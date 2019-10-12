College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 7

Week 7 of the 2019 college football season continues now on Saturday, Oct. 12. Find Week 7 scores and the schedule for Top 25 teams in the AP Poll below.

South Carolina shocked No. 3 Georgia, 20-17 in 2OT. In the Big 12, No. 6 Oklahoma beat No. 11 Texas by 7.

College football rankings: Week 7 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 7 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking this season's remaining unbeaten teams

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 7

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (32) 5-0 1,503 1 2 Clemson (15) 5-0 1,433 2 T-3 Ohio State (10) 6-0 1,393 4 T-3 Georgia (3) 5-0 1,393 3 5 LSU (2) 5-0 1,352 5 6 Oklahoma 5-0 1,268 6 7 Florida 6-0 1,163 10 8 Wisconsin 5-0 1,105 8 9 Notre Dame 4-1 1,046 9 10 Penn State 5-0 958 12 11 Texas 4-1 947 11 12 Auburn 5-1 920 7 13 Oregon 4-1 828 13 14 Boise State 5-0 654 16 15 Utah 4-1 624 17 16 Michigan 4-1 618 19 17 Iowa 4-1 454 14 18 Arizona State 4-1 388 20 19 Wake Forest 5-0 380 22 20 Virginia 4-1 353 23 21 SMU 6-0 285 24 22 Baylor 5-0 260 NR 23 Memphis 5-0 189 NR 24 Texas A&M 3-2 165 25 25 Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian State 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan State 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, USC 5, Iowa State 5, Pittsburgh 2.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 6

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations