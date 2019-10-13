College football rankings: Week 8 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

The Week 8 college football rankings were released on Sunday, Oct. 13. In the AP poll, LSU jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama. Georgia dropped to No. 10 after its Week 7 loss. Check out the Top 25 AP and Coaches Poll below.
No. 7 Penn State and No. 16 Michigan will play this weekend in Happy Valley.
College football rankings: Top 25 Week 8
Below is the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for Week 8.
AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 8
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama (30)
|6-0
|1503
|1
|2
|LSU (12)
|6-0
|1449
|5
|3
|Clemson (11)
|6-0
|1427
|2
|4
|Ohio State (9)
|6-0
|1404
|3
|5
|Oklahoma
|6-0
|1333
|6
|6
|Wisconsin
|6-0
|1245
|8
|7
|Penn State
|6-0
|1129
|10
|8
|Notre Dame
|5-1
|1042
|9
|9
|Florida
|6-1
|1041
|7
|10
|Georgia
|5-1
|995
|3
|11
|Auburn
|5-1
|985
|12
|12
|Oregon
|5-1
|906
|13
|13
|Utah
|5-1
|729
|15
|14
|Boise State
|6-0
|716
|14
|15
|Texas
|4-2
|672
|11
|16
|Michigan
|5-1
|648
|16
|17
|Arizona State
|5-1
|524
|18
|18
|Baylor
|6-0
|470
|22
|19
|SMU
|6-0
|398
|21
|20
|Minnesota
|6-0
|330
|NR
|21
|Cincinnati
|5-1
|308
|25
|22
|Missouri
|5-1
|233
|NR
|23
|Iowa
|4-2
|210
|17
|24
|Appalachian State
|5-0
|148
|NR
|25
|Washington
|5-2
|107
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa State 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, USC 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego State 2, Louisiana Tech 1
UNDEFEATED TRACKER: What's ahead for the remaining undefeated teams
Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 8
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama (44)
|6-0
|1601
|1
|2
|Clemson (14)
|6-0
|1536
|2
|3
|LSU (3)
|6-0
|1455
|6
|4
|Ohio State (4)
|6-0
|1454
|4
|5
|Oklahoma
|6-0
|1414
|5
|6
|Wisconsin
|6-0
|1297
|8
|7
|Penn State
|6-0
|1182
|9
|8
|Notre Dame
|5-1
|1107
|10
|9
|Florida
|6-1
|1057
|7
|10
|Georgia
|5-1
|1049
|3
|11
|Auburn
|5-1
|998
|12
|12
|Oregon
|5-1
|955
|13
|13
|Boise State
|6-0
|795
|14
|14
|Utah
|5-1
|768
|15
|15
|Texas
|4-2
|695
|11
|16
|Michigan
|5-1
|674
|16
|17
|Arizona State
|5-1
|504
|24
|18
|Baylor
|6-0
|501
|23
|19
|SMU
|6-0
|421
|22
|20
|Minnesota
|6-0
|419
|25
|21
|Cincinnati
|5-1
|298
|NR
|22
|Iowa
|4-2
|230
|18
|23
|Washington
|5-2
|149
|NR
|24
|Appalachian State
|5-0
|140
|NR
|25
|Temple
|5-1
|88
|NR