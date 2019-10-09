Texas vs. Oklahoma: Time, TV channel, preview for Big 12 game

Two College Football Playoff contenders continue their famous rivalry when Oklahoma plays Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Dallas. Below, check out the game time, TV channel and preview information.

The Sooners and Longhorns played each other twice last year. Texas won the first meeting in the Cotton Bowl before OU won the Big 12 title game to help secure its spot in the CFP semifinals.

Texas vs. Oklahoma: Time

The Longhorns and the Sooners play in the Red River Rivalry at 12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. Central) on Saturday, Oct. 12. The game is at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Texas vs. Oklahoma: TV channel

You can watch this year's game on FOX.

Texas vs. Oklahoma: Preview, prediction

After sputtering through a 23-27 four-year stretch from 2004-2017, Texas' resurgence has helped bring this rivalry back to its expected perch.

Even through the down years, the Longhorns remained competitive against OU, as the last five regular-season meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less. Even the 2018 Big 12 title game was still 39-27 — a game that was tied in the fourth quarter.

Going into this year's Red River Showdown, the numbers look eerily similar to last year, though maybe to an even greater extent.

Texas has been involved in much closer games than Oklahoma. The Longhorns are outscoring their opponents by 15.2 points per game, but they're only plus-41.8 in yards per game. For comparison, UT outgained teams by an average of 18 yards per game. So the Longhorns are statistically stronger, thanks to QB Sam Ehlinger and top target Devin Duvernay.

The problem? So is Oklahoma.

OU, with another transfer quarterback leading, is averaging 643.8 yards per game (up from 570 per game last season). And QB Jalen Hurts is outperforming Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray through the first five games in their Heisman seasons:

Mayfield: 100-for-134 passing (74.6 percent), 1,635 yards, (15 TDs, 0 INT), 74 rushing yards, TD

Murray: 77-for-109 passing (70.6 percent), 1,460 yards (17 TDs, 2 INT), 285 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Hurts: 82-for-109 passing (75.2 percent), 1,523 yards (14 TDs, 2 INT), 499 rushing yards, 7 TDs

Oklahoma Tale of the Tape

Texas No. 6 AP ranking No. 11 5-0 (2-0) Record (Big 12) 4-1 (2-0) 53.4 Points per game 41.8 19.0 Points against 26.6 643.8 Yards per game 483.6 346.4 Yards against 441.8 Jalen Hurts

1,523 yards (14 TDs, 2 INT) Passing leader Sam Ehlinger

1,448 yards (17 TDs, 2 INT) Jalen Hurts

499 yards (8.8 average), 7 TDs Rushing leader Keaontay Ingram

313 yards (4.7 average), 3 TDs CeeDee Lamb

439 yards, 7 TDs Receiving leader Devin Duvernay

463 yards, 4 TDs Kenneth Murray

37 tackles, 4 tfl, 1.5 sacks Defensive leader Caden Sterns

29 tackles, 1 tfl def. Kansas, 45-20 Last week def. West Virginia, 42-31 vs. West Virginia

(Saturday, Oct. 19) Next vs. Kansas

(Saturday, Oct. 19)

This could very well be the first of two meetings this season. So the winner might hold bragging rights for only two months instead of 12. Again.

Even with the thrilling loss to LSU, Texas has to be pleased with how it's progressed. Just take a look at the Oklahoma State game three weeks ago. At first glance, a 6-point home win against the Cowboys doesn't look like much. But Oklahoma State had defeated the Longhorns four years in a row and in seven of the last nine. Texas coach Tom Herman is leading the program close to where it wants to be.

Texas has also been more tested than the Sooners. OU's FBS opponents are a combined 8-14; Texas' are 16-11.

But as of right now, Oklahoma appears to be in a better position. The offense looks as scary as ever, but the Sooners also look better on defense under first-year DC Alex Grinch (previously at Washington State and Ohio State).

And the Sooners don't need to become dominant defensively. Considering how much the offense scores, the yards allowed will always appear to be higher than other contenders. Right now, the Sooners have the better star quarterback and might also have the better defense. That's the difference.

