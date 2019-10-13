DII football: Here are the best performances and stats from Week 6

Week 6 of the DII football season saw more big yards and touchdowns stuffing box scores across the nation. Let's take a look at the stat sheets and find the best performers from the week that was.

The DII football top 25 by the numbers

1, Part I — Total shutouts in Week 6. After two weeks with no shutouts, Colorado School of Mines blanked Western Colorado, 28-0.

1, Part II — Career starts for Grand Valley State's Tariq Reid. Reid made his first start in this week's must-win Battle of the Valleys against Saginaw Valley State. The redshirt-freshman responded with a 287-yard, three-touchdown day.

3 — Top 25 teams that lost in Week 6, down one from last week. Two came in top 25 matchups, both won by the higher-ranked team. No. 7 Northwest Missouri dominated No. 13 Pittsburg State 38-17 while No. 9 Slippery Rock survived No. 16 Indiana (Pa) in a shootout, 45-42. No. 24 Truman State made its debut in the top 25 this week at 5-0, but lost to Lindenwood 28-24.

21 — Valdosta State's winning streak, the longest current run in DII football. The Blazers home winning streak stays at 11 as they traveled to Delta State. Notre Dame (OH) and Tarleton State were also on the road and remain tied for the longest current run in DII.

23.5— Average margin of victory for the 21 winning top 25 teams, down 2.5 points from last week. Bowie State had the largest victory of the week, winning by 47 points.

30 — Consecutive wins in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference by Minnesota State. The Mavericks last loss in the NSIC was Oct. 29, 2016.

DII football standout players for Week 6

Let's take a look at some of the best stats from inside the top 25.

Quarterbacks

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS TJ Edwards Indianapolis 319 pass, 36 rush, 4 TD Quinton Maxwell Indiana (Pa) 360 pass, -6 rush, 5 TD Rogan Wells Valdosta State 224 pass, 104 rush, 3 TD Brook Bolles Central Missouri 301 pass, 3 rush, 3 TD Ja'Rome Johnson Bowie State 97 pass, 193 rush, 6 TD

Other notables: Jayru Campbell, Ferris State; Collin DiGalbo, Kutztown; Preston Paden, Harding; Roland Rivers III, Slippery Rock; Miklo Smalls, Texas A&M-Commerce; Braden Wright, Northwest Missouri State

Running backs

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Tariq Reid Grand Valley State 287 yards, 3 TD Cole Chancey Harding 233 yards, 2 TD Jaleel McLaughlin Notre Dame (OH) 231 total yards, 5 TDs Devante Turner Central Missouri 201 total yards, 3 total TD (1 PR TD) Antonio Lealiiee Texas A&M-Commerce 183 total yards rush, 1 TD

Other notables: Brockton Brown, Ouachita Baptist; Calil Wilkens, Bowie State; Daniel McCants, Tarleton State; Al McKeller, Indianapolis; Charles Snorweah, Slippery Rock, Ameen Stevens, Lenoir-Rhyne,

Wide receivers

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Zach Davidson Central Missouri 173 yards, 2 TD Lorenzo West Pittsburg State 163 yards, 1 TD Shane Zylstra Minnesota State 163 yards, 2 TD J.F. Thomas Tarleton 155 yards, 1 TD Sy Barnett Ferris State 139 yards, 2 TD

Other notables: Marqus Andrews (TE), Northwest Missouri State; Zach Hoffman, Colorado School of Mines; Dom McNeil, IUP

DII football outside the top 25

Cade Brister (329 yards passing, 54 yards rushing, four touchdowns) found his favorite target, All-American tight end Erik Henneman three times in Lindenwood's come-from-behind upset victory over No. 24 Truman.

Deondre Ford, of Davenport, had quite the day. The quarterback threw a 99-yard touchdown pass to Ulice Gillard and then a 92-yard touchdown pass to Marquian Johnson. Ford finished with 390 yards passing, 37 rushing and three touchdowns.

Gei'vonni Washington of Ashland — one of our freshmen to watch this week — went off once again for 134 yards and two touchdowns. That's the third week in a row the running back has eclipsed the century mark. Last week's hero, Logan Bolin, who caught the game-winning Hail Mary against GVSU, had another great day with 139 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Brant Grisel, quarterback of the best offense in DII you may not know about at Charleston (WV), had a huge day in nearly leading the upset over No. 5 Notre Dame. He threw for 475 yards and four touchdowns with his favorite target Mike Strachan reeling in 212 yards and two touchdowns. Tremaine Ross caught another 161 yards and a touchdown, while Tareik McAllister ran for 82 yards, caught another 88 and scored a touchdown in the shootout.

