Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 16, 2019

College football rankings: Week 8 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

5 college football games to watch in week 8

The Week 8 college football rankings were released on Sunday, Oct. 13. In the AP poll, LSU jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama. Georgia dropped to No. 10 after its Week 7 loss. Check out the Top 25 AP and Coaches Poll below. 

No. 7 Penn State and No. 16 Michigan will play this weekend in Happy Valley.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 8

Below is the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for Week 8. 

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 8

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (30) 6-0 1503 1
2 LSU (12) 6-0 1449 5
3 Clemson (11) 6-0 1427 2
4 Ohio State (9) 6-0 1404 3
5 Oklahoma 6-0 1333 6
6 Wisconsin 6-0 1245 8
7 Penn State 6-0 1129 10
8 Notre Dame 5-1 1042 9
9 Florida 6-1 1041 7
10 Georgia 5-1 995 3
11 Auburn 5-1 985 12
12 Oregon 5-1 906 13
13 Utah 5-1 729 15
14 Boise State 6-0 716 14
15 Texas 4-2 672 11
16 Michigan 5-1 648 16
17 Arizona State 5-1 524 18
18 Baylor 6-0 470 22
19 SMU 6-0 398 21
20 Minnesota 6-0 330 NR
21 Cincinnati 5-1 308 25
22 Missouri 5-1 233 NR
23 Iowa 4-2 210 17
24 Appalachian State 5-0 148 NR
25 Washington 5-2 107 NR

Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa State 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, USC 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego State 2, Louisiana Tech 1

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: What's ahead for the remaining undefeated teams

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 8

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (44) 6-0 1601 1
2 Clemson (14) 6-0 1536 2
3 LSU (3) 6-0 1455 6
4 Ohio State (4) 6-0 1454 4
5 Oklahoma 6-0 1414 5
6 Wisconsin 6-0 1297 8
7 Penn State 6-0 1182 9
8 Notre Dame 5-1 1107 10
9 Florida 6-1 1057 7
10 Georgia 5-1 1049 3
11 Auburn  5-1 998 12
12 Oregon 5-1 955 13
13 Boise State 6-0 795 14
14 Utah 5-1 768 15
15 Texas 4-2 695 11
16 Michigan 5-1 674 16
17 Arizona State 5-1 504 24
18 Baylor 6-0 501 23
19 SMU 6-0 421 22
20 Minnesota 6-0 419 25
21 Cincinnati 5-1 298 NR
22 Iowa 4-2 230 18
23 Washington 5-2 149 NR
24 Appalachian State 5-0 140 NR
25 Temple 5-1 88 NR