The Pick Oklahoma 38,

Texas 28

Oklahoma vs. Texas: Score, all-time games

YEAR WINNER SCORE LOSER LOCATION 1900 Texas 28-2 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1901 Texas 12-6 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1901 Texas 11-0 Oklahoma Norman, OK 1902 Texas 22-6 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1903 Tie 6-6 Tie Austin, TX 1903 Texas 11-5 Oklahoma Norman, OK 1904 Texas 40-10 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1905 Oklahoma 2-0 Texas Oklahoma City, OK 1906 Texas 10-9 Oklahoma Oklahoma City, OK 1907 Texas 29-10 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1908 Oklahoma 50-0 Texas Norman, OK 1909 Texas 30-0 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1910 Oklahoma 3-0 Texas Austin, TX 1911 Oklahoma 6-3 Texas Austin, TX 1912 Oklahoma 21-6 Texas Dallas, TX 1913 Texas 14-6 Oklahoma Houston, TX 1914 Texas 32-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1915 Oklahoma 14-13 Texas Dallas, TX 1916 Texas 21-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1917 Oklahoma 14-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1919 Oklahoma 12-7 Texas Dallas, TX 1922 Texas 32-7 Oklahoma Norman, OK 1923 Texas 26-14 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1929 Texas 21-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1930 Texas 17-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1931 Texas 3-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1932 Texas 17-10 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1933 Oklahoma 9-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1934 Texas 19-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1935 Texas 12-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1936 Texas 6-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1937 Tie 7-7 Tie Dallas, TX 1938 No. 14 Oklahoma 13-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1939 No. 3 Oklahoma 24-12 Texas Dallas, TX 1940 Texas 19-16 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1941 Texas 40-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1942 Texas 7-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1943 Texas 13-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1944 Texas 20-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1945 No. 10 Texas 12-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1946 No. 1 Texas 20-13 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1947 No. 3 Texas 34-14 No. 15 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1948 No. 16 Oklahoma 20-14 Texas Dallas, TX 1949 No. 3 Oklahoma 20-14 No. 12 Texas Dallas, TX 1950 No. 3 Oklahoma 14-13 No. 4 Texas Dallas, TX 1951 No. 6 Texas 9-7 No. 11 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1952 No. 12 Oklahoma 49-20 Texas Dallas, TX 1953 No. 16 Oklahoma 19-14 No. 15 Texas Dallas, TX 1954 No. 1 Oklahoma 14-7 No. 15 Texas Dallas, TX 1955 No. 3 Oklahoma 20-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1956 No. 1 Oklahoma 45-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1957 No. 1 Oklahoma 21-7 Texas Dallas, TX 1958 No. 16 Texas 15-14 No. 2 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1959 No. 4 Texas 19-12 No. 13 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1960 No. 15 Texas 24-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1961 No. 4 Texas 28-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1962 No. 2 Texas 9-6 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1963 No. 2 Texas 28-7 No. 1 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1964 No. 1 Texas 28-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1965 No. 1 Texas 19-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1966 Oklahoma 18-9 Texas Dallas, TX 1967 Texas 9-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1968 Texas 26-20 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1969 No. 2 Texas 27-17 No. 8 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1970 No. 2 Texas 41-9 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1971 No. 4 Oklahoma 48-27 No. 3 Texas Dallas, TX 1972 No. 2 Oklahoma 27-0 No. 10 Texas Dallas, TX 1973 No. 6 Oklahoma 52-13 No. 13 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1974 No. 2 Oklahoma 16-13 No. 17 Texas Dallas, TX 1975 No. 2 Oklahoma 24-17 No. 5 Texas Dallas, TX 1976 Tie 6-6 Tie Dallas, TX 1977 No. 5 Texas 13-6 No. 2 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1978 No. 1 Oklahoma 31-10 No. 6 Texas Dallas, TX 1979 No. 4 Texas 16-7 No. 3 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1980 No. 3 Texas 20-13 No. 12 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1981 No. 3 Texas 34-14 No. 10 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1982 Oklahoma 28-22 No. 13 Texas Dallas, TX 1983 No. 2 Texas 28-16 No. 8 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1984 Tie 15-15 Tie Dallas, TX 1985 No. 2 Oklahoma 14-7 No. 7 Texas Dallas, TX 1986 No. 6 Texas 47-12 Texas Dallas, TX 1987 No. 1 Oklahoma 44-9 Texas Dallas, TX 1988 No. 10 Oklahoma 28-13 Texas Dallas, TX 1989 Texas 28-14 No. 15 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1990 Texas 14-13 No. 4 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1991 Texas 10-7 No. 6 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1992 Texas 34-24 No. 16 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1993 No. 10 Oklahoma 38-17 Texas Dallas, TX 1994 No. 15 Texas 17-10 No. 16 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1995 Tie 24-24 Tie Dallas, TX 1996 Oklahoma 30-27 (OT) No. 25 Texas Dallas, TX 1997 Texas 27-24 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1998 Texas 34-3 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1999 No. 23 Texas 38-28 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2000 No. 10 Oklahoma 63-14 No. 11 Texas Dallas, TX 2001 No. 3 Oklahoma 14-3 No. 5 Texas Dallas, TX 2002 No. 2 Oklahoma 35-24 No. 3 Texas Dallas, TX 2003 No. 1 Oklahoma 65-13 No. 11 Texas Dallas, TX 2004 No. 2 Oklahoma 12-0 No. 5 Texas Dallas, TX 2005 No. 2 Texas 45-12 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2006 No. 7 Texas 28-10 No. 14 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2007 No. 10 Oklahoma 28-21 No. 19 Texas Dallas, TX 2008 No. 5 Texas 45-35 No. 1 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2009 No. 3 Texas 16-13 No. 20 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2010 No. 8 Oklahoma 28-20 No. 21 Texas Dallas, TX 2011 No. 3 Oklahoma 55-17 No. 11 Texas Dallas, TX 2012 No. 13 Oklahoma 63-21 No. 15 Texas Dallas, TX 2013 Texas 36-20 No. 12 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2014 No. 11 Oklahoma 31-26 Texas Dallas, TX 2015 Texas 24-17 No. 10 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2016 No. 20 Oklahoma 45-40 Texas Dallas, TX 2017 No. 12 Oklahoma 29-24 Texas Dallas, TX 2018 No. 19 Texas 48-45 No. 7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2018* No. 5 Oklahoma 39-27 No. 14 Texas Arlington, TX

*2018 Big 12 Championship Game