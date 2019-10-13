College football rankings: Week 8 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

The Week 8 college football rankings were released on Sunday, Oct. 13. In the AP poll, LSU jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama. Georgia dropped to No. 10 after its Week 7 loss. Check out the Top 25 AP and Coaches Poll below.

No. 7 Penn State and No. 16 Michigan will play this weekend in Happy Valley.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 8

Below is the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for Week 8.

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 8

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (30) 6-0 1503 1 2 LSU (12) 6-0 1449 5 3 Clemson (11) 6-0 1427 2 4 Ohio State (9) 6-0 1404 3 5 Oklahoma 6-0 1333 6 6 Wisconsin 6-0 1245 8 7 Penn State 6-0 1129 10 8 Notre Dame 5-1 1042 9 9 Florida 6-1 1041 7 10 Georgia 5-1 995 3 11 Auburn 5-1 985 12 12 Oregon 5-1 906 13 13 Utah 5-1 729 15 14 Boise State 6-0 716 14 15 Texas 4-2 672 11 16 Michigan 5-1 648 16 17 Arizona State 5-1 524 18 18 Baylor 6-0 470 22 19 SMU 6-0 398 21 20 Minnesota 6-0 330 NR 21 Cincinnati 5-1 308 25 22 Missouri 5-1 233 NR 23 Iowa 4-2 210 17 24 Appalachian State 5-0 148 NR 25 Washington 5-2 107 NR

Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa State 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, USC 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego State 2, Louisiana Tech 1

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: What's ahead for the remaining undefeated teams

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 8