College football rankings: Week 7 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Here are the Week 7 college football rankings for Week 7 games. Check out the Top 25 AP and Coaches Poll below.

Florida moved up to No. 7 in both the AP and Coaches Poll, but the Gators lost at AP No. 5 LSU on Saturday night. South Carolina upset No. 3 Georgia, 20-17.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 7

Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 7.

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 7

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (32) 5-0 1,503 1 2 Clemson (15) 5-0 1,433 2 T-3 Ohio State (10) 6-0 1,393 4 T-3 Georgia (3) 5-0 1,393 3 5 LSU (2) 5-0 1,352 5 6 Oklahoma 5-0 1,268 6 7 Florida 6-0 1,163 10 8 Wisconsin 5-0 1,105 8 9 Notre Dame 4-1 1,046 9 10 Penn State 5-0 958 12 11 Texas 4-1 947 11 12 Auburn 5-1 920 7 13 Oregon 4-1 828 13 14 Boise State 5-0 654 16 15 Utah 4-1 624 17 16 Michigan 4-1 618 19 17 Iowa 4-1 454 14 18 Arizona State 4-1 388 20 19 Wake Forest 5-0 380 22 20 Virginia 4-1 353 23 21 SMU 6-0 285 24 22 Baylor 5-0 260 NR 23 Memphis 5-0 189 NR 24 Texas A&M 3-2 165 25 25 Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian State 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan State 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, USC 5, Iowa State 5, Pittsburgh 2.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 7