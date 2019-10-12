COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

UPSET

South Carolina stuns No. 3 Georgia

Oklahoma wins 115th Red River Rivalry

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 12, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 7

5 SEC teams to watch in 2019

Week 7 of the 2019 college football season continues now on Saturday, Oct. 12. Find Week 7 scores and the schedule for Top 25 teams in the AP Poll below.

South Carolina shocked No. 3 Georgia, 20-17 in 2OT. In the Big 12, No. 6 Oklahoma beat No. 11 Texas by 7.

College football rankings: Week 7 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 7 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking this season's remaining unbeaten teams

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 7

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (32) 5-0 1,503 1
2 Clemson (15) 5-0 1,433 2
T-3 Ohio State (10) 6-0 1,393 4
T-3 Georgia (3) 5-0 1,393 3
5 LSU (2) 5-0 1,352 5
6 Oklahoma 5-0 1,268 6
7 Florida 6-0 1,163 10
8 Wisconsin 5-0 1,105 8
9 Notre Dame 4-1 1,046 9
10 Penn State 5-0 958 12
11 Texas 4-1 947 11
12 Auburn 5-1 920 7
13 Oregon 4-1 828 13
14 Boise State 5-0 654 16
15 Utah 4-1 624 17
16 Michigan 4-1 618 19
17 Iowa 4-1 454 14
18 Arizona State 4-1 388 20
19 Wake Forest 5-0 380 22
20 Virginia 4-1 353 23
21 SMU 6-0 285 24
22 Baylor 5-0 260 NR
23 Memphis 5-0 189 NR
24 Texas A&M 3-2 165 25
25 Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian State 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan State 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, USC 5, Iowa State 5, Pittsburgh 2.

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 6

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

South Carolina pulls off huge upset with double-overtime win over No. 3 Georgia

South Carolina upset No. 3 Georgia in a 20-17 2OT game on Saturday to give the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
Here's when the 14 undefeated college football teams could lose this season

There are 14 teams still in the hunt for an undefeated season. Here's a look at when they could lose, including possible trap games.
No. 7 Northwest Missouri State stays perfect, defeats No. 13 Pittsburg State 38-17 at Arrowhead Stadium

No. 7 Northwest Missouri State defeated No. 13 Pittsburg State in a commanding 38-17 win at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday afternoon.
