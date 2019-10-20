College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Clemson for No. 3, Baylor rises in AP Poll

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 8

Alabama held as the AP Poll No. 1 team despite losing QB Tua Tagovailoa to an ankle injury, but there was plenty of movement later in the poll ahead of what could be a big week.

Notably, Ohio State leapfrogged Clemson for No. 3 after the Buckeyes crushed Northwestern 52-3. Undefeated Baylor moved four spots to No. 14 as the week's big jumper.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 9

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANKING 1 Alabama (24) 7-0 1486 1 2 LSU (16) 7-0 1462 2 3 Ohio State (13) 7-0 1429 4 4 Clemson (9) 7-0 1408 3 5 Oklahoma 7-0 1343 5 6 Penn State 7-0 1224 7 7 Florida 7-1 1138 9 8 Notre Dame 5-1 1058 8 9 Auburn 6-1 1054 11 10 Georgia 6-1 1031 10 11 Oregon 6-1 979 12 12 Utah 6-1 852 13 13 Wisconsin 6-1 767 6 14 Baylor 7-0 732 18 15 Texas 5-2 627 15 16 SMU 7-0 587 19 17 Minnesota 7-0 577 20 18 Cincinnati 6-1 468 21 19 Michigan 5-2 440 16 20 Iowa 5-2 347 23 21 Appalachian State 6-0 286 24 22 Boise State 6-1 225 14 23 Iowa State 5-2 185 NR 24 Arizona State 5-2 134 17 25 Wake Forest 6-1 118 NR

Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego State 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, USC 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.

Moving up

Undefeated Appalachian State, Baylor, Minnesota and SMU all moved up this week. Together, they're four of the remaining 10 undefeated teams — and all started the season far from ranked.

Appalachian State continues to be the highest-ranked Sun Belt team ever. The Mountaineers are up to No. 21.

No. 14 Baylor went up four spots. The Bears haven't been ranked this high since 2016.

Minnesota has its highest ranking since getting to No. 13 in the 2004 season. The Gophers are No. 17.

SMU holds its highest AP rank since 1985. The unbeaten Mustangs are No. 16.

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: Here are the remaining unbeaten teams

Moving in

Two teams are back in after holding Top 25 rankings earlier in the season.

Iowa State was ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll and fell to a tie for 25th after barely beating FCS Northern Iowa, 29-26, in 3OT. The Cyclones then dropped out and remained out, losing to Iowa and Baylor in September. But Iowa State has won three in a row since to get back into the poll at No. 23.

Wake Forest was No. 19 when it lost to Louisville 62-59 in Week 7. But a 22-20 win against Florida State pushed the Demon Deacons back in at No. 25.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Get all Top 25 polls here

Dropping back

Six ranked teams lost this week, with three of them losing to ranked teams. But Wisconsin’s loss to an Illinois team on a four-game slide was the big shock. The 24-23 setback meant the Badgers went from No. 6 down to 13th. Boise State and Arizona State also fell hard, with the Broncos going from 14th to 22nd after losing to BYU. The Sun Devils fell seven spots to No. 24 after losing to now-No. 12 Utah by 18.

SEC takes up half the Top 10

Half of the top-10 teams call the SEC home. No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 LSU, No. 7 Florida, No. 9 Auburn and No. 10 Georgia are all in the first 10 spots this week. Auburn went up two spots from 11 after beating Arkansas 51-10. The rest were already in the top 10.

Sharing No. 1 votes

Four teams again have first-place votes, but some of the those top spots changed on individual ballots:

Alabama dropped from 30 to 24 No. 1 votes.

LSU increased from 12 to 16 No. 1 votes.

Ohio State increased from nine to 13 No. 1 votes.

Clemson dropped from 11 to nine No. 1 votes.

There are 24 points between the top-ranked Tide and LSU. Only 21 points separate Ohio State from Clemson.

Looking ahead to Week 9:

There are three games between Top 25 teams this week, though the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup lost some of that hype with the Badgers losing to Illinois. Here are the three games: