College football rankings: Week 9 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We got new Week 9 college football rankings on Sunday, Oct. 20. In the Coaches Poll, Alabama is again No. 1, with Baylor and SMU making jumps. In the AP Poll, Ohio State leapt to No. 3 after routing Northwestern.

Wake Forest and Memphis have moved into the Coaches Poll. Baylor is No. 14 in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 9

Below are the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for Week 9.

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 9

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANKING 1 Alabama (24) 7-0 1486 1 2 LSU (16) 7-0 1462 2 3 Ohio State (13) 7-0 1429 4 4 Clemson (9) 7-0 1408 3 5 Oklahoma 7-0 1343 5 6 Penn State 7-0 1224 7 7 Florida 7-1 1138 9 8 Notre Dame 5-1 1058 8 9 Auburn 6-1 1054 11 10 Georgia 6-1 1031 10 11 Oregon 6-1 979 12 12 Utah 6-1 852 13 13 Wisconsin 6-1 767 6 14 Baylor 7-0 732 18 15 Texas 5-2 627 15 16 SMU 7-0 587 19 17 Minnesota 7-0 577 20 18 Cincinnati 6-1 468 21 19 Michigan 5-2 440 16 20 Iowa 5-2 347 23 21 Appalachian State 6-0 286 24 22 Boise State 6-1 225 14 23 Iowa State 5-2 185 NR 24 Arizona State 5-2 134 17 25 Wake Forest 6-1 118 NR Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego State 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, USC 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.

