Every season, fans worry about that first loss. As was usually the case for decades, the first defeat often meant any national title hopes were over.

That is not necessarily the case any more. In the first five years of the College Football Playoff, 14 of the 20 CFP semifinalists had one defeat. This season's first CFP rankings will be revealed Tuesday, Nov. 5, on ESPN. You can read more about the CFP Committee here and how it puts together the rankings here.

Were last year's three undefeated semifinalists an aberration? If so, here are this season's 1-loss teams more than capable of crashing the CFP.

This story will be updated as teams join or drop off the 1-loss list and as teams boost credentials

Here are the top 1-loss College Football Playoff contenders

Below are the teams that have to feel confident about their chances (in descending order) — as long as they win out. A second loss might shut the door permanently, as no two-loss team has reached the CFP semifinals. And that threshold has been clear: A two-loss team has finished No. 5 in each of the last three seasons (2016 Penn State, 2017 Ohio State, 2018 Georgia) behind a 1-loss team.

The 1-loss leaders: Auburn, Texas

Here's something that might seem obvious but is still worth mentioning: A 1-loss SEC champion will make the CFP. Unless the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 (or Notre Dame) ALL have an unbeaten champion in one year, there will be room for an SEC champ with a loss. This year, both the Pac-12 and Notre Dame are already off the undefeated list.

At No. 12 in the AP and Coaches Polls and 5-1 overall with wins against ranked Oregon and Texas A&M, the Tigers have a clear case should they be 12-1 with a conference title. That would mean wins to come at LSU, Georgia, Alabama and then against the SEC East champion in Atlanta. That's the resume of maybe the No. 1 team in the country, not one outside the CFP.

But the 1-loss bus will get more crowded in the coming weeks: The LSU-Florida loser will have a case, as would Alabama and the loser of the Georgia-Florida game (assuming that team also has one loss). But these debates often see themselves work out as we go deeper into the season.

If you're looking for a team to make an immediate impact this week, go to the Big 12. No. 11 Texas lost at home to now-No. 5 LSU by a touchdown, but the Longhorns have a gigantic opportunity in Week 7 when they play rival Oklahoma. Last year, Texas had only one loss when it upset the Sooners. The problem was the Longhorns then lost to Oklahoma State and West Virginia in consecutive games after beating OU. This year's team seems to be more capable of handling the attention as a favorite, even if Texas would have to beat (probably) Oklahoma again in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The crazy Pac-12: Oregon

The conference that seems to cannibalize its best threats year after year is doing the same again.

Yet No. 13 Oregon presents the best case. The Ducks lost to only Auburn in a neutral site game in Arlington, Texas. Road games ahead at Washington, Southern California and Arizona State aren't overly daunting, but that might be a bad thing — beating the Huskies and the Trojans likely won't move the needle as much as hoped.

Oregon came into the season with QB Justin Herbert getting Heisman buzz, but it's the Oregon defense that's won games (save for Bo Nix and Auburn on the final drive). The Ducks are allowing 9.8 points and 261.4 yards per game to rank sixth and and seventh in the nation.

Arizona, Arizona State and Utah also have only one loss, with the Sun Devils and Wildcats playing the league's other three 1-loss teams. However, Oregon started the season with the most buzz — and that hasn't changed. The Ducks are five spots ahead of No. 18 Arizona State in the AP Poll, so Oregon doesn't have to do as much climbing as other Pac-12 teams.

Three seasons ago, 1-loss Washington snuck into the CFP as the No. 4 seed. Realistically, that might be the best-case scenario this season. But it would still require some help.

The Wild Card: Notre Dame

The independent Irish won't get to make a closing argument as other contenders play in conference title games and make a statement in the last day before the final CFP rankings. That didn't matter last season, as a 12-0 Notre Dame team was getting in regardless despite not playing on conference championship weekend.

Though the No. 9 Irish probably surpassed expectations by losing to now No. 3 Georgia by only 6 on the road, the trip to Ann Arbor to play Michigan might end up being the only ranked team left on Notre Dame's schedule. Even if the Irish go 11-1, they might need a bunch of 2-loss conference champions to have a chance.

Not there...yet: Iowa and Michigan

On paper, both No. 16 Michigan and No. 17 Iowa could think about going 12-1 with a Big Ten Championship Game victory pushing them into the semifinals.

Realistically, neither is there, at least not yet. The Wolverines haven't figured out the offensive questions, which could doom them with a schedule that still has Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State. A win is a win is a win, but the 10-3 result against then-No. 14 Iowa hasn't quieted those scoring concerns.

Iowa avoids Ohio State but gets Penn State this week and also visits Wisconsin on Nov. 9. As of right now, 8-4 seems much more likely than 12-1 for both the Wolverines and the Hawkeyes.