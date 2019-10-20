College football rankings: Week 9 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

FOLLOW LIVE

We got new Week 9 college football rankings on Sunday, Oct. 20. In the Coaches Poll, Alabama is again No. 1, with Baylor and SMU making jumps. In the AP Poll, Ohio State leapt to No. 3 after routing Northwestern.

Wake Forest and Memphis have moved into the Coaches Poll. Baylor is No. 14 in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 9

Below are the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for Week 9. 

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 9

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS RANKING
1 Alabama (24) 7-0 1486 1
2 LSU (16) 7-0 1462 2
3 Ohio State (13) 7-0 1429 4
4 Clemson (9) 7-0 1408 3
5 Oklahoma 7-0 1343 5
6 Penn State 7-0 1224 7
7 Florida 7-1 1138 9
8 Notre Dame 5-1 1058 8
9 Auburn 6-1 1054 11
10 Georgia 6-1 1031 10
11 Oregon 6-1 979 12
12 Utah 6-1 852 13
13 Wisconsin 6-1 767 6
14 Baylor 7-0 732 18
15 Texas 5-2 627 15
16 SMU 7-0 587 19
17 Minnesota 7-0 577 20
18 Cincinnati 6-1 468 21
19 Michigan 5-2 440 16
20 Iowa 5-2 347 23
21 Appalachian State 6-0 286 24
22 Boise State 6-1 225 14
23 Iowa State 5-2 185 NR
24 Arizona State 5-2 134 17
25 Wake Forest 6-1 118 NR

Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego State 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, USC 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: What's ahead for the remaining undefeated teams

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 9

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (44) 7-0 1602 1
2 Clemson (10) 7-0 1511 2
3 LSU (3) 7-0 1486 3
4 Ohio State (8) 7-0 1461 4
5 Oklahoma 7-0 1408 5
6 Penn State 7-0 1283 7
7 Notre Dame 5-1 1160 8
8 Florida 7-1 1151 9
9 Georgia 6-1 1099 10
10 Auburn 6-1 1071 11
11 Oregon  6-1 1011 12
12 Utah 6-1 858 14
13 Wisconsin 6-1 824 6
14 Baylor 7-0 730 18
15 Texas 5-2 722 15
16 Minnesota 7-0 631 20
17 SMU 7-0 609 19
18 Cincinnati 6-1 461 21
19 Iowa 5-2 373 22
20 Michigan 5-2 369 16
21 Boise State 6-1 308 13
22 Appalachian State 6-0 300 24
23 Wake Forest 6-1 181 NR
24 Arizona State 5-2 131 17
25 Memphis 6-1 101 NR

