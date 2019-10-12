Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're through Week 7 of the 2019 college football season and there are 12 undefeated FBS teams remaining, with No. 3 Georgia going down in an upset. Expect the number to continue to plummet during the next few weeks.

Last season, Clemson finished 15-0 as the only undefeated team. Alabama, Notre Dame and UCF all entered bowl season undefeated. But Alabama fell to Clemson in the CFP national title game, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the CFP semifinals and UCF lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest AP Poll Top 25.

No. 1 Alabama (6-0)

Last game: def. No. 24 Texa A&M, 47-28

Next: vs. Tennessee | 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 | ESPN

Toughest games remaining: vs. LSU (Nov. 9), at Mississippi State (Nov. 16) at Auburn (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2009 (14-0, won BCS National Championship Game)

The Tide cruised again, outscoring the Aggies in College Station. Tua Tagovailoa had 293 passing yards and four touchdowns to lead 'Bama. The wait for the showdown with LSU near, but first Alabama play home games against Tennessee and Arkansas.

No. 2 Clemson (6-0)

Last game: def. Florida State, 45-14

Next: at Louisville | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 | ABC

Toughest games remaining: at N.C. State (Nov. 9), vs. Wake Forest (Nov. 16), at South Carolina (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, won College Football Playoff National Championship Game)

Clemson looked very sharp in its first game back after surviving at UNC. The Tigers routed Florida State by 31, putting up 538 offensive yards. QB Trevor Lawrence passed for 170 yards and three scores, though he also had an interception. On the ground, the Tigers rushed for 306 yards, led by Travis Etienne's 127.

No. 3 (tied) Ohio State (6-0)

Last game: def. No. 25 Michigan State, 34-10

Next: at Northwestern | 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 | FS1

Toughest games remaining: vs. Wisconsin (Oct. 26), vs. Penn State (Nov. 23), at Michigan (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP Poll)

Ohio State rolled again, overcoming a somewhat slow start to rout Michigan State. J.K. Dobbins starred with 172 yards and a touchdowns, but Master Teague III and Justin Fields also added at least 61 yards apiece. OSU ended up with 323 rushing yards.

No. 5 LSU (6-0)

Last game: def. No. 7 Florida, 42-28

Next: at Mississippi State | Saturday, Oct. 19

Toughest games remaining: vs. Auburn (Oct. 26), at Alabama (Nov. 9), vs. Texas A&M (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 1958 (11-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

Joe Burrow had 293 yards and three touchdowns, but the LSU running game also took off with 218 yards on the ground to run by Florida. Clyde Edwards-Helaire picked up 134 yards and scored twice on only 13 attempts. LSU now goes on the road to Mississippi State before a big one against Auburn.

No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0)

Last game: def. No. 11 Texas, 34-27

Next: vs. West Virginia | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 | FOX

Toughest games remaining: vs. Iowa State (Nov. 9), vs. TCU (Nov. 23), at Oklahoma State (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2000 (13-0, won BCS National Championship Game)

OU QB Jalen Hurts passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 131 yards and a score as the Sooners got by rival Texas. Oklahoma outgained the Longhorns by more than 200 yards but had to overcome turnovers and some red zone finishing problems. But OU is now 7-0.

No. 8 Wisconsin (6-0)

Last game: def. Michigan State, 38-0

Next: at Illinois | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 | Big Ten Network

Toughest games remaining: at Ohio State (Oct. 26), vs. Iowa (Nov. 9), at Nebraska (Nov. 16)

Last undefeated season: 1912 (7-0)

Wisconsin posted its fourth shutout of the season, this time in a rout of Michigan State. Jonathan Taylor had 80 rushing yard and two touchdowns, but QB Jack Coan also starred. Coan was 18-for-21 for 180 yard and a touchdown.

No. 10 Penn State (6-0)

Last game: def. No. 17 Iowa, 17-12

Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 | ABC

Toughest games remaining: vs. Michigan (Oct. 19), at Minnesota (Nov. 9) at Ohio State (Nov. 23)

Last undefeated season: 1994 (12-0, won Rose Bowl, finished No. 2)

Those night games are never easy, but Penn State got out of Iowa City with a 17-12 win. Iowa had about 60 more yards than PSU, but the Nittany Lions forced two turnovers. Now Penn State gets to play Michigan at home in a Whiteout atmosphere with a chance to go to 7-0.

No. 14 Boise State (6-0)

Last game: def. Hawai'i, 59-37

Next: vs. BYU | 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 | ESPN2

Toughest games remaining: at BYU (Oct. 19), vs. Wyoming (Nov. 9) at Utah State (Nov. 23)

Last undefeated season: 2009 (14-0, won Fiesta Bowl, finished No. 4 in AP Poll)

Boise State lost Hank Bachmeier to injury, but the Broncos still looked powerful offensively in a 59-37 win against what was a 4-1 Hawai'i team. Chase Cord came in and was 12-for-18 for 173 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos stayed perfect. Boise State also ran for more than 200 yards. A night game at BYU is set for Week 8.

No. 21 SMU (6-0)

Last game: def. Tulsa, 43-37 (3OT)

Next: vs. Temple | Saturday, Oct. 19

Toughest games remaining: vs. Temple (Oct. 19), at Houston (Oct. 24), at Memphis (Nov. 2)

Last undefeated season: 1982 (11-0-1, won Cotton Bowl, finished No. 2)

Ranked for the first time since 1986, the Mustangs rallied from down 21 in the fourth quarter to win a 3OT thriller. James Proche made a highlight catch to score the winning touchdown as he posted 11 catches for 153 yards and two scores.

No. 22 Baylor (6-0)

Last game: def. Texas Tech, 33-30 (2OT)

Next: at Oklahoma State | 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 | FOX

Toughest games remaining: at Oklahoma State (Oct. 19), vs. Oklahoma (Nov. 16), vs. Texas (Nov. 23)

Last undefeated season: 1900 (3-0). Note: Baylor was 6-0-2 in 1910, but record was adjusted to 6-1-1 due to forfeit.

Baylor remained undefeated, but it wasn't easy. The Bears needed a John Mayers 19-yard field goal on the final play of the fourth quarter to send it to OT before they won it on a 5-yard touchdown run by JaMycal Hasty. Now the schedule starts to heat up: Oklahoma State is next.

Here are the remaining undefeated teams that aren't ranked in the AP Poll:

Appalachian State (5-0)

Minnesota (6-0)

College football undefeated teams by conference

For purposes of this story, Independents are included together.