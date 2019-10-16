College football Week 8 preview: Top games, what to watch, rankings

Week 8 might not have the headliners as last week's busy slate, but that means there are more chances for a shock similar to South Carolina over Georgia. Below, check out our Week 8 preview of top games, what to watch out for and the Top 25 rankings.

There are three games between AP Top 25 teams, including Oregon vs. Washington and Michigan vs. Penn State.

College football Week 8 preview: Top games

No. 3 Clemson at Louisville | 12 p.m. Saturday | ABC

Perhaps no first-year coach has done as impressive of a job as Louisville's Scott Satterfield. The Cardinals were 2-10 last year and went 0-8 in the ACC. This year, Louisville is already 4-2, is 2-1 in the ACC and just beat a ranked Wake Forest team a week ago.

Despite all that improvement, beating Clemson still seems like too much of an ask. The Tigers appear to be back on track after rolling Florida State.

No. 9 Florida at South Carolina | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

Can the Gamecocks do it again? A team that lost to North Carolina and then both Alabama and Missouri by at least 20 points pulled the stunner of the season in Week 7 by beating then-No. 3 Georgia. And that was AT UGA.

Now South Carolina returns home with the chance to really shake up the SEC East by beating top-10 Florida. QB Ryan Hilinski is expected to play after leaving with an injury during the Georgia win.

No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

There are three games between AP Top 25 teams this week — and the Pac-12 has two of them.

So far this season, the Pac-12 has proven to be a wild conference from week to week, but Oregon can feel pretty good about its chances to win the North if it takes this. The Ducks are 3-0 in the conference and every other team in the division has at least two losses. The division race could very well be mostly over by mid October.

Temple at No. 19 SMU | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2

Temple missed out on an AP ranking this week, though the Owls are No. 25 in the Coaches Poll. Save for the shocking 16-point loss at Buffalo, Temple has looked consistently tough this season. It's already defeated two Power 5 teams (Maryland and Georgia Tech) and also handed what was a ranked Memphis team its first loss, 30-28.

No. 19 SMU is the AAC's last undefeated team, but here's how crazy that conference race is going to be: There are 12 teams in the American. SIX are undefeated or have only one loss.

No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State | 4 p.m. Saturday | FOX

The Bears are one of two remaining Big 12 undefeated teams. If Baylor can get out of Stillwater with a win, it's very possible it will be 9-0 for the Nov. 16 home game against Oklahoma.

But this won't be easy. Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard leads the nation with 1,094 rushing yards.

No. 17 Arizona State at No. 13 Utah | 6 p.m. Saturday | Pac-12 Network

While Oregon could all but seal up a North division crown this week, the Pac-12 South is not even close to getting decided.

No. 13 Utah might be in the best position, as it gets the Sun Devils at home in this one. However, 3-3 USC is 2-1 in conference play and has that important win against the Utes. Going into this week, four Pac-12 South teams have one conference loss.

Tulane at Memphis | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2

The winner of this game could (should?) find itself in the Top 25 rankings next week. For Memphis, that would mean a quick return after dropping out for Week 8 by losing to Temple.

For Tulane, it would mean the Green Wave's first AP ranking since going undefeated in 1998.

No. 16 Michigan at No. 7 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

Michigan continues to be sloppy with ball control and has to take those problems to the Whiteout at Happy Valley against a defense that's fourth in the country in yards allowed (259.7 per game).

The Wolverines lost by 29 there two years ago, but Michigan has won four of the last five. Michigan might need a career day from QB Shea Patterson to make it five of six.

No. 14 Boise State at BYU | 10:15 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2

Boise State lost star freshman QB Hank Bachmeier to injury in the win against Hawai'i, but the Broncos still scored 59 points in the win. Backups Chase Cord and Jaylon Henderson combined to go 18-for-28 for 257 yards and four touchdowns in relief.

However, playing on the Blue Turf is different than going on the road. The good news for the Broncos is BYU is in a major slump. Since upsetting ranked Southern California, the Cougars are 0-3.

College football preview: What to watch

Is South Carolina's win at Georgia a sign of the dam breaking for more upsets?

For the first seven weeks of the AP Poll, the same six teams took the first six spots. Yes, the order changed, but there was a clear line between the first six and the rest: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

South Carolina changed that when it beat Georgia 20-17 in 2OT. In Week 8, we finally have a new team in the top 6: No. 6 Wisconsin. Does this mean we're now finally hitting a stretch of the season where things get wild in college football? Or was that Georgia loss an aberration?

Expect something in the middle. The top six might be gigantic favorites this week, but the Gamecocks' win puts everyone on notice. After all, UNC was a 2-point conversion away from upsetting defending national champion Clemson earlier this season.

What's the latest on the Group of Five watch?

In the first five years of the College Football Playoff, the Group of Five representative in the New Year's Six has gone 3-2, with the two defeats by only eight points apiece. The race for this year's spot will be fun to watch.

