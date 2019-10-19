Here's when the 10 undefeated college football teams could lose this season

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 8

There are only 10 undefeated teams left this college football season after Wisconsin and Boise State both got upset in Week 8.

What's ahead for the remaining unbeaten teams? Let's take a look at the toughest games left on their schedules, including the hardest home game and the hardest road/neutral game. Our pick for the toughest remaining game is in bold.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest AP Poll Top 25.

No. 1 Alabama (7-0)

Toughest home game: vs. LSU | Saturday, Oct. 9

Toughest road game: at Auburn | Saturday, Nov. 30

Trap game: at Mississippi State | Saturday, Nov. 16

Now the country waits to see how QB Tua Tagovailoa's ankle injury heals. The big game against LSU is still a few weeks away, which is a big help for the Tide. But that LSU game continues to look like the hardest game — and the game of the year.

No. 2 LSU (7-0)

Toughest home game: vs. No. 9 Auburn | Saturday, Oct. 26

Toughest road game: at Alabama | Saturday, Nov. 9

Trap game: vs. Texas A&M | Saturday, Nov. 30

Eight.

That's how many consecutive losses the Tigers have had against Alabama. This year's meeting looks like a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game. That setup is eerily similar to 2011, which is the last time LSU beat 'Bama. That year, No. 1 LSU went to Tuscaloosa and beat the No. 2 Tide. This year's game is in Tuscaloosa, too. And LSU might finally have the offense needed to get by Alabama, thanks to Heisman contender Joe Burrow.

No. 3 Ohio State (7-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Penn State | Saturday, Nov. 23

Toughest road game: at Michigan | Saturday, Nov. 30

Trap game: vs. Maryland | Saturday, Nov. 9

We're using "trap game" very lightly here. Ohio State has looked so dominant every single week, it might not matter what the Big Ten throws up against the Buckeyes. Still, the home games against Wisconsin and Penn State stand out, though the Nittany Lions have the more explosive offense that could stand out and maybe push OSU for most of a game.

The big rivalry game is at Ann Arbor, but Michigan has a hug gap to make up if it's to shock Ohio State.

No. 4 Clemson (7-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Wake Forest | Saturday, Nov. 16

Toughest road game: at South Carolina | Saturday, Nov. 30

Trap game: vs. Boston College | Saturday, Oct. 26

Yes, there are interception concerns with QB Trevor Lawrence. Yes, Clemson has dropped from its preseason No. 1 ranking down to No. 4 in the AP Poll. But the ACC belongs to the Tigers.

Clemson might face only one ranked team the rest of the way: Wake Forest. Since that game is at Death Valley, it's possible the regular-season finale at rival South Carolina is the toughest. The Gamecocks already won at Georgia this season, so they've proven they can upset highly-ranked teams.

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Iowa State | Saturday, Nov. 9

Toughest road game: at Baylor | Saturday, Nov. 16

Trap game: at Kansas State | Saturday, Oct. 26

OU has another Heisman contender at QB in Jalen Hurts. But the other big story is the Sooners might have the defense to take that next step and win in the CFP semifinals. But first Oklahoma has to get there.

Since the Big 12 when to a nine-game conference schedule, only one team has gone undefeated: 2016 Oklahoma. There are still some challenges ahead. The trip to face fellow unbeaten Baylor looks to be the toughest right now.

No. 6 Penn State (7-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Indiana | Saturday, Nov. 16

Toughest road game: at Ohio State | Saturday, Nov. 23

Trap game: at Michigan State | Saturday, Oct. 26

The Nittany Lions are up to sixth in the polls, but the remaining schedule is a tough one. First up is a visit to play Michigan State — and the Spartans have won two in a row in the series. Penn State also has to play at undefeated Minnesota on Nov. 9.

But no other game compares to the Nov. 23 showdown at Ohio State. It's possible that will be a matchup between two 10-0 teams.

No. 14 Baylor (7-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Oklahoma | Saturday, Nov. 16

Toughest road game: at TCU | Saturday, Nov. 9

Trap game: vs. West Virginia | Thursday, Oct. 31

The Bears defied preseason expectations by rising to No. 14 in the latest national rankings. However, the toughest games are ahead.

Oklahoma comes to Waco on Nov. 16. Even if Baylor wins that one, chances are it will have to beat Oklahoma again in the Big 12 title game. Regardless, this all means Matt Rhule has rebuilt the Bears into a major contender again.

No. 16 SMU (7-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Tulane | Saturday, Nov. 30

Toughest road game: at Memphis | Saturday, Nov. 2

Trap game: at Navy | Saturday, Nov. 23

It's been a memorable season for the Mustangs, who are ranked for the first time in more than 30 years. To remain undefeated, SMU will be winning some really tough games.

Road trips to Memphis and Navy are still on the slate. Those two teams are a combined 11-2, with the Tigers No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.

No. 17 Minnesota (7-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Penn State | Saturday, Nov. 9

Toughest road game: at Iowa | Saturday, Nov. 16

Trap game: Northwestern | Saturday, Nov. 23

The Gophers' rise is up to No. 17 in the AP Poll (16th Coaches). With slumping Maryland next, Minnesota could be 8-0 going into a home game against top-10 Penn State. With rival Wisconsin falling to Illinois, the home game against PSU looks like the biggest challenge ahead.

But even if Minnesota pulls the shocker against Penn State, it still has to play at Iowa and then gets the Badgers in the final game of the regular season.

No. 21 Appalachian State (6-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Georgia Southern | Thursday, Oct. 31

Toughest road game: at South Carolina | Saturday, Nov. 9

Trap game: at Troy | Saturday, Nov. 30

It won't be easy to stay on this list. The Mountaineers have a home game against Georgia Southern (who rocked ASU by 20 points last year) and road games to South Carolina, Georgia State and Troy.

Those are all going to be dangerous games, but the trip to South Carolina tops the list. The Gamecocks have already defeated one team this year, then-No. 3 Georgia.