Concordia-St. Paul's defense recorded 14 sacks against MSU Moorhead. Chris Garrett led the way with five.

Let's take a look at some of the other top performers outside the top 25. We're narrowing our focus here to huge statistical, and sometimes career days, with big yards *and* touchdown numbers.

Carlton Aiken, QB, Pace: 95 yards passing, 180 rushing, 3 TD

Will Ark, QB, Michigan Tech: 371 total yards, 3 TD

John Buska, QB, Adams State: 317 yards, 3 TD

Willie Candler, QB, West Georgia: 368 total yards, 5 TD

Emmett Enright, QB, Bemidji State: 356 total yards, 2 TD

Derrick Evans, QB, Carson-Newman: 80 pass, 151 rush, 1 TD

Austin Hensley, QB, West Virginia State: 414 yards, 6 TD

Dalton Holst, QB, Chadron State: 328 yards, 4 TD

Slade Jarman, QB, Fort Valley State: 416 total yards, 5 TD

Jack McDaniels, QB, West Alabama: 326 yards, 3 TD

Christian Moore, QB, Central Washington: 493 total yards, 5 TD

Brycen Mussina, QB, Shippensburg: 405 yards, 3 TD

Brandon Niksich, QB, Simon Fraser: 327 yards, 2 TD

Jackson Ostrowsky, QB, Southern Connecticut State: 405 yards, 4 TD

Jacob Park, QB, Missouri Southern: 398 pass, 12 rush, 2 TD

Gage Porter, QB, Southern Nazarene: 110 pass, 270 rush, 3 TD

Andrew Rund, QB, Quincy: 304 yards, 3 TD

Collin Shank, QB, Millersville: 454 total yards, 5 TD

Collin Snead, QB, Mars Hill: 388 total yards, 4 TD

Charles Staffor, QB, Clark Atlanta: 343 yards, 3 TD

Caleb Batie, RB, Arkansas Tech: 145 yards, 2 TD

Justin Fielder, RB, Stonehill: 166 yards, 3 TD

Jace Franklin, RB, McKendree: 185 yards, 2 TD

Payten Gillmore, RB, Black Hills State: 134 yards, 3 TD

Deonte Glover, RB, Shepherd: 142 yards, 3 TD

Ahmed Lewis, RB, South Dakota Mines: 185 yards, 2 TD

Shamar Logan, RB, New Haven: 175 yards, 2 TD

Garrett Owens, RB, Mercyhurst: 103 yards, 3 TD

Terraris Saffold, RB, Central: 235 yards, 3 TD

James Smith, RB, West Alabama: 150 yards, 1 TD

Markel Smith, RB, Missouri Western: 136 yards, 2 TD

Brett Sylve, RB, Kentucky State: 162 yards, 3 TD

Tabyus Taylor, RB, Virginia Union: 159 total yards, 3 TD

Charles West, RB, Missouri Southern: 137 rush, 3 TD

De'Shaun Wetherington, RB, Chowan: 166 yards, 1 TD

Erik Zokouri, RB, Lake Erie: 233 total yards, 1 TD

AJ Barrette, WR, West Virginia State: 161 yards, 2 TD

Tariq Bitson, WR, Adams State: 166 yards, 1 TD

Reggie Colson III, WR, Western New Mexico: 145 yards, 1 TD

Joshua Cornell, WR, Oklahoma Baptist: 150 yards, 2 TD

Winston Eubanks, WR, Shippensburg: 153 yards, 1 TD

Rysen John, WR, Simon Fraser: 149 yards, 1 TD

Kevin Newerls, WR, Millersville: 144 yards, 2 TD

Brandon Swain-Price, WR, Southern Connecticut State: 201 yards, 2 TD

Tyson Rainwater, WR, Central Washington: 177 yards, 3 TD

Craig Rucker, WR, Mars Hill: 165 yards, 2 TD

Jacob Wenzlick, WR, Michigan Tech: 213 yards, 2 TD