Boise State is in the lead position this year. We're a few weeks away from the first CFP rankings, but the Broncos are the highest ranked in the AP Poll at No. 14.

Here's the full list of the Group of Five in the rankings:

Boise State: No. 14 AP/No. 13 Coaches

SMU: No. 19 AP and Coaches

Cincinnati: No. 21 AP and Coaches

Appalachian State: No. 24 AP and Coaches

Temple: No. 25 Coaches

That's a pretty strong group. It's important to note that the American has three of those programs, leaving the possibility of an undefeated SMU team really making a run at Boise State should the Broncos remain perfect. A 13-0 Mustangs team would have wins vs. TCU, Temple, Memphis, Navy and the AAC East champion (maybe a ranked Cincinnati?).

Appalachian State is the wildcard. The Mountaineers have proven to be the Sun Belt's best (took the title last year and won at Louisiana by 10 last week) and get a game at South Carolina in November in a showcase spot. However, Appalachian State will likely need Boise State and SMU to take on some losses.

College football rankings for Week 8: AP Poll, Coaches Poll

Here's how the Top 25 polls look this week:

RANK ASSOCIATED PRESS COACHES POLL 1.

Alabama (30)

Alabama (44) 2.

LSU (12)

Clemson (14) 3.

Clemson (11)

LSU (3) 4.

Ohio State (9)

Ohio State (4) 5.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma 6.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin 7.

Penn State

Penn State 8.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame 9.

Florida

Florida 10.

Georgia

Georgia 11.

Auburn

Auburn 12.

Oregon

Oregon 13.

Utah

Boise State 14.

Boise State

Utah 15.

Texas

Texas 16.

Michigan

Michigan 17.

Arizona State

Arizona State 18.

Baylor

Baylor 19.

SMU

SMU 20.

Minnesota

Minnesota 21.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati 22.

Missouri

Iowa 23.

Iowa

Washington 24.



Appalachian State

Appalachian State 25.

Washington

Temple

Week 8 college football schedule

All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Thursday, Oct. 17

East Tennessee State at Chattanooga | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana at Arkansas State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

UCLA at Stanford | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Oct. 18

Marshall at Florida Atlantic | 6:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Pitt at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 4 Ohio State at Northwestern | 8:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UNLV at Fresno State | 10 p.m. | CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 19

No. 3 Clemson at Louisville | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 9 Florida at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Purdue at No. 23 Iowa | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

West Virginia at No. 5 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | FOX

Georgia Tech at Miami | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Iowa State at Texas Tech | 12 p.m. | FS1

Kent State at Ohio | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

N.C. State at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Houston at UConn | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Duquesne at Sacred Heart | 12 p.m. | ESPN3

Princeton at Brown | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Davidson at Jacksonville | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Dayton at Stetson | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

The Citadel at Furman | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

South Dakota State at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Gardner-Webb at Monmouth | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Morgan State at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Penn at Columbia | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Carolina at Wofford | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Colgate at Cornell | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Toledo at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Michigan at Bowling Green | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Merrimack at Delaware State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Butler at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State at Western Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Oregon State at California | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

TCU at Kansas State | 2:30 p.m. | FSN

Northern Illinois at Miami (OH) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Presbyterian College | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico at Wyoming | 3 p.m. | AT&T Sportsnet

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

Youngstown State at Southern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Murray State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at Mercer | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

Nicholls at Sam Houston State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 2 LSU at Mississippi State | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Indiana at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Duke at Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Tulsa at No. 21 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

South Florida at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

UL Monroe at No. 24 Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

North Carolina at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Temple at No. 19 SMU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Buffalo at Akron | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

Missouri State at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 22 Missouri at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Old Dominion at UAB | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State | 4 p.m. | FOX

Middle Tennessee at North Texas | 4 p.m. | Stadium

Charlotte at Western Kentucky | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Norfolk State at Bethune-Cookman | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

Hampton at Campbell | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State at Jacksonville State | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at Incarnate Word | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

South Dakota at Northern Iowa | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at Tennessee State | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Kentucky at No. 10 Georgia | 6 p.m. | ESPN

No. 17 Arizona State at No. 13 Utah | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Maine at Liberty | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Rice at UTSA | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

North Carolina A&T at Florida A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Colorado at Washington State | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

East Carolina at UCF | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

UTEP at Florida International | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Kansas at No. 15 Texas | 7 p.m. | Longhorn Network

San Diego State at San Jose State | 7 p.m. | Facebook

Tulane at Memphis | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Army at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Charleston Southern at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Northwestern State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 16 Michigan at No. 7 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Florida State at Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Texas A&M at Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Tennessee at No. 1 Alabama | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona at Southern California | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Nevada at Utah State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 14 Boise State at BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Air Force at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | CBSSN