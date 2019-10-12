South Carolina pulls off huge upset with double-overtime win over No. 3 Georgia

Unranked South Carolina (3-3, 2-2 SEC) pulled off the biggest upset of the 2019 college football season with a 20-17 double-overtime win over No. 3 Georgia (5-1, 2-1 SEC) in Athens Saturday.

Georgia dominated on offense, outgaining the Gamecocks 468-29, but gave up four turnovers, including an incredibly costly tipped interception on the first drive of overtime.

The game came down to the kickers in overtime, as Parker White missed a 33-yard attempt that would have been a game-winner in the first overtime, but nailed a 24-yarder in the second overtime to give South Carolina the lead.

On Georgia’s drive in the second overtime, UGA’s Rodrigo Blankenship — who was 12-for-13 on the year, with the lone miss coming on a blocked 53-yard attempt Saturday — saw his 42-yard attempt sail left, ending the game.

Wide left!



South Carolina takes down No. 3 Georgia in Athens! pic.twitter.com/Eg85pwbjiL — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2019

The win was South Carolina's first in the series since 2014, when a missed UGA field goal gave the Gamecocks a 38-35 win. Georgia had outscored them 145-61 since then.

The Bulldogs uncharacteristically leaned on Fromm against South Carolina, as the junior went 28-for-51 for 295 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. That set a career high for incompletions (23) and attempts for Fromm. His previous high was 39, against Alabama in the 2018 SEC championship, which the Bulldogs also lost.

Georgia is now 0-5 all-time when Fromm attempts more than 29 passes.

Fromm wasn't without highlights, as he engineered a 96-yard drive in the fourth quarter that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with just 1:48 left.

Jake Fromm ➡️ Demetris Robertson



THIS GAME IS TIED. pic.twitter.com/xjXmpMguub — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 12, 2019

But the career-high three interceptions were too costly to overcome.

South Carolina saw their own issues at quarterback, when quarterback Ryan Hilinksi left the game in the third quarter with a left knee injury. Hilinksi had gone 15-for-20 for 116 yards and a touchdown before he left and was replaced by Dakereon Joyner, who was 6-for-12 for 39 yards passing and rushed six times for 28 yards on the game.

But the difference in the game was South Carolina’s Israel Mukuamu, who accounted for all three of Fromm’s interceptions, and ran the first back for a touchdown.