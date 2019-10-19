Illinois pulls off monumental upset over No. 6 Wisconsin on last-second field goal

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 8

Illinois pulled off its biggest upset in 12 years with a 24-23 win over No. 6 Wisconsin at home Saturday.

The win came on a last-second field goal from 39 yards out by kicker James McCourt, who had missed his only other attempt of the game, from 40 yards in the first quarter.

DOWN GOES NO. 6 WISCONSIN!



The first time the Badgers trail all year comes at the hands of @IlliniFootball.



James McCourt wins it: pic.twitter.com/r4WwNMWe0h — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 19, 2019

The final score — with 0:00 on the clock — was the only time Wisconsin has trailed through all seven games of this season.

Illinois trailed 20-7 with 10:31 left in the third quarter, but picked up two turnovers in the final eight minutes on a Jonathan Taylor fumble and a Jack Coan interception, the latter of which spurred the game-winning drive. That drive went 32 yards in two minutes, 32 seconds to set up the game-winning kick.

You might want to get to BTN ASAP. @IlliniFootball pulls within 2 of No. 6 Wisconsin with a late TD: pic.twitter.com/RdAvGlo1S3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 19, 2019

Wisconsin lost the game despite outgaining Illinois 420-315 and holding Illinois to 2-for-10 on third downs, with the second conversion only coming in the game-winning drive.

The win was Illinois’ first over a top-10 team since beating No. 1 Ohio State in 2007, and its first over any ranked team since beating No. 22 Arizona State in 2011.

Here's how the two teams measured up: