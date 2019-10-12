How Week 7 impacted the CFP race

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 13, 2019

College football rankings: Week 7 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

2019 college football running backs to watch

Here are the Week 7 college football rankings for Week 7 games. Check out the Top 25 AP and Coaches Poll below. 

Florida moved up to No. 7 in both the AP and Coaches Poll, but the Gators lost at AP No. 5 LSU on Saturday night. South Carolina upset No. 3 Georgia, 20-17.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 7

Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 7.

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 7

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (32) 5-0 1,503 1
2 Clemson (15) 5-0 1,433 2
T-3 Ohio State (10) 6-0 1,393 4
T-3 Georgia (3) 5-0 1,393 3
5 LSU (2) 5-0 1,352 5
6 Oklahoma 5-0 1,268 6
7 Florida 6-0 1,163 10
8 Wisconsin 5-0 1,105 8
9 Notre Dame 4-1 1,046 9
10 Penn State 5-0 958 12
11 Texas 4-1 947 11
12 Auburn 5-1 920 7
13 Oregon 4-1 828 13
14 Boise State 5-0 654 16
15 Utah 4-1 624 17
16 Michigan 4-1 618 19
17 Iowa 4-1 454 14
18 Arizona State 4-1 388 20
19 Wake Forest 5-0 380 22
20 Virginia 4-1 353 23
21 SMU 6-0 285 24
22 Baylor 5-0 260 NR
23 Memphis 5-0 189 NR
24 Texas A&M 3-2 165 25
25 Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian State 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan State 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, USC 5, Iowa State 5, Pittsburgh 2.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 7

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (42) 5-0 1602 1
2 Clemson (20) 5-0 1531 2
3 Georgia 5-0 1459 3
4 Ohio State (3) 6-0 1422 5
5 Oklahoma 5-0 1378 4
6 LSU 5-0 1364 6
7 Florida 6-0 1218 8
8 Wisconsin 5-0 1164 9
9 Penn State 5-0 1051 11
10 Notre Dame 4-1 1033 10
11 Texas 4-1 971 12
12 Auburn 5-1 929 7
13 Oregon 4-1 866 13
14 Boise State 5-0 732 15
15 Utah 4-1 655 17
16 Michigan 4-1 648 18
17 Wake Forest 5-0 498 20
18 Iowa 4-1 441 14
19 Virginia 4-1 345 22
20 Memphis 5-0 318 23
21 Texas A&M 3-2 306 21
22 SMU 6-0 246 NR
23 Baylor 5-0 234 NR
24 Arizona State 4-1 228 NR
25 Minnesota 5-0 131 NR

