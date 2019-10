College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 8

In the latest AP top 25 poll released on Sunday, LSU jumped Clemson, coming in at No. 2 behind Alabama. Georgia dropped to No. 10 after falling to South Carolina in double overtime.

Find Week 8 scores and the schedule for Top 25 teams in the AP Poll below.

College football rankings: Week 8 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 8 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking this season's remaining unbeaten teams

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 8

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANKING 1 Alabama (30) 6-0 1503 1 2 LSU (12) 6-0 1449 5 3 Clemson (11) 6-0 1427 2 4 Ohio State (9) 6-0 1404 3 5 Oklahoma 6-0 1333 6 6 Wisconsin 6-0 1245 8 7 Penn State 6-0 1129 10 8 Notre Dame 5-1 1042 9 9 Florida 6-1 1041 7 10 Georgia 5-1 995 3 11 Auburn 5-1 985 12 12 Oregon 5-1 906 13 13 Utah 5-1 729 15 14 Boise State 6-0 716 14 15 Texas 4-2 672 11 16 Michigan 5-1 648 16 17 Arizona State 5-1 524 18 18 Baylor 6-0 470 22 19 SMU 6-0 398 21 20 Minnesota 6-0 330 NR 21 Cincinnati 5-1 308 25 22 Missouri 5-1 233 NR 23 Iowa 4-2 210 17 24 Appalachian State 5-0 148 NR 25 Washington 5-2 107 NR

Tulane 55, Iowa State 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, USC 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego State 2, Louisiana Tech 1

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 7

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations