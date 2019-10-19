FOLLOW LIVE

No. 16 SMU battles Houston

Women's soccer: No. 3 UNC avenges 2018 College Cup final loss, beats No. 5 FSU

College football: Week 9 preview

football-fbs flag

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | October 20, 2019

Illinois pulls off monumental upset over No. 6 Wisconsin on last-second field goal

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 8

Illinois pulled off its biggest upset in 12 years with a 24-23 win over No. 6 Wisconsin at home Saturday. 

VIEW FULL FBS SCOREBOARD

The win came on a last-second field goal from 39 yards out by kicker James McCourt, who had missed his only other attempt of the game, from 40 yards in the first quarter.

The final score — with 0:00 on the clock — was the only time Wisconsin has trailed through all seven games of this season.

PERFECT TEAMS: Only 11 undefeated teams left this year

Illinois trailed 20-7 with 10:31 left in the third quarter, but picked up two turnovers in the final eight minutes on a Jonathan Taylor fumble and a Jack Coan interception, the latter of which spurred the game-winning drive. That drive went 32 yards in two minutes, 32 seconds to set up the game-winning kick.

Wisconsin lost the game despite outgaining Illinois 420-315 and holding Illinois to 2-for-10 on third downs, with the second conversion only coming in the game-winning drive. 

The win was Illinois’ first over a top-10 team since beating No. 1 Ohio State in 2007, and its first over any ranked team since beating No. 22 Arizona State in 2011.

Here's how the two teams measured up:

Wisconsin Team Stats Illinois
22 1st Downs 17
7 Rushing 8
15 Passing 6
0 Penalty 3
156 Rushing 141
43 Attempts 35
3.6 Avg. Per Rush 4.0
264 Passing 174
32 Attempts 21
24 Completions 9
1 Interceptions 0
8.2 Avg. Per Pass 8.3
420 Total Offense 315
75 Plays 56
5.6 Avg. Per Play 5.6
2-1 Fumbles: Number-Lost 2-1
6-60 Penalties: Number-Yards 4-15
2-84 Punting: Number-Yards 5-233
42.0 Avg. Per Punt 46.6
2-33 Punt Returns: Number-Yards 1-5
0-0 Kickoff Returns: Number-Yards 0-0
0-0 Interception Returns: Number-Yards 1-0
9-17 Third-Down Conversions 2-11
0-1 Fourth-Down Conversions 0-1

7 college basketball freshmen who we aren't talking about enough

Every college basketball season there is a crop of freshmen who dominate headlines throughout the year, but what about some of the freshmen who don't get all the attention? Here are seven freshmen to keep an eye on this season.
READ MORE

College volleyball: Here are the top matchups to watch in Week 8

Michella Chester breaks down the top three volleyball games to watch in week eight.
READ MORE

No. 6 Minnesota vs No. 17 Illinois: Preview, statistics, how to watch

Minnesota will start off their difficult week in college volleyball with a match against Illinois this Wednesday.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners