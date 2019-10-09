Texas vs. Oklahoma: Time, TV channel, preview for Big 12 game

Two College Football Playoff contenders continue their famous rivalry when Oklahoma plays Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Dallas. Below, check out the game time, TV channel and preview information.
The Sooners and Longhorns played each other twice last year. Texas won the first meeting in the Cotton Bowl before OU won the Big 12 title game to help secure its spot in the CFP semifinals.
Texas vs. Oklahoma: Time
The Longhorns and the Sooners play in the Red River Rivalry at 12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. Central) on Saturday, Oct. 12. The game is at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Texas vs. Oklahoma: TV channel
You can watch this year's game on FOX.
Texas vs. Oklahoma: Preview, prediction
After sputtering through a 23-27 four-year stretch from 2004-2017, Texas' resurgence has helped bring this rivalry back to its expected perch.
Even through the down years, the Longhorns remained competitive against OU, as the last five regular-season meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less. Even the 2018 Big 12 title game was still 39-27 — a game that was tied in the fourth quarter.
Going into this year's Red River Showdown, the numbers look eerily similar to last year, though maybe to an even greater extent.
Texas has been involved in much closer games than Oklahoma. The Longhorns are outscoring their opponents by 15.2 points per game, but they're only plus-41.8 in yards per game. For comparison, UT outgained teams by an average of 18 yards per game. So the Longhorns are statistically stronger, thanks to QB Sam Ehlinger and top target Devin Duvernay.
The problem? So is Oklahoma.
OU, with another transfer quarterback leading, is averaging 643.8 yards per game (up from 570 per game last season). And QB Jalen Hurts is outperforming Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray through the first five games in their Heisman seasons:
- Mayfield: 100-for-134 passing (74.6 percent), 1,635 yards, (15 TDs, 0 INT), 74 rushing yards, TD
- Murray: 77-for-109 passing (70.6 percent), 1,460 yards (17 TDs, 2 INT), 285 rushing yards, 4 TDs
- Hurts: 82-for-109 passing (75.2 percent), 1,523 yards (14 TDs, 2 INT), 499 rushing yards, 7 TDs
Oklahoma
|Tale of the Tape
|
Texas
|No. 6
|AP ranking
|No. 11
|5-0 (2-0)
|Record (Big 12)
|4-1 (2-0)
|53.4
|Points per game
|41.8
|19.0
|Points against
|26.6
|643.8
|Yards per game
|483.6
|346.4
|Yards against
|441.8
|Jalen Hurts
1,523 yards (14 TDs, 2 INT)
|Passing leader
|Sam Ehlinger
1,448 yards (17 TDs, 2 INT)
|Jalen Hurts
499 yards (8.8 average), 7 TDs
|Rushing leader
|Keaontay Ingram
313 yards (4.7 average), 3 TDs
|CeeDee Lamb
439 yards, 7 TDs
|Receiving leader
|Devin Duvernay
463 yards, 4 TDs
|Kenneth Murray
37 tackles, 4 tfl, 1.5 sacks
|Defensive leader
|Caden Sterns
29 tackles, 1 tfl
|def. Kansas, 45-20
|Last week
|def. West Virginia, 42-31
|vs. West Virginia
(Saturday, Oct. 19)
|Next
|vs. Kansas
(Saturday, Oct. 19)
This could very well be the first of two meetings this season. So the winner might hold bragging rights for only two months instead of 12. Again.
Even with the thrilling loss to LSU, Texas has to be pleased with how it's progressed. Just take a look at the Oklahoma State game three weeks ago. At first glance, a 6-point home win against the Cowboys doesn't look like much. But Oklahoma State had defeated the Longhorns four years in a row and in seven of the last nine. Texas coach Tom Herman is leading the program close to where it wants to be.
Texas has also been more tested than the Sooners. OU's FBS opponents are a combined 8-14; Texas' are 16-11.
But as of right now, Oklahoma appears to be in a better position. The offense looks as scary as ever, but the Sooners also look better on defense under first-year DC Alex Grinch (previously at Washington State and Ohio State).
And the Sooners don't need to become dominant defensively. Considering how much the offense scores, the yards allowed will always appear to be higher than other contenders. Right now, the Sooners have the better star quarterback and might also have the better defense. That's the difference.
