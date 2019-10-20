College football rankings: Week 9 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We got new Week 9 college football rankings on Sunday, Oct. 20. In the Coaches Poll, Alabama is again No. 1, with Baylor and SMU making jumps. In the AP Poll, Ohio State leapt to No. 3 after routing Northwestern.
Wake Forest and Memphis have moved into the Coaches Poll. Baylor is No. 14 in both the AP and Coaches Polls.
College football rankings: Top 25 Week 9
Below are the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for Week 9.
AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 9
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS RANKING
|1
|Alabama (24)
|7-0
|1486
|1
|2
|LSU (16)
|7-0
|1462
|2
|3
|Ohio State (13)
|7-0
|1429
|4
|4
|Clemson (9)
|7-0
|1408
|3
|5
|Oklahoma
|7-0
|1343
|5
|6
|Penn State
|7-0
|1224
|7
|7
|Florida
|7-1
|1138
|9
|8
|Notre Dame
|5-1
|1058
|8
|9
|Auburn
|6-1
|1054
|11
|10
|Georgia
|6-1
|1031
|10
|11
|Oregon
|6-1
|979
|12
|12
|Utah
|6-1
|852
|13
|13
|Wisconsin
|6-1
|767
|6
|14
|Baylor
|7-0
|732
|18
|15
|Texas
|5-2
|627
|15
|16
|SMU
|7-0
|587
|19
|17
|Minnesota
|7-0
|577
|20
|18
|Cincinnati
|6-1
|468
|21
|19
|Michigan
|5-2
|440
|16
|20
|Iowa
|5-2
|347
|23
|21
|Appalachian State
|6-0
|286
|24
|22
|Boise State
|6-1
|225
|14
|23
|Iowa State
|5-2
|185
|NR
|24
|Arizona State
|5-2
|134
|17
|25
|Wake Forest
|6-1
|118
|NR
Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego State 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, USC 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.
Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 9
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama (44)
|7-0
|1602
|1
|2
|Clemson (10)
|7-0
|1511
|2
|3
|LSU (3)
|7-0
|1486
|3
|4
|Ohio State (8)
|7-0
|1461
|4
|5
|Oklahoma
|7-0
|1408
|5
|6
|Penn State
|7-0
|1283
|7
|7
|Notre Dame
|5-1
|1160
|8
|8
|Florida
|7-1
|1151
|9
|9
|Georgia
|6-1
|1099
|10
|10
|Auburn
|6-1
|1071
|11
|11
|Oregon
|6-1
|1011
|12
|12
|Utah
|6-1
|858
|14
|13
|Wisconsin
|6-1
|824
|6
|14
|Baylor
|7-0
|730
|18
|15
|Texas
|5-2
|722
|15
|16
|Minnesota
|7-0
|631
|20
|17
|SMU
|7-0
|609
|19
|18
|Cincinnati
|6-1
|461
|21
|19
|Iowa
|5-2
|373
|22
|20
|Michigan
|5-2
|369
|16
|21
|Boise State
|6-1
|308
|13
|22
|Appalachian State
|6-0
|300
|24
|23
|Wake Forest
|6-1
|181
|NR
|24
|Arizona State
|5-2
|131
|17
|25
|Memphis
|6-1
|101
|NR