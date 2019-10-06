DII football: Let's take a look at the best stats and performances from Week 5

Week 5 of the DII football season was a high-scoring affair. Twenty-one of the top 25 teams combined to defeat their opponents by an astounding 546 points, which led to plenty of stuffed box scores. Let's break down the top 25 and the players who piled up the best stats on Saturday.

You won't see many of the usual names this week. Notre Dame (OH)'s Jaleel McLaughlin wasn't needed much after the Falcons got out to a big lead as he only ran for 28 yards and a touchdown. Slippery Rock's Roland Rivers III had an (almost) human week, totaling just 248 yards — more than 150 yards less than his season average — but still scored five touchdowns for The Rock.

Before we get into the individual stars of the week, let's breakdown the top 25.

The DII football top 25 by the numbers

0 — Total shutouts in Week 5, the second week in a row the top 25 failed to blank an opponent.

4 — Top 25 teams that lost in Week 5, up one from last week. Two came in top 25 matchups, both won by the higher-ranked team rather convincingly. No. 3 Minnesota State ended No. 12 Minnesota Duluth's perfect season by a 52-7 score, while No. 4 Tarleton State defeated No. 23 Angelo State 30-13 to extend its home winning streak to 11 games. No. 25 West Alabama lost to North Greenville by one point, while Ashland stunned No. 9 Grand Valley State on a last-second Hail Mary for the 20-17 win.

20 — Valdosta State's winning streak, the longest current run in DII football. The Blazers also extended their home winning streak to 11, as did Notre Dame (OH) and Tarleton State for the longest current run in DII.

26.0— Average margin of victory for the 21 winning teams, up almost three points from last week which was the lowest total of 2019. Eighteen top 25 teams won by double-digits while 12 of those teams won by 25 or more points. Lenoir-Rhyne had the largest margin of victory with a 57-point win and Wingate had the tightest victory, winning by seven points.

29 — Consecutive wins in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference by Minnesota State. The Mavericks last loss in the NSIC was Oct. 29, 2016.

DII football standout players for Week 5

Let's take a look at some of the best stats from inside the top 25.

Quarterbacks

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Brook Bolles Central Missouri 421 pass, 39 rush, 7 TD Quinton Maxwell Indiana (Pa) 313 yards, 2 TD John Matocha Colorado School of Mines 291 pass, 30 rush, 4 TD Chris Brimm Notre Dame (OH) 260 pass, 33 rush, 5 TD Mak Sexton Pittsburg State 244 pass, 3 TD

Other notables: Ja'Rome Johnson, Bowie State; Roland Rivers III, Slippery Rock

Running backs

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Cameron Mayberry Colorado School of Mines 192 rush, 2 TD Daniel McCants Tarleton State 158 rush, 1 TD Jamar Thompkins Valdosta State 149 rush, 3 TD Nate Gunn Minnesota State 146 rush, 1 TD Antonio Lealiiee Texas A&M-Commerce 141 rush, 1 TD

Other notables: Duane Brown, IUP; Allie Freeman, Ouachita Baptist; Lloyd Howard, Angelo State; Al McKeller, Indianapolis; Ja'den McKenzie, West Chester; Tristan Tucker, Harding; Derrick Underwood, West Alabama

Wide receivers

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Shane Zylstra Minnesota State 220 yards, 3 TD Zach Davidson Central Missouri 176 yards, 4 TD Marvelle Ross Notre Dame (OH) 134 yards, 1 TD JoJo Gause IUP 129 yards Bryce Murphy Pittsburg State 114 yards, 1 TD

Other notables: Shae Wyatt, Central Missouri; Jermaine Wynn, Jr., Slippery Rock

DII football outside the top 25

McKendree and Lindenwood put on a show on the DII football showcase, combining for 1,114 yards. Needless to say, there were some big stats. Both quarterbacks lit up the box score as Lindenwood's Cade Brister threw for 415 yards and four touchdowns, while McKendree's Turner Pullen chucked it for 298 yards and four touchdowns. Running backs Jace Franklin (McKendree, 136 yards) and Nash Sutherlin (Lindenwood, 190 total yards, two touchdowns) also had big days while McKendree receiver Matt Cole went for 155 yards and two touchdowns and Lindenwood's Jaden Kohls pulled in 104 yards and a touchdown.

West Georgia is looking to make its way back to the top 25. Quarterback Willie Candler is doing his part, throwing for 332 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Shorter. But it was freshman running back Chauncey Williams who continues to impress, rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5.

Missouri Southern found itself in a shootout with Central Missouri, and the offense obliged. Quarterback Jacob Park threw for 519 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another score. He had three targets go over 100 yards on the day in Devond Blair (160 yards), Bruan Boyd (116 yards, two touchdowns) and Brailon Mouton (100 yards, two touchdowns).

DII Football Plays of the Week

Takwan Crews-Naylor continues to be a fun quarterback to watch. He threw too many interceptions, but still had another big day, throwing for 352 yards and two touchdowns. Andre Hall (173 yards, one touchdown) and Javon Hayes (112 yards, one touchdown) were his primary targets.

Nebraska-Kearney had a three-headed monster in the backfield in its 45-10 victory over Northeastern State. David Goodwin ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns, Darrius Webb added 143 yards and two more scores while Garrett Meyer ran for 113 yards. Quarterback TJ Davis got in on the fun, adding 84 yards and two touchdowns as well. All said, the Lopers ran for 593 yards on Saturday.

Truman was the same way, winning 52-7 and improving to 5-0. Jordan Salma reeled off 155 yards and a touchdown, Cody Schrader added 119 yards and three scores, and Jaylen Jefferson ran for 103 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs' opponents lone score came thanks to Southwest Baptist's Brendan Smith, who had a big day on the ground as well with 175 yards and one touchdown.