|The Pick
|Oklahoma 38,
Texas 28
Oklahoma vs. Texas: Score, all-time games
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|LOSER
|LOCATION
|1900
|Texas
|28-2
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1901
|Texas
|12-6
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1901
|Texas
|11-0
|Oklahoma
|Norman, OK
|1902
|Texas
|22-6
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1903
|Tie
|6-6
|Tie
|Austin, TX
|1903
|Texas
|11-5
|Oklahoma
|Norman, OK
|1904
|Texas
|40-10
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1905
|Oklahoma
|2-0
|Texas
|Oklahoma City, OK
|1906
|Texas
|10-9
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City, OK
|1907
|Texas
|29-10
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1908
|Oklahoma
|50-0
|Texas
|Norman, OK
|1909
|Texas
|30-0
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1910
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|Texas
|Austin, TX
|1911
|Oklahoma
|6-3
|Texas
|Austin, TX
|1912
|Oklahoma
|21-6
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1913
|Texas
|14-6
|Oklahoma
|Houston, TX
|1914
|Texas
|32-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1915
|Oklahoma
|14-13
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1916
|Texas
|21-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1917
|Oklahoma
|14-0
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1919
|Oklahoma
|12-7
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1922
|Texas
|32-7
|Oklahoma
|Norman, OK
|1923
|Texas
|26-14
|Oklahoma
|Austin, TX
|1929
|Texas
|21-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1930
|Texas
|17-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1931
|Texas
|3-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1932
|Texas
|17-10
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1933
|Oklahoma
|9-0
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1934
|Texas
|19-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1935
|Texas
|12-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1936
|Texas
|6-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1937
|Tie
|7-7
|Tie
|Dallas, TX
|1938
|No. 14 Oklahoma
|13-0
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1939
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|24-12
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1940
|Texas
|19-16
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1941
|Texas
|40-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1942
|Texas
|7-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1943
|Texas
|13-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1944
|Texas
|20-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1945
|No. 10 Texas
|12-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1946
|No. 1 Texas
|20-13
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1947
|No. 3 Texas
|34-14
|No. 15 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1948
|No. 16 Oklahoma
|20-14
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1949
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|20-14
|No. 12 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1950
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|14-13
|No. 4 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1951
|No. 6 Texas
|9-7
|No. 11 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1952
|No. 12 Oklahoma
|49-20
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1953
|No. 16 Oklahoma
|19-14
|No. 15 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1954
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|14-7
|No. 15 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1955
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|20-0
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1956
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|45-0
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1957
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|21-7
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1958
|No. 16 Texas
|15-14
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1959
|No. 4 Texas
|19-12
|No. 13 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1960
|No. 15 Texas
|24-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1961
|No. 4 Texas
|28-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1962
|No. 2 Texas
|9-6
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1963
|No. 2 Texas
|28-7
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1964
|No. 1 Texas
|28-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1965
|No. 1 Texas
|19-0
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1966
|Oklahoma
|18-9
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1967
|Texas
|9-7
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1968
|Texas
|26-20
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1969
|No. 2 Texas
|27-17
|No. 8 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1970
|No. 2 Texas
|41-9
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1971
|No. 4 Oklahoma
|48-27
|No. 3 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1972
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|27-0
|No. 10 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1973
|No. 6 Oklahoma
|52-13
|No. 13 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1974
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|16-13
|No. 17 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1975
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|24-17
|No. 5 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1976
|Tie
|6-6
|Tie
|Dallas, TX
|1977
|No. 5 Texas
|13-6
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1978
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|31-10
|No. 6 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1979
|No. 4 Texas
|16-7
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1980
|No. 3 Texas
|20-13
|No. 12 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1981
|No. 3 Texas
|34-14
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1982
|Oklahoma
|28-22
|No. 13 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1983
|No. 2 Texas
|28-16
|No. 8 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1984
|Tie
|15-15
|Tie
|Dallas, TX
|1985
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|14-7
|No. 7 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1986
|No. 6 Texas
|47-12
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1987
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|44-9
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1988
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|28-13
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1989
|Texas
|28-14
|No. 15 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1990
|Texas
|14-13
|No. 4 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1991
|Texas
|10-7
|No. 6 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1992
|Texas
|34-24
|No. 16 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1993
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|38-17
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1994
|No. 15 Texas
|17-10
|No. 16 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1995
|Tie
|24-24
|Tie
|Dallas, TX
|1996
|Oklahoma
|30-27 (OT)
|No. 25 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|1997
|Texas
|27-24
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1998
|Texas
|34-3
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|1999
|No. 23 Texas
|38-28
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2000
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|63-14
|No. 11 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2001
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|14-3
|No. 5 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2002
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|35-24
|No. 3 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2003
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|65-13
|No. 11 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2004
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|12-0
|No. 5 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2005
|No. 2 Texas
|45-12
|Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2006
|No. 7 Texas
|28-10
|No. 14 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2007
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|28-21
|No. 19 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2008
|No. 5 Texas
|45-35
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2009
|No. 3 Texas
|16-13
|No. 20 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2010
|No. 8 Oklahoma
|28-20
|No. 21 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2011
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|55-17
|No. 11 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2012
|No. 13 Oklahoma
|63-21
|No. 15 Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2013
|Texas
|36-20
|No. 12 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2014
|No. 11 Oklahoma
|31-26
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2015
|Texas
|24-17
|No. 10 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2016
|No. 20 Oklahoma
|45-40
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2017
|No. 12 Oklahoma
|29-24
|Texas
|Dallas, TX
|2018
|No. 19 Texas
|48-45
|No. 7 Oklahoma
|Dallas, TX
|2018*
|No. 5 Oklahoma
|39-27
|No. 14 Texas
|Arlington, TX
*2018 Big 12 Championship Game