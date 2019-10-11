2019 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Notre Dame managed a perfect record through 12 games last year, before falling in the Cotton Bowl to eventual national champion Clemson, 30-3.

They picked up their first loss of the 2019 campaign in Week 4 against Georgia, but there's still plenty of time left for the Irish.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2019 full football schedule

Here is the full, detailed schedule for Notre Dame’s 2019 football season, with past games and results first, then the TV schedule for future games below.

PAST GAMES OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) LOCATION RESULT Louisville Monday, Sept. 2 8:00 p.m. Louisville, KY W, 35-17 New Mexico Saturday, Sept. 14 2:30 p.m. Notre Dame, IN W, 66-14 Georgia Saturday, Sept. 21 8:00 p.m. Athens, GA L, 23-17 Virginia Saturday, Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Notre Dame, IN W, 35-20 Bowling Green Saturday, Oct. 5 3:30 p.m. Notre Dame, IN W, 52-0

UPCOMING GAMES OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) LOCATION TV USC Saturday, Oct. 12 7:30 p.m. Notre Dame, IN NBC Michigan Saturday, Oct. 28 TBD Ann Arbor, MI TBD Virginia Tech Saturday, Nov. 2 2:30 p.m. Notre Dame, IN NBC Duke Saturday, Nov. 9 TBD Durham, NC TBD Navy Saturday, Nov. 16 2:30 p.m. Notre Dame, IN NBC Boston College Saturday, Nov. 23 2:30 p.m. Notre Dame, IN NBC Stanford Saturday, Nov. 30 TBD Stanford, CA TBD

2018’s results

The Irish went 12-1 last year, losing to Clemson 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl.

Here’s what happened in every game of Notre Dame’s 2018 schedule:

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION RESULT SCORE Michigan Saturday, September 1 Notre Dame, IN W 24-17 Ball State Saturday, September 8 Notre Dame, IN W 24-16 Vanderbilt Saturday, September 15 Notre Dame, IN W 22-17 Wake Forest Saturday, September 22 Winston-Salem, NC W 56-27 Stanford Saturday, September 29 Notre Dame, IN W 38-17 Virginia Tech Saturday, October 6 Blacksburg, VA W 45-23 Pittsburgh Saturday, October 13 Notre Dame, IN W 19-14 Navy Saturday, October 27 San Diego, CA W 44-22 Northwestern Saturday, November 3 Evanston, IL W 31-21 Florida State Saturday, November 10 Notre Dame, IN W 42-13 Syracuse Saturday, November 17 Bronx, NY W 36-3 USC Saturday, November 24 Los Angeles, Cali W 24-17 Clemson Saturday, Dec. 29 Arlington, TX L 30-3

Top returning players

Quarterback Ian Book didn’t take over the starting job until week three of 2018, but still managed to pass for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions (a 154.0 rating) in just 10 games. With Brandon Wimbush gone to UCF, Book enters 2019 as the obvious starter under center, which should allow for a breakout season for the junior.

Jafar Armstrong was playing second fiddle to Dexter Williams, but emerged as the top aerial threat out of Notre Dame’s backfield last season, catching 14 passes for 159 yards (an average of 11.4 yards per reception).

But where Notre Dame will shine next year will obviously be the defense, led in part by lineman Julian Okwara. Last year, Okwara had 26 solo tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, and eight sacks, and he also picked up an interception and a forced fumble.

Preseason ranking

We have Notre Dame sitting at No. 10 in our preseason Top 25. Here’s that breakdown:

10. Notre Dame

Get ready for a slightly down year for the Irish. That trip to Georgia seems destined to end in a loss. And then there are brutal games at Michigan, Duke and Stanford. Seems like 9-3 is the end result. But there won't be a collapse.

