizona State
|4-1
|388
|20
|19
|Wake Forest
|5-0
|380
|22
|20
|Virginia
|4-1
|353
|23
|21
|SMU
|6-0
|285
|24
|22
|Baylor
|5-0
|260
|NR
|23
|Memphis
|5-0
|189
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|3-2
|165
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|4-1
|118
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian State 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan State 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, USC 5, Iowa State 5, Pittsburgh 2.
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 6
- No. 1 Alabama: OFF
- No. 2 Clemson: OFF
- No. 3 Georgia 43, Tennessee 14
- No. 4 Ohio State 34, No. 25 Michigan State 10
- No. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6
- No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20
- No. 10 Florida 24, No. 7 Auburn 13
- No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0
- No. 9 Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0
- No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31
- No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7
- No. 13 Oregon 17, California 7
- No. 19 Michigan 10, No. 14 Iowa 3
- Stanford 23, No. 15 Washington 13
- No. 16 Boise State 38, UNLV 13
- No. 17 Utah: OFF
- Cincinnati 27, No. 18 UCF 24
- No. 20 Arizona State: OFF
- Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35
- No. 22 Wake Forest: OFF
- No. 23 Virginia: OFF
- No. 24 SMU 43, Tulsa 37 (3OT)
- No. 25 Texas A&M: OFF
