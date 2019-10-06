NEED TO KNOW:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 6, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 7

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 6

In Week 7 college football rankings, Ohio State has moved into a tie for No. 3 with Georgia. Get Week 7 scores and the schedule for Top 25 teams below.

Alabama is again No. 1 in the country, with Clemson second. No. 22 Baylor, No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Cincinnati are new to the AP Top 25. In huge Week 7 games, No. 5 LSU plays No. 7 Florida and No. 6 Oklahoma meets rival No. 11 Texas.

College football rankings: Week 7 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 7 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking this season's remaining unbeaten teams

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 7

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (32) 5-0 1,503 1
2 Clemson (15) 5-0 1,433 2
T-3 Ohio State (10) 6-0 1,393 4
T-3 Georgia (3) 5-0 1,393 3
5 LSU (2) 5-0 1,352 5
6 Oklahoma 5-0 1,268 6
7 Florida 6-0 1,163 10
8 Wisconsin 5-0 1,105 8
9 Notre Dame 4-1 1,046 9
10 Penn State 5-0 958 12
11 Texas 4-1 947 11
12 Auburn 5-1 920 7
13 Oregon 4-1 828 13
14 Boise State 5-0 654 16
15 Utah 4-1 624 17
16 Michigan 4-1 618 19
17 Iowa 4-1 454 14
18 Arizona State 4-1 388 20
19 Wake Forest 5-0 380 22
20 Virginia 4-1 353 23
21 SMU 6-0 285 24
22 Baylor 5-0 260 NR
23 Memphis 5-0 189 NR
24 Texas A&M 3-2 165 25
25 Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian State 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan State 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, USC 5, Iowa State 5, Pittsburgh 2.

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

