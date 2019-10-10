Northwest Missouri State vs. Pittsburg State: Preview of the top 15 showdown from Arrowhead Stadium

No. 7 Northwest Missouri State and No. 13 Pittsburg State head to Arrowhead Stadium in a huge DII football showdown on Saturday, Oct. 12. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET.

We will be bringing you live updates, scores, and stats right here right before kickoff to the final whistle. If you're a subscriber, you can watch this huge showdown on the MIAA Network ($).

WEEK 6 DII PREVIEW: Schedule, stats, and top games for Saturday

Two top-15 teams. Two MIAA superpowers. Two teams with a combined eight national championships. Here's what you need to know for Saturday's matchup from Kansas City.

DII FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Everything you need to know about the top 25 after five weeks

Northwest Missouri State vs. Pittsburg State: Tale of the tape

This is the first time since 2013 that the Bearcats and Gorillas have met at the home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. Like this coming Saturday, both teams entered that game undefeated with plenty of Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association implications on the line.

A quick glimpse of the stats makes it seem like we're in for a shootout. There is little that separates these two offensively. The Bearcats are the fifth-best scoring offense in DII football and the Gorillas are right behind in sixth. Both teams are incredibly balanced, able to move the ball through the air and on the ground.

WEEK 5 IN REVIEW: Players of the week | Complete schedule and results

What could be the difference is on the defensive side of the ball. Pittsburg State has the top scoring and total defense in a very tough MIAA, but it has also faced the bottom four total offenses in the conference through its first five games. Don't sell that Bearcats defense short, though, because they've shown they can rise up to the occasion. After trailing at the half last week, Northwest Missouri State clamped down and held Emporia State scoreless over the final 20 minutes to complete the comeback.

On paper, these teams are pretty evenly matched, with that Gorillas defense getting a slight advantage. Here's how the two teams compare statistically through five games.

Northwest Missouri State vs. Pittsburg State: Arrowhead Stadium history

The Bearcats and Gorillas are no strangers to Arrowhead Stadium. Northwest Missouri State enters Saturday with an 11-3 career record at the home of the Chiefs, and 12 of those games have been against Pittsburg State. The Bearcats have a distinct advantage, going 9-3 since the first 2002 meeting.

NO LOVE LOST: The 11 most played rivalries in DII football history

Here's a look at the final score from every Northwest Missouri State vs. Pittsburg State matchup at Arrowhead.

Date Winner Score Oct. 17, 2002 Northwest Missouri State 29-7 Nov. 15, 2003 Northwest Missouri State 20-19 Nov. 6, 2004 Pittsburg State 21-17 Oct. 29, 2005 Pittsburg State 56-35 Nov. 4, 2006 Northwest Missouri State 41-14 Oct. 6, 2007 Northwest Missouri State 37-34 (OT) Oct. 4, 2008 Northwest Missouri State 25-10 Sept. 12, 2009 Northwest Missouri State 30-10 Nov. 13, 2010 Northwest Missouri State 22-16 Oct. 1, 2011 Pittsburg State 38-35 Oct. 13, 2012 Northwest Missouri State 31-21 Oct. 19, 2013 Northwest Missouri State 24-15

Northwest Missouri State vs. Pittsburg State: Who to watch

Braden Wright is a dangerous weapon against any team and will be looking to bounce back in the spotlight on Saturday. The sophomore quarterback has thrown for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for three more scores. He has explosive weapons at receiver as well, most notably Imoni Donadelle, who leads the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns while presenting a threat in the return game as well.

Justin Rankin has been a huge addition to the offense, averaging 98.2 yards per game on the ground with four touchdowns so far. Keep an eye on that Bearcats secondary as well, as they are certainly advantageous. They already have nine interceptions and are tied for second in defensive scoring so far in 2019. They'll be on the prowl against the Gorillas all day.

Though Pittsburg State has three quarterbacks, Mak Sexton leads the way. One of our freshmen to watch here at NCAA.com, Sexton has thrown for 752 yards and six touchdowns in just 70 attempts through five games. Sophomore quarterback Brandon Mlekus gives the Gorillas a different look when he's under center, leading the team in rushing with 225 yards. He and running back Tyler Adkins both have crossed the 200-yard mark in 2019. Lorenzo West has been the man in the receiving corps with four scores in his last three games.

So, how about that defense? Simanu'a Thomas leads the pass rush, one of three Gorillas with three sacks already on the season. The secondary is greedy as well, picking off eight passes through five games and scoring twice.

Again, we're looking at two very evenly matched teams. With so much on the line, you can expect a good one from Arrowhead on Saturday.