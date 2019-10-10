The 11 most played rivalries in DII football history

South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State faceoff Saturday, Oct. 12 for the 134th time in the history of the two programs. That marks the longest played rivalry in the DII football record books.

Let's take a look at the 11 longest-played rivalries between current DII football programs.

That rivalry from The Mount Rushmore State is the oldest on the list, dating back to 1895. The Hardrockers were shutout by their now-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foes 18-0 that late November day. South Dakota Mines took it to heart, and when the teams next met in 1900, the Hardrockers dominated the Yellow Jackets 27-0 to start a 14-game unbeaten stretch in the rivalry. SD Mines leads the all-time series, 63-59-11.

The two have been pretty consistent of late, splitting the last decade with a 5-5 record. Last year, the Hardrockers won convincingly 62-14 behind running back Connor Silveria's breakout 227-yard, two-touchdown day. A week later, Silveria set the DII single-game rushing record with a 425-yard day against Adams State.

But there's another big, historic rivalry being played on Oct. 12. Tuskegee and Morehouse will play for the 108th time since the first meeting between the two in 1902. Tuskegee holds the most lopsided advantage on our list, leading the all-time series 70-29-8. Morehouse finally got back in the win column last year with a 30-24 victory snapping a Tuskegee six-game winning streak in the series.

The Turnpike Tussle and Battle of the Ravine — perhaps two of the better know rivalries in all of college football — are famous because of their proximity. Emporia State and Washburn travel the 58-mile trek down the Kansas Turnpike each year for some exciting MIAA football while Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist literally walk across the street to each other's stadium to see who will claim the rights to the Ravine. While Emporia State holds a five-game lead over its Kansas rival, Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist are deadlocked at 43-43-6 heading into their 2019 matchup.

Below is a list of the 11 most played rivalries in DII football along with their series records and date of the 2019 matchup.