Drew Campanale, QB, Franklin Pierce: 379 yards, 3 TD

Chance Fuller, QB, Fort Hays State: 310 yards, 5 TD

Preston Haire, QB, Oklahoma Baptist: 416 yards, 5 TD

Dalton Holst, QB, Chadron State: 323 yards, 3 TD

Emmitt Hunt, QB, Lincoln (PA): 329 yards, 3 TD

Christian Moore, QB, Central Washington: 339 yards, 4 TD

Charles Stafford, QB, Clark Atlanta: 371 yards, 3 TD

Tyler Pullen, QB, Shorter: 338 yards, 3 TD

Brennan Simms, QB, Missouri S&T: 345 yards, 1 TD

Kody Wilstead, QB, Dixie State: 386 yards, 5 TD

Koby Adu-Poku, RB, Walsh: 147 yards, 1 TD

Levon Bellemy, RB, Upper Iowa: 113 yards, 2 TD

Demilon Brown, RB, Arkansas-Monticello: 155 yards, 3 TD

Isaiah Cherrier, RB, Northern State: 127 yards, 2 TD

Quinton Childs, RB, Midwestern State: 165 yards

EJ Colson, RB, Ohio Dominican: 115 yards, 3 TD

Troy Dendy, RB, Carson-Newman: 149 yards, 2 TD

Mike Diliello, RB, Florida Tech: 100 yards, 2 TD

Ontario Douglas, RB, East Central: 165 yards, 3 TD

Justin Felder, RB, Stonehill: 151 yards, 3 TD

Hosea Franklin, RB, Lincoln (MO): 248 yards, 1 TD

Johnnie Glaspie, RB, Fayetteville State: 119 yards, 1 TD

Deonte Glover, RB, Shepherd: 172 yards 2 TD

David Graham, RB, Hillsdale: 153 yards, 1 TD

Stevie Green, RB, Fayetteville State: 208 yards, 3 TD

Tupac Lanier, RB, Shorter: 180 yards

Gavin Lavat, RB, Frostburg State: 124 yards, 1 TD

Shomari Mason, RB, West Florida: 100 yards, 2 TD

Devin Merkuis, RB, Wayne State (Neb.): 106 yards, 1 TD

Tyreik Mcallister, RB, Charleston (WV): 229 yards, 2 TD

Nate McCrary, RB, Saginaw Valley State: 152 yards, 3 TD

Deiontae Nichols, RB, Wayne State (MI): 157 yards

Jerko'ya Patton, RB, Limestone: 121 yards, 1 TD

Michael Roots, RB, Central Washington: 291 yards, 1 TD

Justin Ruiz, RB, Miles: 115 yards, 1 TD

Terraris Saffold, RB, Central State: 107 yards, 2 TD

Doug Santos, RB, Assumption: 127 yards, 1 TD

Max Simmons, Southwest Minnesota State: 142 yards

Nate Slagel, RB, Findlay: 124 yards, 3 TD

Chantz Swartz, RB, Lock Haven: 173 yards, 2 TD

Brett Sylve, RB, Kentucky State: 148 yards, 2 TD

Paul Terry, RB, Eastern New Mexico: 225 yards, 1 TD

Dre' Williams, RB, North Greenville: 196 yards, 1 TD

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Johnson C. Smith: 135 yards, 1 TD

Antonio Wimbush, RB, Carson-Newman: 135 yards

Kasey Allison, WR, Dixie State: 126 yards, 2 TD

Lavante Bushnel, WR, Minot State: 100 yards, 1 TD

Julian Chung, WR, Southern Connecticut State: 131 yards, 2 TD

De'Andre Clark, WR, Ohio Dominican: 114 yards, 1 TD

Joshua Cornell, WR, Oklahoma Baptist: 143 yards, 1 TD

L'Liott Curry, WR, Henderson State: 123 yards, 1 TD

Anthony Evelyn, WR, Lane: 137 yards, 2 TD

Charles Hall, WR, Virginia Union: 129 yards, 2 TD

Harley Hazlett, WR, Fort Hays State: 112 yards, 2 TD

Chase Hess, WR, Dixie State: 107 yards, 2 TD

Josh Hufstetler, WR, Lake Erie: 131 yards, 1 TD

Lo Jackson, WR, Franklin Pierce: 135 yards, 2 TD

Nate Johnson, WR, Sioux Falls: 186yards, 3 TD

Kameron King, WR, Shorter: 123 yards

Noah Neville, WR, Bentley: 120 yards, 2 TD

Drew Mahoney, WR, Bentley: 104 yards, 1 TD

Juwan McCall, WR, West Texas A&M: 132 yards, 1 TD

Kahliq Muhammad, WR, Clarion: 94 yards, 3 TD

Tywan Pearce, WR, Concord: 110 yards, 1 TD

Brandon Plyler, WR, Concord: 150 yards, 1 TD

Tyson Rainwater, WR, Central Washington: 116 yards, 1 TD

Jared Rayburn, WR, Southwestern Oklahoma State: 112 yards, 2 TD

Juwan Scott, WR, Limestone: 144 yards, 3 TD

Mike Strachan, WR, Charleston (WV): 87 yards, 3 TD

Hunter Terrell, WR, Lincoln (PA): 150 yards, 1 TD

Cole Thurness, WR, Chadron State: 100 yards, 2 TD

DeAndre Washington, WR, Arkansas-Monticello: 197 yards, 2 TD

Kendell Wimberly, WR, Clark Atlanta: 187 yards, 3 TD

